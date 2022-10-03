Yet another public official in the Chicago area has been accused of corruption in connection with the implementation and operation of revenue-generating red-light cameras. Illinois State Sen. Emil Jones III (D-Chicago) was indicted in September on federal charges of bribery and lying to the FBI. He's accused of accepting $5,000 and the promise of a job for an associate from a person connected to SafeSpeed, a red-light camera company. In exchange, Jones allegedly promised to exclude SafeSpeed from parts of a proposed state bill from 2019 that called for a state study of automated traffic enforcement systems like red-light cameras.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO