Nashville, TN

Nashville Scene

On First Reading (Substitute): RiverChase and CREA, Homelessness Package

Most weeks, fervent Metro government observer @startleseasily recaps the bimonthly Metro Council meetings with her column "On First Reading." Startles is taking the week off, so Scene staffer Eli Motycka has filed a substitute column in her stead. Startles will return in two weeks. Marathon meetings always bring a special...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Jason Martin Says Race Is 'Absolutely Winnable'

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Martin spoke to voters on Saturday at the Williamson County Democratic Party’s Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic, pitching “compassion and common sense” a little more than a month before the November general election. The self-described “girl dad” is a critical-care doctor by trade who...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Biden 'simple possession' pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
NASHVILLE, TN
wmot.org

Republican hoping to represent heavily Democratic Nashville unusually reserved

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Far-right conservative Andy Ogles has largely vanished from the public arena after securing the Republican nomination in a reconfigured congressional district cutting into left-leaning Nashville. Ogles successfully emerged in August as the winner of a crowded nine-way primary race for the state’s 5th Congressional District....
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Gov. Lee's response to $500 million funding owed to TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee owes Tennessee State University, (TSU), about $250 million, half of the total $500 million, after decades of holding out on the university. This is hundreds of millions of dollars from federal research money the state never passed along and as part of 2022’s budget,...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Gaylord Opryland to pay $630K to resolve hiring discrimination allegations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Popular resort and conference center the Gaylord Opryland has agreed to pay pay $630,722, in back wages after a routine investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor alleged discrimination against 250 Black, Asian and female applicants for housekeeping positions during a two-year period. The U.S....
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Lipscomb pays $1.38M for two campus-area homes

About four weeks after their previous real estate deal, Lipscomb University and RER Partnership have finalized another transaction. According to two Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, LU has paid a collective $1,387,775 for two residential properties located near its campus: one at 3701 Ferndale Ave. and the other at 3712 Ferndale Ave.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Nashville Scene

Hundreds of Authors to Gather Downtown for the 34th Annual Southern Festival of Books

We’ve all learned by now that digital engagement is no match for the sensation you get when you’re in a room with others, experiencing something together. It’s the buzz of seeing a late-night repertory screening of a film; the deep satisfaction of witnessing a local actor nail a monologue; the giddy lightheadedness of hearing the starting chords of your favorite song — all in the company of other people who are experiencing the same thrills.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville's Turnbridge/River District could usher in $200M of development

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) has announced the pursuit of the second commercial redevelopment districts it is planning in the Clarksville’s Central Business Improvement District area. The Turnbridge/River District project, that follows recent approval of the Vulcan and Frosty Morn District, could improve the slower development on...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
abc17news.com

GOP front-runner lies low in open US House race in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Far-right conservative Andy Ogles has largely vanished from the public arena after securing the Republican nomination in a reconfigured congressional district cutting into left-leaning Nashville, Tennessee. Ogles successfully emerged in August as the winner of a crowded nine-way primary race for the state’s 5th Congressional District. He quickly set a bombastic tone in his victory speech, declaring that “we’re at war” in the fight “to get back to honoring God and country.” But in the weeks following, Ogles has shied away from public events and posted sparingly to social media. Most recently, Democratic opponent Heidi Campbell accused Ogles of refusing invitations to seven debates and forums.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Meet the pagans and Wiccans of Middle Tennessee

Nashville is known as the Buckle on the Bible Belt. However, the city is home to a diversity of religions and traditions, including paganism. In today’s episode, we’re joined by a pair of community leaders to learn more about Pagan Pride Day and what it means to be pagan in a traditionally Christian area. Then, we’ll hear from solo practitioners about how they found paganism, and how they discuss their spirituality with their family and friends.
NASHVILLE, TN

