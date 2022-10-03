Read full article on original website
Men’s and Women’s Basketball to Air on SNY Sports Network This Season
2022-23 Stony Brook-SNY Package Is Largest Linear Television Deal in Program History. The Stony Brook University Athletics Department has secured a linear television agreement with SNY — New York’s leader in local sports coverage — for 16 men’s and women’s basketball games during the 2022-23 season. The Seawolves’ 16-game package is the largest linear television deal in program history.
Tomczak Proposal Awarded NEH Grant for ‘Dyckman Discussions’ Series
The National Endowment for the Humanities recently announced $31.6 million for 226 humanities projects nationwide, including one for the Dyckman Farmhouse Museum in Manhattan, on behalf of a proposal co-written by Richard Tomczak, Stony Brook University’s director of Faculty Engagement. The project, funded by $160,000 from the NEH Public...
Hispanic Heritage Month Theme for 2022 Is ‘Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation’
Hispanic Heritage Month in October with a monthlong series of events under the theme, “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation/Unidos: Inclusividad para una nación más fuerte.”. Stony Brook will showcase the talents and topics relevant to community leaders, faculty, staff and students around significant themes in Latinx...
SBU’s NIH IRACDA Postdoctoral Training Program Awarded $5.5M to Renew Grant
With funding from a $5.5 million renewal grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Stony Brook University Center for Inclusive Education is leading the NIH IRACDA (Institutional Research and Academic Career Development Award) Postdoctoral Training Program for an additional five years, which includes increased funding to grow the program from 15 to 20 postdoctoral scholars.
President McInnis to Deliver State of the University Address Oct. 12
Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis will deliver the State of the University Address on Wednesday, October 12, at 1 pm on the Staller Center Main Stage. All members of the university community are invited to attend and are asked to RSVP online to reserve a seat. A reception will...
Stony Brook Medicine Celebrates Coming Out Day October 11
Admission to this family-friendly event is free and all are welcome. It will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm and include wagon rides, pumpkin picking, music, crafts, a corn maze, face painting, a costume contest, a dance party, food truck, visiting with farm animals and more. Stony Brook Medicine clinicians and other community organizations will also be staffing tables with resources for the community.
School of Social Welfare Partnership with Samaritan Daytop Village Builds Workforce, Aids in Addiction Treatment
For Samaritan Daytop Village’s (SDV) employees who have an interest in addiction treatment and are seeking to enhance their academic credentials, Stony Brook University’s School of Social Welfare (SSW) will provide an academic pathway for them to do so through a newly developed program. This program, known as...
