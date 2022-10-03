Read full article on original website
CNBC
Ocean freight orders are signaling a big drop in consumer demand
U.S. shippers are seeing a 20% drop in ocean freight orders. The declines include machinery, household products, industrial products and some apparel. Ocean carriers are canceling as much as 50% of sailings to rebalance vessel capacity to demand. Freight prices on one key route from Asia to the West Coast...
freightwaves.com
SONAR Sightings: Milwaukee reefer demand plunges; rates from China to US decline again into Q4
The highlights from Tuesday’s SONAR reports are below. For more information on SONAR — the fastest freight-forecasting platform in the industry — or to request a demo, click here. Also, be sure to check out the latest SONAR update, TRAC — the freshest spot rate data in the industry.
freightwaves.com
SONAR Sightings: Demand sinks in Ontario, California; global ocean booking volume off 20%
The highlights from Wednesday’s SONAR reports are below. For more information on SONAR — the fastest freight-forecasting platform in the industry — or to request a demo, click here. Also, be sure to check out the latest SONAR update, TRAC — the freshest spot rate data in the industry.
freightwaves.com
Diesel prices, supply steady where Ian hit but soaring in California
The physical landscape along the Florida Gulf Coast may have been permanently altered, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the ability to get diesel fuel if a truck heads into that region to provide regular freight service or aid with emergency assistance. Ned Bowman, the executive director of...
Gas Prices: Projection for the Rest of 2022
With summer winding down, America is cruising toward fall with the cost of gas moving in the right direction. Record-high fuel prices stretched the budgets of summer travelers across the country --...
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CARS・
Jalopnik
Gas Prices On the Rise In Parts of the U.S. Due to High Demand and Low Supplies
I fear the uptick many Americans are seeing in gas prices won’t be slowing down anytime soon. While much of the increase in prices have been centered around the West Coast, those higher prices are spreading to more and more states across the country. The national average gas price now sits at $3.81 per gallon, and much of the U.S. is seeing prices far higher than that, according to AAA.
The Place Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Decline
A recent analysis reveals that the problem of sputtering home price increases is most acute in areas around New York City.
Home heating costs expected to rise this winter
The per-gallon cost of gasoline in Connecticut has come back down to within a few cents of where it was a year ago, but home heating oil remains very expensive as temperatures drop.
Why Gas Prices Are Spiking Again in Many States
Drivers accustomed to seeing gas prices drop steadily in the summer are getting an unpleasant surprise at the pump, with fuel costs surging in many parts of the country. After consistent declines in gas prices from late June to late September, the average cost of regular gasoline nationally is creeping back up again because of supply issues on the West Coast and in the Midwest.
freightwaves.com
Gatik goes driverless in Canada
Just over a year after it removed the safety driver from the driver’s seat in Arkansas, autonomous vehicle technology company Gatik has done it again — this time north of the border in Canada. Gatik on Wednesday announced that it is now running fully driverless vehicles in Toronto...
CARS・
Cop Tells Elantra N Owner His Stock Exhaust Will Cost $7K To "Fix"
Like many new vehicles, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N offers several different drive modes. One of them is N mode which, among other things, makes the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine sound a bit more lively. Apparently, it's too lively for a California police officer and officials at a state testing facility. Now, the owner can't drive his Elantra N until the problem is fixed, but since it's new and allegedly stock, there's nothing to fix.
freightwaves.com
Further down the spiral
Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Newsletter presented by XPO. In this issue, markets continue their collapse; Amazon drivers delivering during Ian; man rides on back of semi for 100 miles; robot french fry apocalypses; Tesla ditches sensors; and more. What goes up…. Mount SONAR — When rates made their...
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/Fallen Flags: The Virginian Railway profitably hauled coal
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. The Virginian Railway was a fairly small railroad (its main line was less than 500 miles), but it was...
freightwaves.com
Amazon and UPS: Is the great split finally here?
For several years, questions have surfaced over when, or even whether, Amazon.com Inc., would begin to leverage its expanding delivery network to divert traffic from its largest vendor, UPS Inc., and move it in-house. The issue has gained on-and-off traction since Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), UPS’...
freightwaves.com
7 takeaways from STB’s hearing on proposed CP-KCS merger
Last week’s public hearing before the Surface Transportation Board on the proposed merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern consisted of three days of testimony spanning over 25 hours on why or why not the merger should proceed. And the hearing isn’t over yet. Shippers and other stakeholders...
freightwaves.com
Solvento ‘leveling the financial playing field’ for Latin American trucking companies
Increased internet connectivity and usage have led to rapid growth in Mexico’s e-commerce sales; global tensions have increased the United States’ reshoring efforts in the region; and major highway projects have resulted in a Mexican road freight market valued at $82 billion with a forecast compound annual growth rate of 9.91% through 2027.
ABC 15 News
Gas prices surging in parts of the U.S., but not others
The combination of increased demand and reduced supply has caused gas prices to increase 6 cents nationally in the last week, with the West Coast and Midwest feeling the most significant increases. The average gallon of gas reached $3.80 nationally on Tuesday, according to AAA. California has seen the largest...
nationalinterest.org
It’s Over: U.S. Gas Prices Surge After Summer Slump
After months of falling gas prices, the average price in the United States has begun to rise again. After months of falling gas prices, the average price in the United States has begun to rise again, according to the latest GasBuddy weekly report. The average gas price rose by 11.1...
