ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Russia, OH
City
Leesburg, OH
Wilmington, OH
Education
City
Wilmington, OH
wnewsj.com

Mayor helps at Head Start

WILMINGTON — Mayor John Stanforth recently stopped by Clinton County Community Action Head Start Program. He gave an animated read-aloud to a preschool class and helped promote the agency’s Senior Reading Program. The program launched in 2021 and focuses on bringing generations together through the magic of books....
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Unlimited Soup & Salad Bar open to public, first Wednesday of each month 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Thursday, Oct. 6. • Booklovers book discussion...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County marriage licenses issued in September

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in September:. • Timothy Wayne Ritchey, 22, who works in construction, of Hillsboro, and Kaylashae...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Throwback Thursday: Finding a tree cross

These are some highlights from the News Journal on October 8, 1977:. “WASHINGTON (AP) — It is nearly certain that more than three million American workers paid the minimum wage will get a raise of 35 cents an hour next New Year’s Day.”. Versions of the proposed bill...
WILMINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cathedral#August 1945#Hiroshima#Linus College#Wilmington College#Nagasaki Archdiocese#Japanese#Wc
wnewsj.com

George Clinton Chapter, NSDAR announces 2 writing contests

George Clinton Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution announced two essay contests:. • The annual American History Essay Contest for students in grades 5-8; • The Patriots of the American Revolution DAR High School Essay Contest for students in grades 9-12. Both are open to any...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Bail out and bale-in to farm’s contest

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center is making local history “groovy” again this fall as the center entered the first-ever Schappacher Farms hay bale decorating contest, along with six other community organizations, and is competing to win $200 for the most popular hay bale. The History...
WILMINGTON, OH
daytonlocal.com

Haunted Dayton: 7 True Ghost Stories

Do you believe in ghosts? If not, there are some places in Dayton that could change your mind. Sightings of a ghostly woman began in the 1880’s when the grounds was a cemetery. At 9 p.m., she would appear and the sightings became so frequent that unwanted crowds would gather on a nightly basis. It was believed that the ghost was of a woman with the last name Buss, who had been murdered. In an attempt to stop the sightings, her body was exhumed and moved to another cemetery, but the appearances continued. Next, all the bodies were dug and transported to the nearby Hill Grove Cemetery. The most recent report of a sighting was in the 1980’s, but she could still be out there somewhere.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
World War II
wnewsj.com

CCHD: Next drive-thru vaxx clinic Wednesday, Oct. 12

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District and its community partners will host their next drive-thru Flu & COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, October 12 in the parking lot of the Expo Center at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Entrance will be through the gate at 958 W. Main...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington News Journal

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Open house at Autumn Behavioral Care

WILMINGTON — Join the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting and open house celebrating Autumn Behavioral Care 3-4 p.m. Friday, October 7 at 586 W. Main St. (inside the Hale Building at the CMH campus). Autumn Behavioral Care is an outpatient clinic that offers both mental health...
WILMINGTON, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Five Points Fashion Revue

MARYSVILLE – After the city Marysville put out an all-points bulletin asking residents for suggestions on what should – or could – be done to update the iconic Five Points intersection on the east side of the city, a consulting firm studied the situation (and the suggestions) and returned to the city number of options it can consider which will bring the intersection into the 21st century.
MARYSVILLE, OH
wnewsj.com

WHS Class of ‘60 celebrates 80th birthdays

The Wilmington Class of 1960 gathered on August 20 at American Legion Post 39 to celebrate their 80th birthdays. A delicious dinner was provided by McCoy’s Catering. The master of ceremonies was Ed Hill. Programs included honoring 57 deceased members and reading names of 31 members who served in the military, honoring their service.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington FFA pitches in at CC Foundation’s e-recycling event

WILMINGTON — Wilmington FFA members volunteered their time to help at the Clinton County Foundation’s electronics recycling event Saturday at the Engineer’s Office facility on Fife Avenue. FFA members worked for four hours to help people from all over the community recycle their old TVs, computers, printers,...
WILMINGTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy