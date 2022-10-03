Read full article on original website
Nashville Scene
On First Reading (Substitute): RiverChase and CREA, Homelessness Package
Most weeks, fervent Metro government observer @startleseasily recaps the bimonthly Metro Council meetings with her column "On First Reading." Startles is taking the week off, so Scene staffer Eli Motycka has filed a substitute column in her stead. Startles will return in two weeks. Marathon meetings always bring a special...
Nashville Scene
Jason Martin Says Race Is ‘Absolutely Winnable’
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Martin spoke to voters on Saturday at the Williamson County Democratic Party’s Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic, pitching “compassion and common sense” a little more than a month before the November general election. The self-described “girl dad” is a critical-care doctor by trade who...
WSMV
Biden ‘simple possession’ pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
wmot.org
Republican hoping to represent heavily Democratic Nashville unusually reserved
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Far-right conservative Andy Ogles has largely vanished from the public arena after securing the Republican nomination in a reconfigured congressional district cutting into left-leaning Nashville. Ogles successfully emerged in August as the winner of a crowded nine-way primary race for the state’s 5th Congressional District....
Nashvillians erupt with emotion over RiverChase property rezoning
Developers — who wanted to redo the land where RiverChase Apartments was once — found a divided discussion on whether the project would move forward with its rezoning opportunities.
chattanoogacw.com
School leaders, parents in Tennessee clash over teachers displaying 'safe space' stickers
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Teachers in Wilson County, Tennessee want 'safe space' stickers to stay, but at a recent meeting, one school board member said that decision should be one school leaders should make. Right now, it's up to individual principals within the district to decide what can or...
fox17.com
Gov. Lee's response to $500 million funding owed to TSU
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee owes Tennessee State University, (TSU), about $250 million, half of the total $500 million, after decades of holding out on the university. This is hundreds of millions of dollars from federal research money the state never passed along and as part of 2022’s budget,...
fox17.com
Gaylord Opryland to pay $630K to resolve hiring discrimination allegations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Popular resort and conference center the Gaylord Opryland has agreed to pay pay $630,722, in back wages after a routine investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor alleged discrimination against 250 Black, Asian and female applicants for housekeeping positions during a two-year period. The U.S....
Cottontown residents stop demolition of historic post office and home
After News 2 arrived residents say demolition of the two properties has since be put on hold.
williamsonhomepage.com
Lipscomb pays $1.38M for two campus-area homes
About four weeks after their previous real estate deal, Lipscomb University and RER Partnership have finalized another transaction. According to two Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, LU has paid a collective $1,387,775 for two residential properties located near its campus: one at 3701 Ferndale Ave. and the other at 3712 Ferndale Ave.
wpln.org
Vanderbilt’s pediatric transgender health services are back online — with an update
If you’ve tried to access the webpage for Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s transgender health care services recently, you may have been met with a 404 error page. The websites for both VUMC’s minor and adult clinics have been down, following attacks from a far-right podcaster and Republican elected officials.
Nashville Scene
Hundreds of Authors to Gather Downtown for the 34th Annual Southern Festival of Books
We’ve all learned by now that digital engagement is no match for the sensation you get when you’re in a room with others, experiencing something together. It’s the buzz of seeing a late-night repertory screening of a film; the deep satisfaction of witnessing a local actor nail a monologue; the giddy lightheadedness of hearing the starting chords of your favorite song — all in the company of other people who are experiencing the same thrills.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville’s Turnbridge/River District could usher in $200M of development
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) has announced the pursuit of the second commercial redevelopment districts it is planning in the Clarksville’s Central Business Improvement District area. The Turnbridge/River District project, that follows recent approval of the Vulcan and Frosty Morn District, could improve the slower development on...
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the coziest places around the country to enjoy a meal, including this spot in Tennessee.
Delta-8, Delta-9, and Delta-10: How do they tie into the cannabis debate?
Delta-9 is the one most associated with the 'high' from a cannabis product, but all three do different things.
TN, KY communities implement burn bans due to dry weather
Amid concerns about the recent dry weather conditions posing a fall fire hazard, several localities in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky have issued burn bans.
williamsonherald.com
2022 Heritage Ball celebrates ‘people who made this place special’
The stars of the 49th Annual Heritage Ball were the more than 800 patrons who attended Saturday night in support of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s mission of historic preservation by saving “the best of the past” and planning for the future. They also made it...
abc17news.com
GOP front-runner lies low in open US House race in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Far-right conservative Andy Ogles has largely vanished from the public arena after securing the Republican nomination in a reconfigured congressional district cutting into left-leaning Nashville, Tennessee. Ogles successfully emerged in August as the winner of a crowded nine-way primary race for the state’s 5th Congressional District. He quickly set a bombastic tone in his victory speech, declaring that “we’re at war” in the fight “to get back to honoring God and country.” But in the weeks following, Ogles has shied away from public events and posted sparingly to social media. Most recently, Democratic opponent Heidi Campbell accused Ogles of refusing invitations to seven debates and forums.
wpln.org
Meet the pagans and Wiccans of Middle Tennessee
Nashville is known as the Buckle on the Bible Belt. However, the city is home to a diversity of religions and traditions, including paganism. In today’s episode, we’re joined by a pair of community leaders to learn more about Pagan Pride Day and what it means to be pagan in a traditionally Christian area. Then, we’ll hear from solo practitioners about how they found paganism, and how they discuss their spirituality with their family and friends.
clarksvillenow.com
326-unit apartment complex proposed at Rossview and Basham Lane in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A slew of housing projects are already in the works for Clarksville, and more developments are on the drawing board. One of those projects is in question, with some council members concerned about traffic nearby. City Council members heard plans for two projects at...
