Read full article on original website
Related
Coffee County leaders recognized at Governor’s Conference on Economic Development
Representatives from Coffee County recently attended the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s 2022 Governor’s Conference in Nashville. Coffee County is proud to announce they have maintained ThreeStar Certification. During the event, attendees heard from Governor Bill Lee, TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, featured speaker CBS Sports Lead...
Manchester City Schools to observe America’s Safe Schools Week
The National School Safety Center, state governors, and state school superintendents sponsor America’s Safe Schools Week, October 16-22, 2022. In May of 2017, Manchester City Schools committed to join this observance to raise awareness of school safety to our students, parents, faculty, and community. During the week of October...
Statewide Young Sportsman Deer Hunt Oct. 29
Wildlife Officer Tim Hancock with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, committee members and sponsors would like to invite all eligible hunters (ages 6-16) who participate in this year’s Statewide Young Sportsman Deer Hunt to the 2022 Coffee County Young Sportsman Deer Rally on October 29th, 2022. The event will...
TCS to celebrate Clyde W. Smith Jr. Leadership Award Winner Rema Bell on Oct. 18
Next Tuesday will be a celebration as the Tullahoma City School Board will honor Rema Bell as the 23rd Clyde W. Smith Jr. Leadership Award recipient during its Tuesday, Oct. 18 meeting. Bell spent the majority of her teaching career at Bel-Aire Elementary School. After 28 years as a Bee,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moore County to receive American Rescue Plan Grant
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced 12 grants totaling $34,585,121 from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. Metro Lynchburg Moore County – $2,509,310. The county will leverage...
TWRA Grants for Aquatic Stream Clean-ups
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the award of grant dollars to assist with 2023 aquatic stream clean-up projects across the state. The grants were awarded to various organizations for 17 projects across the state including:. Tennessee Bass Nation Conservation/Youth Fishing: Tim’s Ford, Normandy, and Percy Priest lakes; located...
Former American Idol Runner-Up Dies in area Crash
American Idol” runner up Willie Spence died in a crash I-24 on Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol’s report says Spence rear ended a tractor trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of I-24 East at mile marker 147, between Monteagle and South Pittsburg, TN. The truck driver was not injured.
Northcott vs Amacher; District Attorney wants Tullahoma Alderman to Resign before Legal Action
Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott made a plea to Alderman Jenna Amacher on Monday night at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting in Tullahoma. Northcott requested Amacher resign as an alderman after he said he received a letter of complaint signed by around 270 people. The complaint questions her residency on Ledford Mill Rd.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four THS students place at SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference
During its Tuesday meeting, the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education honored Tullahoma High School students – three of which graduated in May – who competed at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in June in Atlanta. Kelsie Evans, Jackson Hamblin, Nicolais Zimecki and Jonathan Raulston represented...
No “Furries” or Litter Boxes Reported
Sen. Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma, made a claim during a meeting of the Government Operations Joint Subcommittee on Education, Health and General Welfare last week that some rural school districts in Tennessee are giving litter boxes to children. The claim is this is being done for students identifying as “furries” — a real subculture consisting of people who like to dress up as, and in some cases behave like, animal characters.
Law Enforcement Agencies and Highway Safety Partners Receive Grant Funding
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) has announced $24.5 million in federal grant funds to be distributed statewide from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Over 350 federal grants exceeding $24 million in total have been awarded to law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across Tennessee for statewide highway...
It’s National Fire Prevention Week
In observance of National Fire Prevention Week, now – Oct. 15, 2022, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry reminds citizens that our state is heading into fall fire season. Dry conditions and trees that shed their leaves heighten fire danger and a debris burn permit is required for leaf and brush piles beginning October 15.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Safe on Square returns to Manchester Oct. 31
One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders (28 years) on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for nearly 3,653 sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
Coffee County Home Destroyed by Fire on Sunday Morning
A house fire was reported early Sunday morning (4:50 am) in the Hickerson area of Coffee County. Unfortunately, the home was destroyed by the fire. Hickerson, New Union, North Coffee, Hillsboro, Summitville and Tullahoma fire department responded to the fire scene. The Coffee County Rescue Squad, Sheriff’s department and EMA also reported.
Shelbyville Murder Trial set for May 2023
Steven Andrew Lokey, 32, is accused of first-degree murder and is set for trial May 8-12, 2023. Lokey is accused of the killing of 29-year-old Adrienne Cox in Shelbyville on June 19, 2020. Lokey went on the run and was later captured in Manchester after failing to jump on an...
Manchester Hires New Police Chief and Water and Sewer Director
The City of Manchester has a new police chief and a new water and sewer department director. At a previous meeting, city leaders voted to allow Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) to look over the applications and conduct interviews with candidates for police chief. Those conducting the interviews were Red...
First Responders Event in Shelbyville
Lowe’s of Shelbyville is hosting it First Responders event October 8th from 10-2pm. They will have Fire trucks, police cars, Ambulances and a Helicopter is planned. Multiple food trucks will be on location. The public is invited everyone to come out and meet first responders. One of Southern Tennessee's...
Franklin Co. Prevention Coalition Teaching L.E.A.D. as Part of Bridge Program beginning Oct. 1
Starting October 1, Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence (L.E.A.D.) will be taught as part of the Bridge Program, an after-school program at the Franklin County Prevention Coalition. Archie Custer and Paula Rhodes, the Bridge Facilitator and Bridge Program Coordinators, respectively, will teach the program to students at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
Tennessee Soldiers and Airmen to help with Hurricane Recovery
Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General has announced that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee authorized the deployment of roughly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard. This is being done to support response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday.
On Target News
Manchester, TN
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennesseehttps://ontargetnews.com/
Comments / 0