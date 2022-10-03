ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE INJURIES

Emergency personnel are responding to an auto accident at Rts. 37 and 166. There is a report of multiple injuries with a request for one basic life support ambulance and two advanced life support ambulances. There is also a report of leaking fluids. Use extreme caution in the area. No additional information is available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH POSSIBLE EJECTION

Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle accident on Old Freehold Road at West Todd. We are attempting to confirm the possibility of an ejection. Avoid the area due to traffic delays. Should new details arise, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BEACHWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel are at the scene of a motor vehicle crash at Admiral and Route 166. There are reported injuries at the scene, the extent of which is unknown. Should we receive additional information on this accident, we will update our page as soon as possible.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
ocscanner.news

OLD BRIDGE: NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP WITH A FATAL ACCIDENT ON GSP

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Fatal Crash Investigation. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on September 19. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at approximately 12:27 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Residents: School Buses Speeding

JACKSON – Several residents want to put the brakes on speeders that present a danger to children in their developments. They voiced their concerns during a recent Township Council meeting. “I’ve never seen conditions that were ever as bad as they are now. It isn’t the school buses from...
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH ENTRAPMENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at Hickory and Vermont which involves entrapment. Extrication is needed at the scene to free victims from the car. No additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MULTIPLE POLES WITH ARCING WIRES

Emergency responders are on the scene of multiple poles with arcing wires on Riviera Drive and Branch Blvd. It is impacting electrical service in the area.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

BEACH HAVEN WEST: ACTIVE STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency personnel was on the scene of an active structure fire overnight on the 100 block of Bernard Street. The Ocean County Fire Marshal was called to the scene. No additional information is available at this time.
NewsBreak
Traffic
Beach Radio

A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months

How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI following single-vehicle crash in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated Saturday following a single-vehicle crash in Denville Township. The crash happened on October 1 in the area of Diamond Spring Road and Morris Avenue, police said. Once police arrived on scene, the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LONG BRANCH: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency personnel are at the scene of a working structure fire on the 1200 block of S. Elberon Square. This is an active fire scene. No additional details are available at this time, however, if additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: STRUCTURE FIRE – MOBIL HOME

Emergency responders were at the scene of a structure fire (trailer) on the 0 block of Alexander. The fire was from electrical lines under the trailer that were sitting in water. This created an intense smoke condition. We do not have a report of any injuries at this time. No additional information is available.
JACKSON, NJ

Community Policy