Bullet goes through attacking dog, wounds PBSO deputy

By CBS Miami Team
 3 days ago

Bullet goes through attacking dog, wounds PBSO deputy 00:29

MIAMI - The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office announced Monday that a deputy was wounded after a bullet meant to stop an attacking dog went through the animal and hit the deputy who was being attacked.

Police said it happened at around 2 p.m. in the 5400 block of Eadie Place.

PBSO had been assisting West Palm Beach police with the execution of a search warrant when a pit bull charged and attacked one deputy.

Authorities said a second deputy discharged his weapon striking the dog, but the bullet went through the dog and hit the deputy.

The deputy was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

PBSO tweeted the following about the incident:

As is the case with officer-involved shootings, this will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

