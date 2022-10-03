Read full article on original website
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Taco Bell Is Testing Vegan Carne Asada SteakVegOut MagazineDayton, OH
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Fox 19
Legislation proposed to honor Batavia soldier killed during captivity in Iraq
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio representative from West Chester is cosponsoring a House Resolution that would honor the life of a Batavia native soldier who was killed in captivity. Army Staff Sergeant Matt Maupin became the first American Prisoner of War in Operation Iraqi Freedom on April 9, 2004....
wnewsj.com
History comes to life on Saturday with Talking Tombstones at Sugar Grove Cemetery
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center’s second annual Talking Tombstones cemetery walk is this Saturday, October 8 at Sugar Grove Cemetery (297 Truesdell St., Wilmington). Pre-sale tickets are available for purchase at a cost of $10 for members and $20 for non-members. Limited day-of-tickets will be available...
wvxu.org
Analysis: With Issue 2, Ohio Republicans seem to go to war with peace-loving Yellow Springs
Such an eclectic, laid-back and peace-loving place the village of Yellow Springs, Ohio, is. Anyone who has ever been there would tell you so. Peace and love. Say no to war. The eternal mantra in Yellow Springs, Ohio. It is such an unlikely place for a political war, waged by...
No danger: 180th Fighter Wing to conduct training exercise
The 180th Fighter Wing said that those living in or around the Dayton, Middleton, Springfield or Marysville areas may hear or see fighter jets.
wnewsj.com
Mayor helps at Head Start
WILMINGTON — Mayor John Stanforth recently stopped by Clinton County Community Action Head Start Program. He gave an animated read-aloud to a preschool class and helped promote the agency’s Senior Reading Program. The program launched in 2021 and focuses on bringing generations together through the magic of books....
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Unlimited Soup & Salad Bar open to public, first Wednesday of each month 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Thursday, Oct. 6. • Booklovers book discussion...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County marriage licenses issued in September
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in September:. • Timothy Wayne Ritchey, 22, who works in construction, of Hillsboro, and Kaylashae...
wnewsj.com
Throwback Thursday: Finding a tree cross
These are some highlights from the News Journal on October 8, 1977:. “WASHINGTON (AP) — It is nearly certain that more than three million American workers paid the minimum wage will get a raise of 35 cents an hour next New Year’s Day.”. Versions of the proposed bill...
wnewsj.com
George Clinton Chapter, NSDAR announces 2 writing contests
George Clinton Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution announced two essay contests:. • The annual American History Essay Contest for students in grades 5-8; • The Patriots of the American Revolution DAR High School Essay Contest for students in grades 9-12. Both are open to any...
wnewsj.com
Lions and tigers and … lemurs, oh my! Interesting internship for WC senior/WHS grad
Most of Wilmington College’s agricultural students majoring in animal science plan to work with beef, dairy, sheep and similar livestock found on Ohio farms. Senior Colton Smith wants to work with marine animals like dolphins, seals and sea lions. His internships the past two summers reflect his interest in...
wnewsj.com
Bail out and bale-in to farm’s contest
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center is making local history “groovy” again this fall as the center entered the first-ever Schappacher Farms hay bale decorating contest, along with six other community organizations, and is competing to win $200 for the most popular hay bale. The History...
daytonlocal.com
Haunted Dayton: 7 True Ghost Stories
Do you believe in ghosts? If not, there are some places in Dayton that could change your mind. Sightings of a ghostly woman began in the 1880’s when the grounds was a cemetery. At 9 p.m., she would appear and the sightings became so frequent that unwanted crowds would gather on a nightly basis. It was believed that the ghost was of a woman with the last name Buss, who had been murdered. In an attempt to stop the sightings, her body was exhumed and moved to another cemetery, but the appearances continued. Next, all the bodies were dug and transported to the nearby Hill Grove Cemetery. The most recent report of a sighting was in the 1980’s, but she could still be out there somewhere.
wnewsj.com
CCHD: Next drive-thru vaxx clinic Wednesday, Oct. 12
WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District and its community partners will host their next drive-thru Flu & COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, October 12 in the parking lot of the Expo Center at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Entrance will be through the gate at 958 W. Main...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
wnewsj.com
Open house at Autumn Behavioral Care
WILMINGTON — Join the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting and open house celebrating Autumn Behavioral Care 3-4 p.m. Friday, October 7 at 586 W. Main St. (inside the Hale Building at the CMH campus). Autumn Behavioral Care is an outpatient clinic that offers both mental health...
dayton.com
Hamilton root beer stand to be a backdrop for Austin Butler, Tom Hardy movie
HAMILTON — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager. The crews will begin setting up around 7 a.m. Friday, said Bill Henry, manager at Jolly’s on Brookwood. “I’m...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Five Points Fashion Revue
MARYSVILLE – After the city Marysville put out an all-points bulletin asking residents for suggestions on what should – or could – be done to update the iconic Five Points intersection on the east side of the city, a consulting firm studied the situation (and the suggestions) and returned to the city number of options it can consider which will bring the intersection into the 21st century.
wnewsj.com
WHS Class of ‘60 celebrates 80th birthdays
The Wilmington Class of 1960 gathered on August 20 at American Legion Post 39 to celebrate their 80th birthdays. A delicious dinner was provided by McCoy’s Catering. The master of ceremonies was Ed Hill. Programs included honoring 57 deceased members and reading names of 31 members who served in the military, honoring their service.
United flight veers off runway at Dayton International Airport; No injuries reported
VANDALIA — No injuries were reported after United Airlines Flight 3818 veered off a runway at Dayton International Airport on Wednesday night while taxiing, airport spokeswoman Linda Hughes said. “You don’t see the grass, generally, from the windows,” one passenger, identified only as John, told News Center 7′s Haley...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington FFA pitches in at CC Foundation’s e-recycling event
WILMINGTON — Wilmington FFA members volunteered their time to help at the Clinton County Foundation’s electronics recycling event Saturday at the Engineer’s Office facility on Fife Avenue. FFA members worked for four hours to help people from all over the community recycle their old TVs, computers, printers,...
