thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Blues Festival 2022 Spotlight: Lady Trucker
One of the more colorful and forceful, Peggy “Lady Trucker” Hemphill, grew up in a musical Mississippi family that included her famous cousin, Jessie Mae Hemphill. Lady Trucker is a regular at Clarksdale’s infamous juke joints and has performed at a variety of Blues Festivals. Peggy is married to drummer Artemas LeSeur, who played on Cedric Burnside‘s Grammy-winning album, “I Be Trying.”
ourmshome.com
Mississippi’s first ‘Just Love Coffee’ opens in Tupelo and everybody just loves it
Tupelo just became home to the first “Just Love Coffee” franchise in Mississippi. This Memphis/Nashville-based coffee company was founded in 2003 by Robb and Emily Webb. It was initially an online coffee service to offer financial assistance to couples undergoing the adoption process, which can be extremely expensive.
thelocalvoice.net
Denise Knighton Retires from the University of Mississippi After Almost 40 Years
Ole Miss associate registrar leaves legacy of dedication. Denise Knighton is leaving the University of Mississippi nearly 40 years behind schedule. In 1980, Knighton moved with her sister, Sandra Alexander, to Oxford. Her intention was just to finish up her bachelor’s degree before moving back to south Mississippi, Knighton said.
thelocalvoice.net
New University of Mississippi Faculty Members Bring New Perspectives on Studying the South
Andrew Donnelly and Ryan Parsons spent time on campus before joining faculty. Thomas Wolfe wrote that you can’t go home again, but perhaps it is possible to return to a college campus after a few years away. New University of Mississippi faculty members Andrew Donnelly and Ryan Parsons aren’t...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Blues Festival is October 6–8, 2022 at Harrison’s Outdoor Stage
The 11th Annual Oxford Blues Festival will take place October 6–8, 2022 just off Oxford, Mississippi’s famous Square, at Harrison’s located at 1210 Harrison Avenue. This year’s headliners are the Grammy-nominated artists John Primer and R.L. Boyce, plus “Howl-N-Madd” Bill Perry. Other musicians include...
South Reporter
Marshall County loses great servant
District 2 supervisor Eddie Dixon earned his wings overnight Tuesday, following injuries from a school bus wreck last week. He spent his last days and hours at the Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tenn., after his school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday Sept. 29 while dropping off children after school.
hottytoddy.com
Fall Activities to Enjoy in Lafayette County
School is well underway, and temperatures finally have dropped from the swelter of summer. Fall officially began Sept. 22, so if you haven’t already taken advantage of Lafayette County’s autumn fun, here are a few opportunities to enjoy the season. 1. Trick-or-treat with the Oxford Park Commission and...
hottytoddy.com
First Miss Oxford to be Crowned in More Than 20 Years This November
For the first time in many years, a Miss Oxford will be crowned. Denver Haggard, a graduate from the University of Mississippi and the former Mr. Cosmos International, is directing and hosting the Miss Oxford Scholarship Competition in November. Registration is still open for the Miss Oxford and Miss Oxford’s...
Former director of Tunica County Airport indicted for embezzlement
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — The former director of the Tunica County Airport has been indicted for embezzlement after being investigated by state auditor Shad White’s office. Eric Konupka is accused of using the airport’s debit card for his own personal expenses, according to a release from White’s office.
Truck chase from Collierville into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man reportedly rammed several Collierville Police and Marshall County deputy cars during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville. The incident started in Collierville at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after 40-year-old Alex Marcum stole an American flag from a home on Bailey Station […]
Leftover emergency rent assistance available in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn — Emergency rental assistance is bringing financial relief to the doorsteps of those struggling most to get through the pandemic. While Tennessee received an allocation of money for emergency rental assistance (ERA), Shelby County and the city of Memphis received a different set of allocated money for their emergency rental assistance.
panolian.com
Northwest confers certificates, degrees
Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 245 graduates have been awarded degrees and certificates for the summer 2022 semester. Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on Aug. 1 during the college’s 111th Commencement. Serving as Commencement speaker was State Rep. Lataisha Jackson, who represents Mississippi District 11.
One person killed and State Rep. injured in fatal crash in Grand Junction, TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died, and a Tennessee State Representative was injured in a fatal crash in Grand Junction, TN Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to Senator Marsha Blackburn, House Rep. Ron M. Gant was involved in the "serious" accident. Gant represents District 94, which includes Fayette, McNairy, and part of Hardeman counties.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford restaurants adjust to inflation, other pressures by raising prices
In response to nationwide increases in food prices due to inflation, supply chain disruptions and spikes in energy costs, Oxford restaurants are adapting to the changing environment by raising menu prices. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for food rose 11.4% from August 2021...
panolian.com
Green Wave drops close one to Oak Hill – Travel to Indianola this week
North Delta School will look to snap a four-game losing streak as they travel to Indianola Academy in a non-district contest Friday for a 7 p.m kickoff. The Green Wave (2-5) dropped a tough 21-20 loss at Oak Hill despite an outstanding performance of wide receiver-turned quarterback Trey Drumheller who had 95 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown to go with 6-of-11 passing for 109 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
hottytoddy.com
Reardon Banished from Lafayette County for the Second Time
A man charged with stalking the Oxford mayor has been banished from Lafayette County for the second time. Matthew Reardon pleaded guilty in the Lafayette County Circuit Court Friday to an aggravated charge. Per a plea agreement with prosecutors, Reardon’s sentence included being banished from Lafayette County for five years while remaining on unsupervised probation.
panolian.com
Panola County Jail Log
This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 26. TreShawn Eugene Johnson, 7017...
DeSoto Times Today
Tabernacle Church of God in Christ holds food giveaway
Tabernacle Church of Christ in God will be giving away FREE Food Boxes from 11am-1pm. Tabernacle COGIC is located at 7701 US Hwy 51 N Southaven, MS 38671.
styleblueprint.com
This Memphis Private School Is Expanding to Meet Demand for Christian Discipleship Education
Demand for Christian education in Memphis is high — so high that many families are turned away from private institutions purely for lack of space. To meet this demand and allow more families to attain the educational experience they’re looking for, Evangelical Christian School (ECS) has announced plans to expand in the 2023-24 school year. We spoke with Jenny Shorten, Assistant Headmaster for Academics and Academic Dean at ECS, to learn all about the school’s expansion plans and unique educational approach.
hottytoddy.com
Herrington Files Petition for Reasonable Bond
The man accused of killing Ole Miss student Jimmy “Jay” Lee has filed a civil suit against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department claiming he is being wrongfully detained and is asking the court to release him on bond. Sheldon “Timmy” Herrington was arrested on July 22 and...
