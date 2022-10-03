ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

WebMD

White House Announces $8 Billion to Combat Hunger in the U.S.

Sept. 29, 2022 -- The Biden administration has announced $8 billion in public and private commitments toward fighting hunger and improving nutrition in the United States. “This goal is within our reach,” President Biden said Wednesday during the first White House summit on hunger in 50 years. “In America, no child should go to bed hungry. No parent should die of disease that can be prevented.”
AGRICULTURE
The Conversation U.S.

Biden says the US doesn't want a new Cold War – but there are some reasons it might

“We do not seek a Cold War,” declared President Joe Biden in front of world leaders gathered at the United Nations on Sept. 21, 2022. He continued that America was not asking “any nation to choose between the United States or any other partner.” But that’s likely not how everyone views the prospect of a new Cold War. Despite Biden’s protestations, foreign policy observers are increasingly framing the relationship between the U.S. on one side and Russia and China on the other as a “Cold War” in which countries are, in fact, being expected to choose sides. Moreover, in a...
U.S. POLITICS
iheart.com

‘WAKE UP’: This HUGE FBI robbery proves America is in DANGER

In 2021, the largest robbery in U.S. history occurred. It included a massive vault, the theft of 86 MILLION dollars in cash and assets, and several armed participants. You’ve probably never heard this story — at least, the way Glenn tells it — which is exactly what the FBI wants. But Glenn gives you all the details, using this incidence to show you that we’re now living in a different kind of America. Our freedoms and rights are in incredible danger, and now is the time we must take a stand and fearlessly speak out against the countless government crimes happening every day...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CNN

Food stamps benefits to jump 12.5% starting in October due to inflation

CNN — Come October, it will be a little easier for food stamp recipients to afford groceries. Their monthly benefits are going up 12.5%, or $104 for a family of four, thanks to soaring inflation, according to the US Department of Agriculture. That brings the maximum benefit for this size household to $939 a month, up from $835.
BUSINESS
Lima News

New report IDs billions in unemployment fraud

A new U.S. Department of Labor report highlights the extent of unemployment insurance fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, including in Ohio — a problem one of Ohio’s U.S. senators says more can and should be done about. The Department of Labor Inspector General issued a...
OHIO STATE
Newsweek

Putin Is Not Backing Down. He's Pivoting—to a New, Dreadful Kind of Warfare | Opinion

Those who think that Russia has lost the war in Ukraine given Ukraine's recent military victories need to think again. They don't understand Putin's mindset, his high-risk tolerance, and his willingness to fight and create mayhem to win a high stakes battle. The overwhelming advantage Ukraine is now enjoying, fueled by the U.S., which has supplied superior training and top-of-the-line military hardware, will result in Russia turning to a new strategy.
POLITICS
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Expect shock, grief, death, and an unknowable future if Russia deploys a nuclear weapon.

Russian Nuclear Weapon(via the NationalInterest.org) On August 6th, 1945, the United States shocked and roiled the world when it dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, a city of 410,000 persons. Up to 80,000 residents died instantly and the bodies of adults and children littered the streets. Another 60,000 died from radiation sickness, a painful and horrifying way to die. The United States dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki. Today about 126,000 people from both cities are still alive and will never recover from the emotional damage they suffered.
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris' prejudice could dissuade people from seeking needed hurricane aid

Vice President Kamala Harris has repeatedly shown that she is prejudiced against people based on their skin color. She showed this when she instantly embraced the charge that a "hate crime" had been committed against Jussie Smollett and called it a "modern-day lynching" — because sure, of course white people would do such a thing, wearing their MAGA hats and all in downtown Chicago at 2 a.m.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan ‘prepares for war’ after Chinese incursions over maritime mid-line

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The democratic island of Taiwan is making preparations for war, in response to China’s ratcheting up of military tensions with repeated incursions by air and sea, ministers said on Wednesday. Taiwanese defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng...
MILITARY

