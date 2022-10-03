Admission to this family-friendly event is free and all are welcome. It will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm and include wagon rides, pumpkin picking, music, crafts, a corn maze, face painting, a costume contest, a dance party, food truck, visiting with farm animals and more. Stony Brook Medicine clinicians and other community organizations will also be staffing tables with resources for the community.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO