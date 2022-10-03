ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CNBC

Ocean freight orders are signaling a big drop in consumer demand

U.S. shippers are seeing a 20% drop in ocean freight orders. The declines include machinery, household products, industrial products and some apparel. Ocean carriers are canceling as much as 50% of sailings to rebalance vessel capacity to demand. Freight prices on one key route from Asia to the West Coast...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Diesel prices, supply steady where Ian hit but soaring in California

The physical landscape along the Florida Gulf Coast may have been permanently altered, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the ability to get diesel fuel if a truck heads into that region to provide regular freight service or aid with emergency assistance. Ned Bowman, the executive director of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideClimate News

An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CARS
Jalopnik

Gas Prices On the Rise In Parts of the U.S. Due to High Demand and Low Supplies

I fear the uptick many Americans are seeing in gas prices won’t be slowing down anytime soon. While much of the increase in prices have been centered around the West Coast, those higher prices are spreading to more and more states across the country. The national average gas price now sits at $3.81 per gallon, and much of the U.S. is seeing prices far higher than that, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
Money

Why Gas Prices Are Spiking Again in Many States

Drivers accustomed to seeing gas prices drop steadily in the summer are getting an unpleasant surprise at the pump, with fuel costs surging in many parts of the country. After consistent declines in gas prices from late June to late September, the average cost of regular gasoline nationally is creeping back up again because of supply issues on the West Coast and in the Midwest.
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Gatik goes driverless in Canada

Just over a year after it removed the safety driver from the driver’s seat in Arkansas, autonomous vehicle technology company Gatik has done it again — this time north of the border in Canada. Gatik on Wednesday announced that it is now running fully driverless vehicles in Toronto...
CARS
Motor1.com

Cop Tells Elantra N Owner His Stock Exhaust Will Cost $7K To "Fix"

Like many new vehicles, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N offers several different drive modes. One of them is N mode which, among other things, makes the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine sound a bit more lively. Apparently, it's too lively for a California police officer and officials at a state testing facility. Now, the owner can't drive his Elantra N until the problem is fixed, but since it's new and allegedly stock, there's nothing to fix.
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Further down the spiral

Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Newsletter presented by XPO. In this issue, markets continue their collapse; Amazon drivers delivering during Ian; man rides on back of semi for 100 miles; robot french fry apocalypses; Tesla ditches sensors; and more. What goes up…. Mount SONAR — When rates made their...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Amazon and UPS: Is the great split finally here?

For several years, questions have surfaced over when, or even whether, Amazon.com Inc., would begin to leverage its expanding delivery network to divert traffic from its largest vendor, UPS Inc., and move it in-house. The issue has gained on-and-off traction since Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), UPS’...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

7 takeaways from STB’s hearing on proposed CP-KCS merger

Last week’s public hearing before the Surface Transportation Board on the proposed merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern consisted of three days of testimony spanning over 25 hours on why or why not the merger should proceed. And the hearing isn’t over yet. Shippers and other stakeholders...
INDUSTRY
ABC 15 News

Gas prices surging in parts of the U.S., but not others

The combination of increased demand and reduced supply has caused gas prices to increase 6 cents nationally in the last week, with the West Coast and Midwest feeling the most significant increases. The average gallon of gas reached $3.80 nationally on Tuesday, according to AAA. California has seen the largest...
TEXAS STATE
nationalinterest.org

It’s Over: U.S. Gas Prices Surge After Summer Slump

After months of falling gas prices, the average price in the United States has begun to rise again. After months of falling gas prices, the average price in the United States has begun to rise again, according to the latest GasBuddy weekly report. The average gas price rose by 11.1...
TRAFFIC

