American Horror Story: NYC Gets First Teaser And Something Evil Is Coming
The upcoming 11th season of the American Horror Story anthology series, AHS: NYC, will hit the Big Apple, bringing fear and evil to the great city. FX released the teaser this week and just as previous teasers in the past, it deals with abstract imagery but sets the stage for what's to come.
Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Will Spend One Week In Theaters
Netflix and traditional film are usually mortal enemies; many film organizations don't want to even count Netflix movies as being eligible for awards, while Netflix would generally love it if you stayed home and watched The Adam Project instead. The two warring factions seem to have reached a temporary accord, though, as Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be spending a week in theaters this fall ahead of its Christmas release.
Show Us The "Gayest" Picture From Your Childhood, Like One That Screams "Mom, The Signs Were Everywhere!!"
Dig through those photo albums and go through your Instagram grid because I want to see the cream of the crop.
Christian Bale Discusses Gorr The God Butcher As His First Time Working In Front Of A Green Screen
In a new interview, Christian Bale shared a few details about his first role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. Speaking with GQ, Bale adds, it was also his first time working in front of a green screen. "That's the first...
Netflix Pitched A Marvel-Style Lord Of The Rings Universe, Russo Brothers Wanted Aragorn Show - Report
Before Amazon Studios won the rights to make the Lord of the Rings TV series Rings of Power, HBO Max and Netflix were in the mix--this much we knew already--and now new details on their pitches have come to light. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that HBO pitched the Tolkien...
FNAF Movie Finds New Director, As Jim Henson's Creature Shop Joins To Make Animatronic Bears
The Five Nights at Freddy's movie is still happening, and now it's found a director. Deadline reports that Emma Tammi (The Wind, Blood Moon) will direct the film, which will start production in early 2023. The film is based on the game series created by Scott Cawthon. It follows the...
"The Midnight Club" Just Broke A Guinness World Record For Most Jump Scares In A Single TV Episode
"So, funny story...I hate jump scares; I just hate them" — Mike Flanagan 0.3 seconds after breaking the world record for the most jump scares in one TV episode.
Edge of Spider-Verse #5 - Predator or Prey; Counterfeit Catwalk; Syllie Spider by P.T. Parker
WEB-WEAVER: A not-so-mild mannered fashion designer at Van Dyne gets spider-powers and shows us a very different kind of Spider-Slayer. HUNTER-SPIDER: Imagine a world where Sergei Kravinoff got Spider-Powers. You are not ready for the most hardcore Spider yet!. Both of these and Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, the filmmakers...
MAD Magazine #28 - 70 Years Dumb!
Celebrate 70 years of humor in a jugular vein with MAD issue #28. Includes ALL-NEW pieces from the NYC Usual Gang of Idiots. Plus new Spy Vs. Spy, full-length MAD movie parody, and work by Sergio Aragonés. Deluxe 5-color cover art and special fold-in that folds in on itself! Special shout-out from “Weird Al” Yankovic! MAD classics from every decade! So grab a drink and have a slice of commemorative MAD cake! It’s historically dry! (Since it’s made out of paper!)
Spider-Man #1 - End of the Spider-Verse Part One: The One and Only-ish
Morlun is back and he is not alone. Allied with one of the most powerful beings known to the Spider-Verse, the scariest Spider-Villain of all time is making his biggest play and no Spider is safe. Especially not the Chosen Spider himself, Peter Parker. With Peter working for Norman Osborn and using a glider...does he have it coming?
Basilisk #12 - Chapter Twelve: Always Leave One Alive
This is it-not only the final confrontation between Hannah and Vanessa, but the Chimera’s origins revealed! But who will make it out alive, and more importantly, what kind of monster will they become?
The British Paranormal Society: Time Out of Mind #4
Simon and Honora discover first-hand the otherworldly nature of Noxton's standing stones and their tragic history. As they unravel the mystery, a local secret bred from otherworldly influence giving way to misguided faith--and the horror it's resulted in--becomes clear. Longtime Hellboy writer Chris Roberson brings you the final chapter of...
Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: Legion of Bats! #1
When last we checked in with Harley Quinn, she ate, she banged, and she killed — but now it’s time for something a little different. Fresh out of the events of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series season 3, Harley has found herself a part of a highly unlikely team — the Bat-Family! Meanwhile, Poison Ivy has found herself prepping for her new job — leader of the Legion of Doom! But while Harley and Ivy adjust to their respective new roles, a ghost from Ivy’s past enters the fray and threatens the relationship between everyone’s favorite clown/plant couple!
Marauders #7 - Here Comes Yesterday, Part 1
HERE COMES YESTERDAY - PART 1!. The Marauders have rescued the last survivor of Threshold from certain death with an assist from one of 2099's mutant heroes! Captain Pryde promised to help mutants in need, no matter where they are or when. But can the Marauders rescue an entire civilization...
Hideo Kojima Teases New Project With Nothing But Question Words
Hideo Kojima has once again teased his upcoming project, albeit with a slight elaboration on an already-released cryptic image. On September 15, the Kojima Productions website updated with the image of a silhouetted face, lit from behind so that facial features cannot be seen. The image is superimposed with the text "Who Am I?" In the darkness at the bottom of the image, there is a peculiar symbol resembling double doors, as well as the Kojima Productions logo. The original release of the image prompted speculation that the face belonged to Elle Fanning, but the identity of the figure has yet to be revealed. Today, Kojima shared the same image with this accompanying text, "The answer to 'WHO' at TGS will be in the next 'WHERE'."
Fall Guys - Star Trek Cinematic Trailer - Nintendo Switch
Watch the official Fall Guys x Star Trek cinematic trailer and explore the final frontier – the Fall Guys store – which now gets space-faring icons from Star Trek! Available October 6-10, 2022.
Sons Of Anarchy Star Charlie Hunnam Teases That Jax Could Return
Actor Charlie Hunnam has teased there may be more to come for his Sons of Anarchy character, Jax Teller. Speaking to the Associated Press, Hunnam said the door remains open for him to appear in another Sons of Anarchy project someday, but how that could happen remains to be seen considering Jax died in the Sons of Anarchy season finale in 2014.
James Bond Producer Gives Update On Next 007 Search, Shares What Audition Is Like
As the search continues for the next actor to play James Bond, series producer Michael G. Wilson recently shared some details at a London British Film Institute event offering an insight into the 007 selection process. Deadline was the first to report. "We've tried looking at younger people in the...
King Spawn #15
Spawn is KING. All hail the KING! Unfortunately like in any monarchy plots are already in motion to depose the ruler and send him to a place even worse than HELL...
