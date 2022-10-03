ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

American Horror Story: NYC Gets First Teaser And Something Evil Is Coming

The upcoming 11th season of the American Horror Story anthology series, AHS: NYC, will hit the Big Apple, bringing fear and evil to the great city. FX released the teaser this week and just as previous teasers in the past, it deals with abstract imagery but sets the stage for what's to come.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Will Spend One Week In Theaters

Netflix and traditional film are usually mortal enemies; many film organizations don't want to even count Netflix movies as being eligible for awards, while Netflix would generally love it if you stayed home and watched The Adam Project instead. The two warring factions seem to have reached a temporary accord, though, as Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be spending a week in theaters this fall ahead of its Christmas release.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imogen Poots
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Mia Farrow
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Jesse Eisenberg
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Hitchcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film
Gamespot

MAD Magazine #28 - 70 Years Dumb!

Celebrate 70 years of humor in a jugular vein with MAD issue #28. Includes ALL-NEW pieces from the NYC Usual Gang of Idiots. Plus new Spy Vs. Spy, full-length MAD movie parody, and work by Sergio Aragonés. Deluxe 5-color cover art and special fold-in that folds in on itself! Special shout-out from “Weird Al” Yankovic! MAD classics from every decade! So grab a drink and have a slice of commemorative MAD cake! It’s historically dry! (Since it’s made out of paper!)
ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Spider-Man #1 - End of the Spider-Verse Part One: The One and Only-ish

Morlun is back and he is not alone. Allied with one of the most powerful beings known to the Spider-Verse, the scariest Spider-Villain of all time is making his biggest play and no Spider is safe. Especially not the Chosen Spider himself, Peter Parker. With Peter working for Norman Osborn and using a glider...does he have it coming?
COMICS
Gamespot

Basilisk #12 - Chapter Twelve: Always Leave One Alive

This is it-not only the final confrontation between Hannah and Vanessa, but the Chimera’s origins revealed! But who will make it out alive, and more importantly, what kind of monster will they become?
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
Gamespot

The British Paranormal Society: Time Out of Mind #4

Simon and Honora discover first-hand the otherworldly nature of Noxton's standing stones and their tragic history. As they unravel the mystery, a local secret bred from otherworldly influence giving way to misguided faith--and the horror it's resulted in--becomes clear. Longtime Hellboy writer Chris Roberson brings you the final chapter of...
ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: Legion of Bats! #1

When last we checked in with Harley Quinn, she ate, she banged, and she killed — but now it’s time for something a little different. Fresh out of the events of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series season 3, Harley has found herself a part of a highly unlikely team — the Bat-Family! Meanwhile, Poison Ivy has found herself prepping for her new job — leader of the Legion of Doom! But while Harley and Ivy adjust to their respective new roles, a ghost from Ivy’s past enters the fray and threatens the relationship between everyone’s favorite clown/plant couple!
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Marauders #7 - Here Comes Yesterday, Part 1

HERE COMES YESTERDAY - PART 1!. The Marauders have rescued the last survivor of Threshold from certain death with an assist from one of 2099's mutant heroes! Captain Pryde promised to help mutants in need, no matter where they are or when. But can the Marauders rescue an entire civilization...
COMICS
Gamespot

Hideo Kojima Teases New Project With Nothing But Question Words

Hideo Kojima has once again teased his upcoming project, albeit with a slight elaboration on an already-released cryptic image. On September 15, the Kojima Productions website updated with the image of a silhouetted face, lit from behind so that facial features cannot be seen. The image is superimposed with the text "Who Am I?" In the darkness at the bottom of the image, there is a peculiar symbol resembling double doors, as well as the Kojima Productions logo. The original release of the image prompted speculation that the face belonged to Elle Fanning, but the identity of the figure has yet to be revealed. Today, Kojima shared the same image with this accompanying text, "The answer to 'WHO' at TGS will be in the next 'WHERE'."
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sons Of Anarchy Star Charlie Hunnam Teases That Jax Could Return

Actor Charlie Hunnam has teased there may be more to come for his Sons of Anarchy character, Jax Teller. Speaking to the Associated Press, Hunnam said the door remains open for him to appear in another Sons of Anarchy project someday, but how that could happen remains to be seen considering Jax died in the Sons of Anarchy season finale in 2014.
CELEBRITIES
Gamespot

King Spawn #15

Spawn is KING. All hail the KING! Unfortunately like in any monarchy plots are already in motion to depose the ruler and send him to a place even worse than HELL...

Comments / 0

Community Policy