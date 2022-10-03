I just agreed to a monitoring agreement with the Nevada State Board of Nursing from accusations of diversion that occurred over a year ago. I have an attorney and I currently don’t work at the bedside anymore, however, I’m worried about the quarterly reports that I have to submit to my employer. The board agreed to give me a “private” agreement, but having to submit those quarterly reports to my supervisor obviously isn’t going to make my agreement with the BON “private”. Has anyone ever had to submit those quarterly reports to their employer? If so, what was the outcome? I’m worried that I might get fired because they’re going to think the worst. I mean, I would if I was them. And my husband doesn’t think I should tell them what happened because he’s afraid it might make me look worse. I have a bunch of kiddos, and I cannot afford to take four months off of work during my suspension, and then go back to my job with the fear of them firing me. I am more than willing to do the random drug screens, suspension, and classes that are required, but I just need to be able to keep this job. I know if I lose this job no other place will hire me if my new employer is aware that I’m on a monitoring agreement with the BON. I agreed to give up bedside, because I have a masters degree and I have other options, but I’m feeling very defeated, and I don’t know what to do. Any advice or experiences with this would be greatly appreciated! How should I approach my boss about this? Has anyone been fired due to a monitoring agreement? Thank you for your help!

