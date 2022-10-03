ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Bear Creek Mining produces 11,169 ounces of gold in Q3 2022

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, it produced 11,169 ounces of gold during Q3 2022, which is a 14.9%...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Harmony Gold acquires Eva copper project in Australia for $170M in cash

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said it has agreed to pay US$170 million in upfront cash plus a contingent payment of...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Metalmining Industry#Namibia Critical Metals#Lofdal
kitco.com

Will this silver and gold price rally last? Here's what analysts are saying

(Kitco News) In a surprise u-turn this week, silver and gold are trading at 3-month and 3-week highs, respectively. But is this a sustainable rally or just a short squeeze?. Even though silver has outperformed gold this week, both precious metals saw impressive performance. Some main drivers were a weaker U.S. dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields, higher crude oil, and renewed safe-haven buying amid shifting Fed rate hike expectations and disappointing macro data.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Avino Silver & Gold's path to becoming an intermediate silver producer

(Kitco News) - Avino Silver & Gold CEO David Wolfin said a transaction the company made this spring will transform the company. Last month Wolfin spoke to Kitco at the Gold Forum Americas show in Colorado Springs. Avino is a silver miner focused on Mexico. In March the company acquired...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
kitco.com

Centerra Gold extends Mount Milligan mine life to 2033

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its press-release, the company reported an increase in proven and probable gold mineral reserves from the 2021...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Gold prices sees solid selling pressure as U.S. economy created 263K jobs in September

(Kitco News) - The gold market has dropped into negative territory, and tested support above $1,700 an ounce following stronger-than-expected labor market data. Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said 263,000 jobs were created in September. The data beat expectations economists were forecasting job gains of around 248,000. At the...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold price hits new daily lows as U.S. service sector beats expectations

(Kitco News) Gold dropped as momentum in the service sector was slightly better than expected in September, according to the latest data from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM). The Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at a reading of 56.7% last month, down from August’s 56.9%. The 0.2 percentage-point...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Anglo American sees steady diamond demand in eighth sales cycle of 2022

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its statement, the company said that demand for its rough diamonds during sales cycle 8 was in...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

HSBC taps JP Morgan for potential Canada exit -source

TORONTO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - HSBC is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co as the UK lender reviews its Canada business for a potential sale, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Earlier, HSBC said it is considering selling its business in Canada, worth billions of dollars,...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Chile files charges against mining company for giant sinkhole

SANTIAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chile's environmental regulator announced on Thursday four charges against Canadian-owned Lundin copper mine for a sinkhole that appeared at the site of one of its mines the north of the country in late July. The country's SMA environmental regulator said the main infractions were overextraction...
WORLD
kitco.com

Canadian equity financing deals dive to 27-year low on market volatility

TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The slump in Canada's mergers and acquisition activity extended into the third quarter as volatile stock markets and rising borrowing costs spooked sentiment for dealmaking, with equity-linked issues slumping to the lowest in 27 years. Despite the sharp fall, some bankers are beginning to see...
WORLD
kitco.com

Cash crunch for British funds puts regulators under pensions lens

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A scramble for cash by Britain's pension funds after last week's bond market crash has raised questions about oversight of a 1.6 trillion pound ($1.8 trillion) business that has grown rapidly in recent years. Pension funds had to post emergency collateral in liability-driven investments (LDI),...
PERSONAL FINANCE
kitco.com

Silver stocks leading after gold bear trap reversal

With market focus having mostly been on the Federal Reserve in recent weeks, a banking crisis in Europe began to shake things up heading into quarter-end last week. The recent events surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) being forced to intervene to shore up its markets is bringing the realization that the trigger for the next recession could very well be abroad.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy