ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Bear Creek Mining produces 11,169 ounces of gold in Q3 2022

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, it produced 11,169 ounces of gold during Q3 2022, which is a 14.9%...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Teck posts Q3 steelmaking coal sales within guidance, flags decline in prices

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that the realized steelmaking coal price in the third quarter averaged US$304 per tonne. Importantly,...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copper Mining#Neves Corvo#Lundin Mining
kitco.com

Ivanhoe says Kamoa set new quarterly copper production record in Q3 2022

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that Kamoa-Kakula’s Phase 1 and 2 concentrator plants set a monthly production record in September...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Jervois officially opens the only primary cobalt mine in the U.S.

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The mine is commencing a commissioning phase during October, with equipment undergoing final completion testwork ahead of continuous...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Harmony Gold acquires Eva copper project in Australia for $170M in cash

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said it has agreed to pay US$170 million in upfront cash plus a contingent payment of...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Portugal
kitco.com

Silver stocks leading after gold bear trap reversal

With market focus having mostly been on the Federal Reserve in recent weeks, a banking crisis in Europe began to shake things up heading into quarter-end last week. The recent events surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) being forced to intervene to shore up its markets is bringing the realization that the trigger for the next recession could very well be abroad.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Canadian equity financing deals dive to 27-year low on market volatility

TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The slump in Canada's mergers and acquisition activity extended into the third quarter as volatile stock markets and rising borrowing costs spooked sentiment for dealmaking, with equity-linked issues slumping to the lowest in 27 years. Despite the sharp fall, some bankers are beginning to see...
WORLD
kitco.com

India's central bank reveals its plans for a digital rupee

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The purpose of the missive was to help raise public awareness around the issuance of CBDCs – which...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Lithium Americas must wait until January for Thacker Pass hearing

A hearing is set for January 5, 2023, for Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass. The hearing will be in Reno, Nevada. Chief Judge Miranda M. Du will preside. The company (TSE:LAC) expected the hearing to have taken place last month. Opponents of the mine are asking the court to overturn former...
RENO, NV
kitco.com

What the rising dollar means for gold

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. With the US Dollar continuing to rise, CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian discusses what it may mean for gold. Jeff compares the current situation to 1985 and discusses whether we are...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Hungary's central bank launches tool to drain liquidity after ending rate hikes

BUDAPEST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank accepted 2.093 trillion forints ($4.90 billion) worth of bids from banks at its first floating-rate two-month deposit tender on Wednesday as part of its efforts to drain forint liquidity and tighten monetary conditions further. The National Bank of Hungary (NBH), which ended...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Bank of England explains rejected offers at gilt buy-backs

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of England gave more detail on Wednesday about why it rejects offers at its new daily operations to buy up to 5 billion pounds ($5.65 billion) of long-dated gilts, after accepting almost none on Monday and Tuesday. The BoE launched the temporary purchase...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

UK 30-year gilts hit one-week low after BoE refrains from buying

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - British 20- and 30-year government bonds fell sharply on Wednesday, after the Bank of England for a second day in a row bought no longer-dated bonds at its daily gilt market operation designed to stabilise markets. Thirty-year gilt yields rose as much as 26 basis...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy