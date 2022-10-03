Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Bear Creek Mining produces 11,169 ounces of gold in Q3 2022
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, it produced 11,169 ounces of gold during Q3 2022, which is a 14.9%...
kitco.com
Lithium producer Allkem, IFC agree on $200M project financing for Sal de Vida
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, IFC's proposed investment comprises a US$200 million debt package, including up to US$100...
kitco.com
How developing countries can benefit when they mine for gold - WGC makes the case
(Kitco News) - Gold mining is a meaningful contributor to many countries' economies, said World Gold Council CFO Terry Heymann. Last month Heymann spoke to Kitco at the Gold Forum Americas show in Colorado Springs. The World Gold Council is an industry group whose purpose is to "...stimulate and sustain...
kitco.com
Harmony Gold acquires Eva copper project in Australia for $170M in cash
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said it has agreed to pay US$170 million in upfront cash plus a contingent payment of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com
Why this sector pullback is unusual - Metalla Royalty & Streaming's Brett Heath
(Kitco News) - The drop in commodity markets is unlike past drawdowns, said Metalla Royalty & Streaming CEO Brett Heath. Last month Heath spoke to Kitco at the Gold Forum Americas show in Colorado Springs. Metalla (NYSE:MTA) is a six-year-old royalty and streaming company. The company has 70 assets in...
kitco.com
Will this silver and gold price rally last? Here's what analysts are saying
(Kitco News) In a surprise u-turn this week, silver and gold are trading at 3-month and 3-week highs, respectively. But is this a sustainable rally or just a short squeeze?. Even though silver has outperformed gold this week, both precious metals saw impressive performance. Some main drivers were a weaker U.S. dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields, higher crude oil, and renewed safe-haven buying amid shifting Fed rate hike expectations and disappointing macro data.
kitco.com
Avino Silver & Gold's path to becoming an intermediate silver producer
(Kitco News) - Avino Silver & Gold CEO David Wolfin said a transaction the company made this spring will transform the company. Last month Wolfin spoke to Kitco at the Gold Forum Americas show in Colorado Springs. Avino is a silver miner focused on Mexico. In March the company acquired...
kitco.com
Fortuna increases silver and gold production in Q3, reiterates its 2022 guidance
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said it delivered another consistent production quarter with all mines on target to achieve annual guidance...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kitco.com
Centerra Gold extends Mount Milligan mine life to 2033
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its press-release, the company reported an increase in proven and probable gold mineral reserves from the 2021...
kitco.com
Gold prices sees solid selling pressure as U.S. economy created 263K jobs in September
(Kitco News) - The gold market has dropped into negative territory, and tested support above $1,700 an ounce following stronger-than-expected labor market data. Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said 263,000 jobs were created in September. The data beat expectations economists were forecasting job gains of around 248,000. At the...
kitco.com
Gold price hits new daily lows as U.S. service sector beats expectations
(Kitco News) Gold dropped as momentum in the service sector was slightly better than expected in September, according to the latest data from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM). The Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at a reading of 56.7% last month, down from August’s 56.9%. The 0.2 percentage-point...
kitco.com
Global Atomic inks letter of intent with western utility for uranium supply
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that the LOI represents the supply of up to 2.4 million pounds U3O8 within a...
kitco.com
Anglo American sees steady diamond demand in eighth sales cycle of 2022
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its statement, the company said that demand for its rough diamonds during sales cycle 8 was in...
kitco.com
HSBC taps JP Morgan for potential Canada exit -source
TORONTO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - HSBC is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co as the UK lender reviews its Canada business for a potential sale, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Earlier, HSBC said it is considering selling its business in Canada, worth billions of dollars,...
kitco.com
Chile files charges against mining company for giant sinkhole
SANTIAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chile's environmental regulator announced on Thursday four charges against Canadian-owned Lundin copper mine for a sinkhole that appeared at the site of one of its mines the north of the country in late July. The country's SMA environmental regulator said the main infractions were overextraction...
kitco.com
There is a growing divergence between physical gold and the paper market - WisdomTree
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In a recent interview with Kitco News, Nitesh Shah, head of commodity research at WisdomTree, said that although...
kitco.com
Canadian equity financing deals dive to 27-year low on market volatility
TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The slump in Canada's mergers and acquisition activity extended into the third quarter as volatile stock markets and rising borrowing costs spooked sentiment for dealmaking, with equity-linked issues slumping to the lowest in 27 years. Despite the sharp fall, some bankers are beginning to see...
kitco.com
The short-squeeze won't last, silver price to end the year lower warns Metals Focus
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In their latest report, analysts at Metals Focus said that they expect silver prices to end the year...
kitco.com
Cash crunch for British funds puts regulators under pensions lens
LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A scramble for cash by Britain's pension funds after last week's bond market crash has raised questions about oversight of a 1.6 trillion pound ($1.8 trillion) business that has grown rapidly in recent years. Pension funds had to post emergency collateral in liability-driven investments (LDI),...
kitco.com
Silver stocks leading after gold bear trap reversal
With market focus having mostly been on the Federal Reserve in recent weeks, a banking crisis in Europe began to shake things up heading into quarter-end last week. The recent events surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) being forced to intervene to shore up its markets is bringing the realization that the trigger for the next recession could very well be abroad.
Comments / 0