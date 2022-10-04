ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

Hampton takes over as Class 3A No. 1 in latest volleyball coaches association WPIAL rankings

By Michael Love
 2 days ago
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Mia Tuman hits against Freeport volleyball match Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at North Allegheny High School.

There is a new No. 1 in Class 3A this week as the Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association released its latest WPIAL girls volleyball top-10 rankings.

Moon, last week’s No. 1 team in the classification, suffered 3-1 losses to both Class 3A No. 6 South Fayette and Trinity in Section 2 play and tumbled to No. 5 in this week’s voting.

Hampton, No. 2 last week, took care of business in three matches last week, including a 3-0 nonsection victory over No. 9 Mars.

The other three No. 1 teams — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Freeport (Class 2A), and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — started their seasons at the top of the their classification and have not been displaced.

Two teams — Deer Lakes and Western Beaver — were elevated back into their respective top 10s. Deer Lakes is No. 10 in Class 2A, while Western Beaver is No. 9 in Class A.

Teams still undefeated in section play are North Allegheny (4-0) and Peters Township (5-0) in Class 4A; Hampton (7-0), Thomas Jefferson (8-0), North Catholic (7-0) and Latrobe (7-0) in Class 3A; Shenango (8-0), South Park (8-0) Brownsville (10-0), Avonworth (8-0) and Freeport (8-0) in Class 2A; and Union (7-0), Frazier (8-0), Bishop Canevin (6-0) and Serra Catholic (7-0) in Class A.

Section play tentatively is set to conclude Oct. 20.

All 122 WPIAL girls volleyball head coaches have the opportunity to cast a ballot for each week’s top 10 rankings.

The Players of the Week honorees are selected by the association based on coaches’ nominations.

Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Top-10 Polls — Week 6

Class 4A

1. North Allegheny (last week: 1)

2. Pine-Richland (2)

3. Seneca Valley (3)

4. Peters Township (5)

5. Shaler (4)

6. Penn-Trafford (7)

7. Canon-McMillan (8)

8. Bethel Park (6)

9. Upper St. Clair (10)

10. Norwin (9)

Class 4A Players of the Week

Hanna DeJidas, libero, junior, Shaler

Calla Dressler, libero, junior, Upper St Clair

Natalie Carr, outside hitter, freshman, Canon-McMillan

Class 3A

1. Hampton (last week: 2)

2. Thomas Jefferson (3)

3. North Catholic (4)

4. Latrobe (5)

5. Moon (1)

6. South Fayette (7)

7. Montour (6)

8. Armstrong (8)

9. Mars (10)

10. Oakland Catholic (9)

Class 3A Player of the Week

Cassidy Adams, outside hitter, senior, Armstrong

Maddy Cigna, libero, senior, Oakland Catholic

Sydnie Jones, setter, senior, North Catholic

Sarah Harris, outside hitter, junior, Chartiers Valley

Class 2A

1. Freeport (last week: 1)

2. Shenango (2)

3. Avonworth (3)

4. Quaker Valley (4)

5. South Park (5)

6. Beaver (7)

7. Neshannock (6)

8. Central Valley (8)

9. Fort Cherry (10)

10. Deer Lakes (NR)

Out:

(9)

Class 2A Players of the Week

Sam Blose, setter, senior, Avonworth

Alyssa Porter, middle hitter, senior, Central Valley

Ciara Williams, outside hitter, senior, Brownsville

Jillian McCarty, outside hitter, junior, Fort Cherry

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin (last week: 1)

2. Serra Catholic (2)

3. Union (3)

4. Frazier (4)

5. Carlynton (6)

6. Mapletown (5)

7. Greensburg Central Catholic (7)

8. Beaver County Christian (8)

9. Western Beaver (NR)

10. Carmichaels (9)

Out: Leechburg (10)

Class A Players of the Week

Alex Bibza, middle hitter, senior, Riverview

Karli Mazak, outside hitter, senior, Leechburg

Ella D’Ippolito, middle hitter, sophomore, Eden Christian

Bailey Rafferty, setter, sophomore, Mapletown

