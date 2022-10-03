Read full article on original website
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE INJURIES
Emergency personnel are responding to an auto accident at Rts. 37 and 166. There is a report of multiple injuries with a request for one basic life support ambulance and two advanced life support ambulances. There is also a report of leaking fluids. Use extreme caution in the area. No additional information is available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH POSSIBLE EJECTION
Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle accident on Old Freehold Road at West Todd. We are attempting to confirm the possibility of an ejection. Avoid the area due to traffic delays. Should new details arise, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER: CRASH ON GARDEN STATE PARKWAY WITH SERIOUS TRAFFIC DELAY
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway at the ramp for 82/82A. Traffic is backed up well beyond the toll plaza. No additional information is available at this time.
JACKSON: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH ENTRAPMENT AND INJURIES
Emergency personnel was at the scene of an accident on Cedar Swamp and Freehold Roads. The accident involved entrapment and injuries. There was a call for ALS transport. No additional information is available at this time.
BEACHWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel are at the scene of a motor vehicle crash at Admiral and Route 166. There are reported injuries at the scene, the extent of which is unknown. Should we receive additional information on this accident, we will update our page as soon as possible.
Vehicle in Garden State Parkway crash goes off overpass in Tinton Falls, NJ
TINTON FALLS — One of four vehicles involved in a Tuesday evening crash on the Garden State Parkway went off an overpass and landed on a road below. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in the local lanes of the Parkway approaching Exit 105. The crash sent the vehicle...
OLD BRIDGE: NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP WITH A FATAL ACCIDENT ON GSP
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Fatal Crash Investigation. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on September 19. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at approximately 12:27 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee...
LONG BEACH TWP: POLICE TO ENFORCE RESTRICTIONS ON DRIVING THROUGH FLOODED STREETS
Please review the ordinance below and be aware that our officers will be enforcing it. Driving like this causes damage to homes and their landscaping. 189-33: Operation of vehicles on flooded streets and roadways. When there is accumulated water on the surface of any portion of the public street or...
Residents: School Buses Speeding
JACKSON – Several residents want to put the brakes on speeders that present a danger to children in their developments. They voiced their concerns during a recent Township Council meeting. “I’ve never seen conditions that were ever as bad as they are now. It isn’t the school buses from...
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH ENTRAPMENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at Hickory and Vermont which involves entrapment. Extrication is needed at the scene to free victims from the car. No additional information is available at this time.
BRICK: MULTIPLE POLES WITH ARCING WIRES
Emergency responders are on the scene of multiple poles with arcing wires on Riviera Drive and Branch Blvd. It is impacting electrical service in the area.
BEACH HAVEN WEST: ACTIVE STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency personnel was on the scene of an active structure fire overnight on the 100 block of Bernard Street. The Ocean County Fire Marshal was called to the scene. No additional information is available at this time.
A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months
How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
Man charged with DWI following single-vehicle crash in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated Saturday following a single-vehicle crash in Denville Township. The crash happened on October 1 in the area of Diamond Spring Road and Morris Avenue, police said. Once police arrived on scene, the...
LONG BRANCH: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency personnel are at the scene of a working structure fire on the 1200 block of S. Elberon Square. This is an active fire scene. No additional details are available at this time, however, if additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS CRASH INVOLVING PEDESTRIAN ON GSP WITH MAJOR INVESTIGATION
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at mile marker 87.2 southbound. This area is going to be blocked off for an extended time period for a crime scene investigation. We understand a vehicle was traveling southbound, in the above area, and the couple was experiencing what...
JACKSON: STRUCTURE FIRE – MOBIL HOME
Emergency responders were at the scene of a structure fire (trailer) on the 0 block of Alexander. The fire was from electrical lines under the trailer that were sitting in water. This created an intense smoke condition. We do not have a report of any injuries at this time. No additional information is available.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP: FLOODING CLOSES ROAD
The Long Beach Township police department announced that Long Beach Blvd is now closed in both directions until further notice due to severe flooding. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE THROUGH FOR YOUR SAFETY!
LONG BEACH ISLAND: ELECTRICAL FIRE AT ST. VINCENT’S CHURCH IN SURF CITY
Emergency responders was at the scene of an electrical fire with heavy smoke at St. Vincent’s Church earlier today. The fire was discovered in the electric room and extinguished. No additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER: INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO PEDESTRIAN HIT AND RUN ON PARKWAY …….
Vehicle heading south on parkway with “rolling domestic dispute. Female passenger jumped out of car and was struck by another vehicle around mile marker 87.2. The vehicle who hit the pedestrian did not stay at the scene. The vehicle that the victim jumped out of stayed on the scene...
