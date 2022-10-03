Read full article on original website
South Reporter
Marshall County loses great servant
District 2 supervisor Eddie Dixon earned his wings overnight Tuesday, following injuries from a school bus wreck last week. He spent his last days and hours at the Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tenn., after his school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday Sept. 29 while dropping off children after school.
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Blues Festival 2022 Spotlight: Lady Trucker
One of the more colorful and forceful, Peggy “Lady Trucker” Hemphill, grew up in a musical Mississippi family that included her famous cousin, Jessie Mae Hemphill. Lady Trucker is a regular at Clarksdale’s infamous juke joints and has performed at a variety of Blues Festivals. Peggy is married to drummer Artemas LeSeur, who played on Cedric Burnside‘s Grammy-winning album, “I Be Trying.”
panolian.com
Panola County Jail Log
This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 26. TreShawn Eugene Johnson, 7017...
panolian.com
Northwest confers certificates, degrees
Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 245 graduates have been awarded degrees and certificates for the summer 2022 semester. Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on Aug. 1 during the college’s 111th Commencement. Serving as Commencement speaker was State Rep. Lataisha Jackson, who represents Mississippi District 11.
panolian.com
Community Calendar
Oct. 6-8 Theatre Oxford presents Another Side of Tennessee Williams at 7:30 p.m. at the Powerhouse in Oxford Theatre. The season opens with Another Side of Tennessee Williams — a tribute to one of Mississippi’s greatest writers. Oct. 8. South Panola Class of 1965 reunion luncheon is scheduled...
actionnews5.com
Memphis rapper ‘GloRilla’ wins BET award
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Gloria Woods also known as “GloRilla” won an award at the 2022 Black Entertainment Television Awards Show. She is best known for her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and won Best Breakthrough Artist at the awards show. Woods attended Frayser’s...
panolian.com
Green Wave drops close one to Oak Hill – Travel to Indianola this week
North Delta School will look to snap a four-game losing streak as they travel to Indianola Academy in a non-district contest Friday for a 7 p.m kickoff. The Green Wave (2-5) dropped a tough 21-20 loss at Oak Hill despite an outstanding performance of wide receiver-turned quarterback Trey Drumheller who had 95 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown to go with 6-of-11 passing for 109 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
panolian.com
Grandslam Fall State Champs
The 7U Batesville Braves posted a 5-0 record and won the Grandslam Fall State tournament in Tupelo last weekend. Pictured with the first place rings are (front, from left) Duke Bell, Cooper Miles, Ezra Carpenter, Mathis Roberts, Buster Bell, Myles Bright, (second row) Mason Wright, Thomas Burnett, Judd Jones (Tournament MVP), Tristian Spearman, Slates Elliot, and (back) coaches Haylei Bell, Jimmy Elliot,Brandon Burnett, Nate Bell and Brent Roberts.
Daily Mississippian
Kappa Sigma member hospitalized after assault
An unidentified Kappa Sigma Fraternity member was transported to a hospital in Memphis following an incident in which Tyler Wright, a UM business major, allegedly punched him. A video depicting the victim lying unconscious on the street with blood pouring from his ear and people gathered around making jokes has since circulated on social media.
panolian.com
‘Ladybug’ Layla – Batesville student brings ‘good gifts’ to family and friends
Batesville Intermediate School fourth grade student Layla Robertson Archie loves to sing, dance, and listen to music. Her days are filled with school work, playing with friends, and keeping mom Monica Robertson “on her toes.”. She’s a typical 9-year-old except for the many doctor visits and surgeries she has...
Truck chase from Collierville into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man reportedly rammed several Collierville Police and Marshall County deputy cars during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville. The incident started in Collierville at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after 40-year-old Alex Marcum stole an American flag from a home on Bailey Station […]
panolian.com
College Roundup
Patrick Shegog accounted for 411 yards of total offense with seven touchdowns (four passing, three rushing) in Delta State’s 70-31 rout of Valdosta State. Steven Edwards had four tackles in Northeast Mississippi CC’s 34-31 loss to Holmes. K.J. Jefferson was 13-of-24 passing for 155 yards and one touchdown...
One person killed and State Rep. injured in fatal crash in Grand Junction, TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died, and a Tennessee State Representative was injured in a fatal crash in Grand Junction, TN Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to Senator Marsha Blackburn, House Rep. Ron M. Gant was involved in the "serious" accident. Gant represents District 94, which includes Fayette, McNairy, and part of Hardeman counties.
Sister searching for her brother’s killer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The search continues for a killer after a man was gunned down in Hickory Hill two and a half years ago. That shooter, is still on the streets. WREG spoke with the victim’s family about that tragic night in Hickory Hill. “I am beyond angry, I am beyond angry it feels like […]
Memphis woman shocked by $6,500 utility bill
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Whitehaven woman was shocked when she went to pay her latest utility bill and the total was more than 20 times what it has been for the 20 years she has lived there. The driveway is dry, the grass isn’t wet, there are no signs of any leaks and only two […]
Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case
Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
panolian.com
Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
6:57 a.m. – Panola Ave., 70 year old male with diabetic emergency. 9:38 a.m. – South Panola High School, Vo-Tech building, automatic fire alarm. 3:25 p.m. – Keating Rd., Kroger, 68 year old female feeling dizzy and faint at the pharmacy. Sept. 28. 8:04 a.m. – Mt....
This Is The Best Bakery In Tennessee
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
Man banished from county — for second time — after pleading guilty to stalking Mississippi mayor
Matthew Reardon has been banished from Lafayette County for the second time. Reardon, who had been charged with stalking Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill, pleaded guilty on Friday in Circuit Court. As part of his sentence, Reardon was banished from Lafayette County for five years and ordered to be on unsupervised...
DeSoto Times Today
Tabernacle Church of God in Christ holds food giveaway
Tabernacle Church of Christ in God will be giving away FREE Food Boxes from 11am-1pm. Tabernacle COGIC is located at 7701 US Hwy 51 N Southaven, MS 38671.
