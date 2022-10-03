ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WATCH: Bear Takes A Dip In California Couple's Pool

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Seeing a bear on private property in neighborhoods across California is certainly no rare occurrence , but what if the same bear returns to the same home multiple times? A bear nicknamed "Baloo" decided to cool off by taking a swim inside of a California couple's pool and treated himself to some gourmet leftovers in the trash outside of their Chatsworth home. According to KTLA , Dr. Alon Antebi and his fiancé were able to get close enough to the bear to capture of video of the event on Sunday.

“Obviously, he’s a dangerous animal, so we have to be careful especially with our dogs, but we’ve been told by our security that animal control will not come unless [we’re] in immediate danger,” Antebi shared with KTLA . Antebi also told KTLA that this is not the first time that the bear has payed a visit to their resident. His fiancé stated that the curious animal will "stay at their house," and never brings any harm .

The video detailed the bear coming up to the kitchen door while the couple is having morning coffee. It then heads for the pool to enjoy a nice, relaxing swim. After exiting the pool and rummaging through the trash, the bear climbs the fence and leaves the property on its own time.

