ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
South Reporter

Marshall County loses great servant

District 2 supervisor Eddie Dixon earned his wings overnight Tuesday, following injuries from a school bus wreck last week. He spent his last days and hours at the Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tenn., after his school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday Sept. 29 while dropping off children after school.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Blues Festival 2022 Spotlight: Lady Trucker

One of the more colorful and forceful, Peggy “Lady Trucker” Hemphill, grew up in a musical Mississippi family that included her famous cousin, Jessie Mae Hemphill. Lady Trucker is a regular at Clarksdale’s infamous juke joints and has performed at a variety of Blues Festivals. Peggy is married to drummer Artemas LeSeur, who played on Cedric Burnside‘s Grammy-winning album, “I Be Trying.”
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 26. TreShawn Eugene Johnson, 7017...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
panolian.com

Northwest confers certificates, degrees

Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 245 graduates have been awarded degrees and certificates for the summer 2022 semester. Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on Aug. 1 during the college’s 111th Commencement. Serving as Commencement speaker was State Rep. Lataisha Jackson, who represents Mississippi District 11.
BATESVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bailey, MS
City
Batesville, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
panolian.com

Community Calendar

Oct. 6-8 Theatre Oxford presents Another Side of Tennessee Williams at 7:30 p.m. at the Powerhouse in Oxford Theatre. The season opens with Another Side of Tennessee Williams — a tribute to one of Mississippi’s greatest writers. Oct. 8. South Panola Class of 1965 reunion luncheon is scheduled...
BATESVILLE, MS
actionnews5.com

Memphis rapper ‘GloRilla’ wins BET award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Gloria Woods also known as “GloRilla” won an award at the 2022 Black Entertainment Television Awards Show. She is best known for her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and won Best Breakthrough Artist at the awards show. Woods attended Frayser’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
panolian.com

Green Wave drops close one to Oak Hill – Travel to Indianola this week

North Delta School will look to snap a four-game losing streak as they travel to Indianola Academy in a non-district contest Friday for a 7 p.m kickoff. The Green Wave (2-5) dropped a tough 21-20 loss at Oak Hill despite an outstanding performance of wide receiver-turned quarterback Trey Drumheller who had 95 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown to go with 6-of-11 passing for 109 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
INDIANOLA, MS
panolian.com

Grandslam Fall State Champs

The 7U Batesville Braves posted a 5-0 record and won the Grandslam Fall State tournament in Tupelo last weekend. Pictured with the first place rings are (front, from left) Duke Bell, Cooper Miles, Ezra Carpenter, Mathis Roberts, Buster Bell, Myles Bright, (second row) Mason Wright, Thomas Burnett, Judd Jones (Tournament MVP), Tristian Spearman, Slates Elliot, and (back) coaches Haylei Bell, Jimmy Elliot,Brandon Burnett, Nate Bell and Brent Roberts.
BATESVILLE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Russell
Daily Mississippian

Kappa Sigma member hospitalized after assault

An unidentified Kappa Sigma Fraternity member was transported to a hospital in Memphis following an incident in which Tyler Wright, a UM business major, allegedly punched him. A video depicting the victim lying unconscious on the street with blood pouring from his ear and people gathered around making jokes has since circulated on social media.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Truck chase from Collierville into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man reportedly rammed several Collierville Police and Marshall County deputy cars during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville. The incident started in Collierville at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after 40-year-old Alex Marcum stole an American flag from a home on Bailey Station […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
panolian.com

College Roundup

Patrick Shegog accounted for 411 yards of total offense with seven touchdowns (four passing, three rushing) in Delta State’s 70-31 rout of Valdosta State. Steven Edwards had four tackles in Northeast Mississippi CC’s 34-31 loss to Holmes. K.J. Jefferson was 13-of-24 passing for 155 yards and one touchdown...
CLEVELAND, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bernice#The Hosiery Mill#Bible School
WREG

Sister searching for her brother’s killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The search continues for a killer after a man was gunned down in Hickory Hill two and a half years ago. That shooter, is still on the streets. WREG spoke with the victim’s family about that tragic night in Hickory Hill. “I am beyond angry, I am beyond angry it feels like […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis woman shocked by $6,500 utility bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Whitehaven woman was shocked when she went to pay her latest utility bill and the total was more than 20 times what it has been for the 20 years she has lived there. The driveway is dry, the grass isn’t wet, there are no signs of any leaks and only two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
E! News

Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case

Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
panolian.com

Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

6:57 a.m. – Panola Ave., 70 year old male with diabetic emergency. 9:38 a.m. – South Panola High School, Vo-Tech building, automatic fire alarm. 3:25 p.m. – Keating Rd., Kroger, 68 year old female feeling dizzy and faint at the pharmacy. Sept. 28. 8:04 a.m. – Mt....
BATESVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy