Rugby-Red Roses prop Brown out of England's World Cup opener with COVID-19

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Shaunagh Brown will miss England's opening match of the women's Rugby World Cup against Fiji after testing positive for COVID-19, the team said on Monday.

Prop Brown, who will have to stay in isolation for seven days, is the second England player to test positive for the virus after room mate Sadia Kabeya, who has completed her isolation period.

There were no further positive cases after players and staff in New Zealand were tested on Friday, the team said.

England play their opener against Fiji on Saturday.

Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

