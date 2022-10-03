Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Board approves transfer of Project Homekey properties as permanent housing
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the transfer of eight Project Homekey temporary housing facilities to various nonprofit groups, along with more than $110 million in funding to convert the properties into permanent supporting housing for the homeless. Created by Gov. Gavin...
spectrumnews1.com
Everything you need to know about Metro's new K Line
LOS ANGELES — The long-awaited Metro K Line is opening to the public Friday, adding a seventh passenger rail line to the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority system. When the switch is flipped, the line will connect the Crenshaw Corridor, Inglewood and El Segundo with rail service for the first time since the 1950s. Here’s everything you need to know about the new K Line.
spectrumnews1.com
Three Long Beach men charged in $2.6M robbery of Beverly Hills jewelry store
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A federal grand jury indicted three Long Beach men Wednesday who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in which more than $2.6 million worth of merchandise was stolen. The two-count indictment returned in Los Angeles charges Jimmy Lee...
spectrumnews1.com
Disney turns 100 and kicks off a celebration at Disneyland Jan. 27
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Platinum banners, cabochon and other shiny dressage will adorn Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle. Mickey, Minnie Mouse and the Disney gang will have sparkling new attire. And the much anticipated Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway ride will debut in a soon-to-be newly revamped Toontown. Next year,...
spectrumnews1.com
Judy Tenuta, brash 'Goddess of Love' comedian, dies at 65
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the "Goddess of Love” and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died Thursday. She was 65. Tenuta died Thursday afternoon at home in Los...
spectrumnews1.com
Rapper Half Ounce fatally shot in Koreatown
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Authorities Tuesday sought the public's help to find the killer of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce, who was gunned down while walking with a friend in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council supports increasing emergency relief, refuge centers
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council voted to support increasing the number of emergency relief and refuge centers in Los Angeles Tuesday, instructing city departments to develop a plan and identify resources. The plan would call for a “significant increase” in emergency relief and refuge centers, with at...
spectrumnews1.com
Paw Works is moving to a new location, and calling for the public's help
CAMARILLO, Calif. — After a string of unfortunate events, including the theft of a dog, animal rescue Paw Works is facing another challenge: moving to a new location. After receiving a sudden notice to evacuate, the organization found a new space that will require hundreds of thousands of dollars to renovate and prepare before any animals can be moved over.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports 14th COVID-related death of a juvenile
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals crept back above 500 Tuesday, while the county reported the virus-related death of another juvenile. Details about the fatality were not released, with the county Department of Public Health saying only that the person was...
spectrumnews1.com
Car, semi collide on 60 Freeway, pushing smaller vehicle under truck
EASTVALE, Calif. (CNS) — A big rig and sedan collided Wednesday on the Pomona (60) Freeway on the boundary separating Eastvale and Ontario, causing the smaller vehicle to become wedged underneath the tractor-trailer. The crash happened about 11:55 a.m. on the eastbound 60 near the Interstate 15 interchange, according...
spectrumnews1.com
Head of election worker management company arrested
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The CEO of a company that provides software for managing Los Angeles County election poll workers was arrested Tuesday in Michigan for alleged theft of workers’ personal information. Konnech Corp. CEO Eugene Yu was arrested on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information by...
spectrumnews1.com
LASD commander files latest retaliation suit over alleged inmate beating
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department commander has sued the county and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the latest of several department members to claim Villanueva directed a cover-up of a video of a deputy with his knee on the head of a man in custody for three minutes.
