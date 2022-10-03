ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

U.S. FAA upgrades Malaysia's air safety rating

 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed on Monday it upgraded Malaysia's air safety rating nearly three years after it took action to restrict the country's airlines from adding new flights to the United States.

In November 2019, the FAA lowered Malaysia from Category 1 to Category 2, meaning Malaysian airlines were restricted to current levels of any existing U.S. service and subject to additional inspections at U.S. airports.

Reuters reported the planned announcement on Saturday, citing a source.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

