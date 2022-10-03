ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay Lohan’s Christmas Movie: Everything To Know About ‘Falling For Christmas’

Image Credit: Scott Everett White/Netflix

Lindsay Lohan, 36, is about to begin the renaissance period of her acting career. Lindsay stars in the upcoming film Falling for Christmas, as part of her multi-film deal with Netflix. Lindsay memorably starred in countless hit movies like The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday and Mean Girls, until she withdrew from acting due to her personal demons, including addiction and legal issues, and moved to Dubai. Her most recent significant role in a major movie was 2013’s Canyons, so Falling for Christmas truly is Lindsay’s acting comeback that we’ve all been waiting for now that she’s in a good place in her life.

HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Falling for Christmas. Find out the release date, the cast, and details about Lindsay’s overall deal with Netflix below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09YLJf_0iKUiMLD00
Lindsay Lohan in ‘Falling for Christmas’ (Photo: Scott Everett White/Netflix)

Release Date

Falling for Christmas will be released November 10 on Netflix. Just in time for the holiday season to begin! The film’s release date was announced on October 3, which is National Mean Girls Day. The holiday movie will stream exclusively on Netflix and will not be available in theaters or on other streaming services like Hulu and Apple TV+.

Cast & Crew

Cast

Lindsay was officially cast in Falling for Christmas in May 2021. According to Variety, she plays Sierra, a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who gets amnesia after a skiing accident. While in the throes of memory loss, Sierra “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner,” who is played by Glee alum Chord Overstreet, “and his precocious daughter,” played by Olivia Perez, “in the days leading up to Christmas.” George Young, Jack Wagner, Chase Ramsey, Sean J. Dillingham, and Antonio D. Charity also star in the film. Lindsay’s younger sister Aliana Lohan, 28, supposedly makes a cameo appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I7EWT_0iKUiMLD00
Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in ‘Falling for Christmas’ (Photo: Scott Everett White/Netflix)

Lindsay talked about her decision to join the film in February 2022. “I feel like what we don’t have enough of right now is romantic comedies,” she told Vogue. “And that’s exactly what it is: It’s a really fun, uplifting romantic comedy. And it’s actually really funny. When I read the script and when we started to film it, I didn’t realize how physically funny we were going to be. There’s a lot of physical comedy in it, which I really liked doing—it’s one of my favorite things to do, which I haven’t got to in a while.”

Chord, 33, was cast in Falling for Christmas in November 2021. He’s best known for playing Sam Evans in five seasons of Glee. It hasn’t been confirmed if Lindsay and Chord will sing in their new holiday movie, but fans are certainly hoping that they do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKTl7_0iKUiMLD00
Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet, and Olivia Perez in ‘Falling for Christmas’ (Photo: Scott Everett White/Netflix)

Crew

Janeen Damian is directing Falling for Christmas. This is her directorial debut. She also wrote the screenplay with her husband Michael Damian, Jeff Bonnett, and Ron Oliver. Michael is an executive producer alongside Brad Krevoy, Amanda Phillips, Eric Jarboe, and David Wulf. The crew also includes cinematographer Graham Robbins, editors Scott Hill and Kristie Shimek, and music composer Nathan Lanier. Motion Picture Coporation of America and Riviera Films are the production companies behind Falling for Christmas.

Filming Details

Production on Falling for Christmas began in November 2021, six months after Lindsay signed onto the film. Filming took place from November 8 to December 15 in Utah.

On November 12, Netflix released the first still of Lindsay and Chord from the movie. Lindsay rocked her trademark red hair, a forest green winter coat, a holiday sweater, and a red plaid scarf. Chord was also dressed for the cold weather in a dark plaid coat with a red scarf. “She’s back!” the streaming giant wrote alongside the photo of Lindsay and Chord.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pYzoz_0iKUiMLD00
Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in ‘Falling for Christmas’ (Photo: Scott Everett White/Netflix)

Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix Deal

Lindsay signed a two-picture movie deal with Netflix in March 2022 after Falling for Christmas wrapped filming. Her next film with the streaming service is the upcoming fantasy rom-com Irish Wish, which will also be helmed by Janeen and Michael Damian. According to Deadline, Lindsay will play Maddie, who has to put her feelings aside and be a bridesmaid in her best friend’s wedding to the love of her life. Before the wedding, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, and becomes the bride-to-be that is marrying a completely different person. Irish Wish will also star Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan and Jane Seymour and is set to be released in 2023. Until then, we have Falling for Christmas to look forward to!

