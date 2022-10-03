Read full article on original website
Equinox declares commercial production at its Santa Luz gold mine in Brazil
The company said that the Santa Luz mill is operating at approximately 90% of design capacity of 7,400...
Lithium producer Allkem, IFC agree on $200M project financing for Sal de Vida
According to the company's statement, IFC's proposed investment comprises a US$200 million debt package, including up to US$100...
HSBC taps JP Morgan for potential Canada exit -source
TORONTO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - HSBC is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co as the UK lender reviews its Canada business for a potential sale, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Earlier, HSBC said it is considering selling its business in Canada, worth billions of dollars,...
Why this sector pullback is unusual - Metalla Royalty & Streaming's Brett Heath
(Kitco News) - The drop in commodity markets is unlike past drawdowns, said Metalla Royalty & Streaming CEO Brett Heath. Last month Heath spoke to Kitco at the Gold Forum Americas show in Colorado Springs. Metalla (NYSE:MTA) is a six-year-old royalty and streaming company. The company has 70 assets in...
Centerra Gold extends Mount Milligan mine life to 2033
In its press-release, the company reported an increase in proven and probable gold mineral reserves from the 2021...
Fortuna increases silver and gold production in Q3, reiterates its 2022 guidance
The company said it delivered another consistent production quarter with all mines on target to achieve annual guidance...
Avino Silver & Gold's path to becoming an intermediate silver producer
(Kitco News) - Avino Silver & Gold CEO David Wolfin said a transaction the company made this spring will transform the company. Last month Wolfin spoke to Kitco at the Gold Forum Americas show in Colorado Springs. Avino is a silver miner focused on Mexico. In March the company acquired...
Harmony Gold acquires Eva copper project in Australia for $170M in cash
The company said it has agreed to pay US$170 million in upfront cash plus a contingent payment of...
Canadian equity financing deals dive to 27-year low on market volatility
TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The slump in Canada's mergers and acquisition activity extended into the third quarter as volatile stock markets and rising borrowing costs spooked sentiment for dealmaking, with equity-linked issues slumping to the lowest in 27 years. Despite the sharp fall, some bankers are beginning to see...
Global Atomic inks letter of intent with western utility for uranium supply
The company said that the LOI represents the supply of up to 2.4 million pounds U3O8 within a...
Anglo American sees steady diamond demand in eighth sales cycle of 2022
In its statement, the company said that demand for its rough diamonds during sales cycle 8 was in...
