Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Bear Creek Mining produces 11,169 ounces of gold in Q3 2022
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, it produced 11,169 ounces of gold during Q3 2022, which is a 14.9%...
kitco.com
K92 Mining reports second highest quarterly gold equivalent production on record in Q3
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that during the third quarter, the process plant delivered record quarterly throughput of 117,938 tonnes...
kitco.com
Teck posts Q3 steelmaking coal sales within guidance, flags decline in prices
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that the realized steelmaking coal price in the third quarter averaged US$304 per tonne. Importantly,...
kitco.com
Fortuna increases silver and gold production in Q3, reiterates its 2022 guidance
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said it delivered another consistent production quarter with all mines on target to achieve annual guidance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com
Ivanhoe says Kamoa set new quarterly copper production record in Q3 2022
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that Kamoa-Kakula’s Phase 1 and 2 concentrator plants set a monthly production record in September...
kitco.com
Jervois officially opens the only primary cobalt mine in the U.S.
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The mine is commencing a commissioning phase during October, with equipment undergoing final completion testwork ahead of continuous...
kitco.com
Harmony Gold acquires Eva copper project in Australia for $170M in cash
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said it has agreed to pay US$170 million in upfront cash plus a contingent payment of...
kitco.com
Japan's Pan Pacific plans 18.9% increase in second-half copper output
TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Pan Pacific Copper plans to produce 303,300 tonnes of refined copper in the second half of the 2022/23 financial year, up 18.9% from a year earlier, Japan's biggest supplier of the metal said on Friday. The country's second half runs between October and March. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kitco.com
Lithium producer Allkem, IFC agree on $200M project financing for Sal de Vida
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, IFC's proposed investment comprises a US$200 million debt package, including up to US$100...
kitco.com
There is a growing divergence between physical gold and the paper market - WisdomTree
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In a recent interview with Kitco News, Nitesh Shah, head of commodity research at WisdomTree, said that although...
kitco.com
Silver stocks leading after gold bear trap reversal
With market focus having mostly been on the Federal Reserve in recent weeks, a banking crisis in Europe began to shake things up heading into quarter-end last week. The recent events surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) being forced to intervene to shore up its markets is bringing the realization that the trigger for the next recession could very well be abroad.
kitco.com
Canadian equity financing deals dive to 27-year low on market volatility
TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The slump in Canada's mergers and acquisition activity extended into the third quarter as volatile stock markets and rising borrowing costs spooked sentiment for dealmaking, with equity-linked issues slumping to the lowest in 27 years. Despite the sharp fall, some bankers are beginning to see...
kitco.com
Why this sector pullback is unusual - Metalla Royalty & Streaming's Brett Heath
(Kitco News) - The drop in commodity markets is unlike past drawdowns, said Metalla Royalty & Streaming CEO Brett Heath. Last month Heath spoke to Kitco at the Gold Forum Americas show in Colorado Springs. Metalla (NYSE:MTA) is a six-year-old royalty and streaming company. The company has 70 assets in...
kitco.com
Bank of Canada's hawkish message bolsters case for another large rate hike
OTTAWA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada made clear on Thursday it will not yet be pivoting away from its current rapid pace of interest rate increases, with Governor Tiff Macklem saying there is no sign underlying inflation is easing. The central bank has hiked its policy rate...
kitco.com
India's central bank reveals its plans for a digital rupee
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The purpose of the missive was to help raise public awareness around the issuance of CBDCs – which...
kitco.com
Lithium Americas must wait until January for Thacker Pass hearing
A hearing is set for January 5, 2023, for Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass. The hearing will be in Reno, Nevada. Chief Judge Miranda M. Du will preside. The company (TSE:LAC) expected the hearing to have taken place last month. Opponents of the mine are asking the court to overturn former...
kitco.com
What the rising dollar means for gold
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. With the US Dollar continuing to rise, CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian discusses what it may mean for gold. Jeff compares the current situation to 1985 and discusses whether we are...
kitco.com
Hungary's central bank launches tool to drain liquidity after ending rate hikes
BUDAPEST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank accepted 2.093 trillion forints ($4.90 billion) worth of bids from banks at its first floating-rate two-month deposit tender on Wednesday as part of its efforts to drain forint liquidity and tighten monetary conditions further. The National Bank of Hungary (NBH), which ended...
kitco.com
Bank of England explains rejected offers at gilt buy-backs
LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of England gave more detail on Wednesday about why it rejects offers at its new daily operations to buy up to 5 billion pounds ($5.65 billion) of long-dated gilts, after accepting almost none on Monday and Tuesday. The BoE launched the temporary purchase...
kitco.com
UK 30-year gilts hit one-week low after BoE refrains from buying
LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - British 20- and 30-year government bonds fell sharply on Wednesday, after the Bank of England for a second day in a row bought no longer-dated bonds at its daily gilt market operation designed to stabilise markets. Thirty-year gilt yields rose as much as 26 basis...
Comments / 0