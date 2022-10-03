Read full article on original website
Related
Police advise following fender bender turned armed carjacking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have some advice after a fender bender turned into an armed carjacking Wednesday night in Champaign. A 67-year-old man was assaulted and his car was stolen after he was rear-ended at the intersection of Prospect Ave and Olympian Drive around 7:15 p.m. The victim did what seems natural after an […]
Central Illinois Proud
License plate reader catches stolen car, man arrested
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) in Normal caught the license plate of a known stolen car and led to an arrest. Thade Gleeson, 47, was driving a stolen vehicle when it was the license plate was captured on camera by an ALPR near Towanda Avenue and Vernon Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle had been entered into the Normal Police Department’s (NPD) system as stolen, so NPD responded to the scene.
Central Illinois Proud
Two arrested for McLean County catalytic converter theft
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested two individuals in relation to catalytic converter thefts Thursday. According to a McLean County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, sheriff’s deputies and LeRoy police officers responded to reports of people cutting catalytic converters off a church vehicle in Downs, Il.
WAND TV
Police respond to car jacking in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police responded to a report of car jacking near the the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive late Wednesday evening. According to police, officers arrived at the scene around 7:19 p.m. and found a 67-year-old male victim from Champaign who reported that he had been rear-ended by an SUV before pulling over to exchange information.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25newsnow.com
2 in custody during alleged catalytic converter theft
DOWNS (25 News Now) - Two people were taken into custody during an alleged in-progress theft of a catalytic convertor. The McLean County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of a report of a theft in progress off a church vehicle. The sheriff’s office says Todd Palmer was...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police respond to 17-round-shot-spotter on West Malone Street
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before midnight, Peoria Police responded to a 17-round-shot-spotter alert on the southside of Peoria. Peoria Police were called to the 2500 Block of West Malone Street in Peoria, following reports of 17 gun shots. When officers arrived on the scene, there were no victims or suspects to be found, nor was there any damage seen in the nearby surrounding area.
1470 WMBD
Two arrested in Reditus Labs robbery
PEKIN, Ill. — Two then-employees of Pekin’s Reditus Labs were arrested and charged with burglarizing the facility where they worked in September, according to police and court documents obtained by 25 News. The two suspects, Aaron Underwood, 38, and Noah Christian, 33, are accused of entering the Reditus...
Police: One dead, two hurt in drive-by shooting in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced Tuesday night that a shooting earlier in the day left one man dead and two others hurt. The shooting happened in the area of North Third Street and East Beardsley Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m. and found a 25-year-old Champaign man […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
25newsnow.com
Police: Two employees burglarized Pekin’s Reditus Labs in September
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two then-employees of Pekin’s Reditus Laboratories were arrested and charged with burglarizing the building where they worked in September, according to police and court documents obtained by 25 News. The two suspects, 38-year-old Aaron Underwood and 33-year-old Noah Christian, are accused of entering the...
Police Chief: 4 officers involved in deadly police-involved shooting in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria released more information on Monday’s deadly officer-involved shooting. During a press conference, Echevarria said that four Peoria police officers were involved in the shooting that left 59-year-old Samuel V. Richmond dead. Officers were responding to a shot spotter near the 800 block of McBean Street at […]
1470 WMBD
Cars appear to crash head-on, injuring two in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Two people are hurt following a vehicle crash that occurred late Wednesday at a busy Peoria intersection. Images from IDOT traffic cameras near the scene appeared to show two cars had collided head-on near the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Prospect Road shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Champaign Police investigate shooting
Update at 6:33 p.m. on 10/4/2022 Champaign Police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting. Police have not confirmed any details about what happened. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers with the Champaign Police Department are actively responding to the area of Bradley Avenue and Fourth Street for an unknown emergency. On-scene reporters saw several police […]
Illinois man dies trying to pass farm equipment
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three vehicles involving farm equipment resulted in one death from an accident. Officials said that Gary Phillips, an 81-year-old man of Atwood, was driving North on Route 45 and trying to pass a tractor pulling grain wagons. As Phillips attempted to pass, he saw the John Deer Tractor and tried […]
WAND TV
Man shot at Greenwood Manor Apartments
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot at the Greenwood Manor Apartments Monday evening, Decatur Police said. Police responded to the 300 block of S. Main for shots fired just after 4 p.m. They found a 20-year-old Decatur man in the parking lot with gun shot wounds. He was...
Man arrested after Illinois State University students hit by car while leaving Normal pub: police
A man was arrested after two Illinois State University students were hit by car and critically hurt while leaving a Normal pub.
Central Illinois Proud
Nicor responds to gas leak in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nicor responded to a gas leak near Main and Monroe Streets in Bloomington Thursday. According to a City of Bloomington press release, Nicor became aware of the potential gas leak Thursday afternoon and identified the source. Crews immediately began working to repair the leak and...
25newsnow.com
Family mourns the loss of loved ones to domestic violence
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - New details have been learned about the woman and her eight-year old son killed Thursday in a case of domestic violence. She had moved away after getting a protection order. Now, her family hopes others facing similar troubles will be able to escape before...
Illinois Woman Says Suspects Robbed Her So She Hit Them with Car
If you want something done, sometimes it's best to just do it yourself. That appears to be the mantra of an Illinois woman who told police 5 suspects robbed and attacked her so she hit them with her own car. The Peoria Police Department shared this interesting crime story on...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood tells us to be very aware of what is inside your child’s Halloween Basket
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood sat down with the WMBD This Morning team, and enlightened us on the serious nature of the fentanyl crisis that is spreading throughout the country. Jamie Harwood says that the rainbow fentanyl hasn’t made it’s way to Peoria County yet but that doesn’t mean that it couldn’t be here soon.
Comments / 0