El Paso, TX

WETM

El Paso flying migrants to California, Arizona for processing

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Overwhelmed by the continuous arrival of migrants deemed ineligible for expulsion, federal authorities in El Paso are flying hundreds to other cities daily for processing. El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said five to six daily flights carrying migrants are leaving the city’s...
EL PASO, TX
WETM

Arizona weighing in-state tuition rate for some non-citizens

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters this November will decide whether to allow students regardless of their immigration status to obtain financial aid and cheaper in-state tuition at state universities and community colleges. At least 18 states, including California and Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia now offer...
ARIZONA STATE

