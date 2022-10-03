ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

Coffee County leaders recognized at Governor’s Conference on Economic Development

Representatives from Coffee County recently attended the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s 2022 Governor’s Conference in Nashville. Coffee County is proud to announce they have maintained ThreeStar Certification. During the event, attendees heard from Governor Bill Lee, TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, featured speaker CBS Sports Lead...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Statewide Young Sportsman Deer Hunt Oct. 29

Wildlife Officer Tim Hancock with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, committee members and sponsors would like to invite all eligible hunters (ages 6-16) who participate in this year’s Statewide Young Sportsman Deer Hunt to the 2022 Coffee County Young Sportsman Deer Rally on October 29th, 2022. The event will...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Moore County to receive American Rescue Plan Grant

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced 12 grants totaling $34,585,121 from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. Metro Lynchburg Moore County – $2,509,310. The county will leverage...
MOORE COUNTY, TN
TWRA Grants for Aquatic Stream Clean-ups

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the award of grant dollars to assist with 2023 aquatic stream clean-up projects across the state. The grants were awarded to various organizations for 17 projects across the state including:. Tennessee Bass Nation Conservation/Youth Fishing: Tim’s Ford, Normandy, and Percy Priest lakes; located...
TENNESSEE STATE
Former American Idol Runner-Up Dies in area Crash

American Idol” runner up Willie Spence died in a crash I-24 on Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol’s report says Spence rear ended a tractor trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of I-24 East at mile marker 147, between Monteagle and South Pittsburg, TN. The truck driver was not injured.
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN
No “Furries” or Litter Boxes Reported

Sen. Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma, made a claim during a meeting of the Government Operations Joint Subcommittee on Education, Health and General Welfare last week that some rural school districts in Tennessee are giving litter boxes to children. The claim is this is being done for students identifying as “furries” — a real subculture consisting of people who like to dress up as, and in some cases behave like, animal characters.
TENNESSEE STATE
It’s National Fire Prevention Week

In observance of National Fire Prevention Week, now – Oct. 15, 2022, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry reminds citizens that our state is heading into fall fire season. Dry conditions and trees that shed their leaves heighten fire danger and a debris burn permit is required for leaf and brush piles beginning October 15.
TENNESSEE STATE
Safe on Square returns to Manchester Oct. 31

Safe on Square returns to Manchester Oct. 31
MANCHESTER, TN
Coffee County Home Destroyed by Fire on Sunday Morning

A house fire was reported early Sunday morning (4:50 am) in the Hickerson area of Coffee County. Unfortunately, the home was destroyed by the fire. Hickerson, New Union, North Coffee, Hillsboro, Summitville and Tullahoma fire department responded to the fire scene. The Coffee County Rescue Squad, Sheriff’s department and EMA also reported.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Shelbyville Murder Trial set for May 2023

Steven Andrew Lokey, 32, is accused of first-degree murder and is set for trial May 8-12, 2023. Lokey is accused of the killing of 29-year-old Adrienne Cox in Shelbyville on June 19, 2020. Lokey went on the run and was later captured in Manchester after failing to jump on an...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
First Responders Event in Shelbyville

Lowe’s of Shelbyville is hosting it First Responders event October 8th from 10-2pm. They will have Fire trucks, police cars, Ambulances and a Helicopter is planned. Multiple food trucks will be on location. The public is invited everyone to come out and meet first responders. One of Southern Tennessee's...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
Franklin Co. Prevention Coalition Teaching L.E.A.D. as Part of Bridge Program beginning Oct. 1

Starting October 1, Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence (L.E.A.D.) will be taught as part of the Bridge Program, an after-school program at the Franklin County Prevention Coalition. Archie Custer and Paula Rhodes, the Bridge Facilitator and Bridge Program Coordinators, respectively, will teach the program to students at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Soldiers and Airmen to help with Hurricane Recovery

Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General has announced that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee authorized the deployment of roughly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard. This is being done to support response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday.
TENNESSEE STATE
