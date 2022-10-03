Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Taco Bell Is Testing Vegan Carne Asada SteakVegOut MagazineDayton, OH
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Semi-Truck Smashes Into Ohio School Bus
Seven children were inside at the time of the accident.
Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody. Gary Cook III, 36, was arrested Thursday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Cook faces several felony charges, including three counts of rape of a child under the age of 13, one count […]
One dead after tractor-trailer crash in Fayette County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash near Union Township, Fayette County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 4:36 p.m. along US 62 just north of SR 753. Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, was driving a 2013 GMC […]
An Ohio man sentenced to prison for fraud; How the victims realized they were being scammed
An Ohio man was convicted of wire fraud and sentenced to prison for selling fake hunting leases on properties where he had no authority, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Nathan L. Know, 30, of Mechanicsburg, was found guilty on Sept. 8 by the U.S. District Court...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7 Ohio students aboard bus in serious injury crash
Seven students and a bus driver were aboard a school bus involved in a crash on Monday afternoon that left another driver seriously injured.
Ohio inmate killed while picking up litter
A deputy with the Solid Waste Litter Program was in a marked Sheriff's Office transport van behind a group of inmates who had volunteered to pick up trash from the side of I-75 southbound. Just after 11 a.m., a box truck veered off the lane and struck the rear of the transport van, pushing it into the inmates. The van then struck a concrete barrier and hit two other vehicles.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fatal crash shuts down highway in Fayette Co.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred along Route 62 in Fayette County. According to initial reports, a vehicle and a commercial truck were involved in the crash. The call came in shortly before 5 p.m. Route 62 between Route 38...
Crews responds to a barn fire in Miami County
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — Several fire crews responded to a barn fire in Miami County early Thursday morning, according to initial scanner traffic. Crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Walnut Grove-Clark County Road around 12:14 a.m. Miami County Sheriff’s dispatch confirmed crews were called to extinguish the fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inmate litter crew worker killed in crash on I-75 in Montgomery County is ID’d
MORAINE — A Montgomery County Jail inmate working a litter clean-up project is dead after being involved in a chain-reaction crash on southbound I-75 in Montgomery County Monday morning, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. The inmate was identified Monday night at 52-year-old Tim Tufano, his son Andrew told...
whbc.com
Springfield Man Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Springfield Township man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday. Springfield Township police in a release say they had gone to 38-year-old Jerry McCracken’s home on East Waterloo Road near Springfield Lake on a zoning issue when they were shot at.
Dublin woman found guilty in husband’s death
Watch as the verdict is read in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jury has found a woman guilty of murdering her husband in the couple’s Dublin home. The verdict was reached Thursday in the trial of Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty, who was found guilty on two counts […]
wktn.com
Drivers Treated at Scene of Crash Monday Afternoon
Two drivers escaped with minor injuries after a crash that occurred this past Monday afternoon in the 15,000 block of U.S. 68 south of Kenton. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Wildermuth, of Lewistown, attempted to pass a truck pulling farm equipment and being operated by Seth Creamer, of Kenton, at the same time that vehicle was turning left.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dayton mom wants justice for son, left injured after confronting man caught peeping at their home
DAYTON — A Dayton mother who believes she knows who hit and injured her son in late September is upset that police have not detained or arrested anyone. Robin Tucker is not sure how her son Kyle was injured, but she thinks the suspect who hit and dragged him several blocks Sept. 22 is the same person recorded on her security camera peeping at their home.
WFMJ.com
Drugs suspected to be a factor in wrong way driver crash in Brookfield Township
OSP is investigating a two vehicle crash with injuries that took place Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say the crash took place at 1:30 p.m. on State Route 82 just east of Obermiyer Road in Brookfield Township when 39-year-old Taj Albert of Slippery Rock was driving a 2014 Buick Verano eastbound in the westbound lanes.
WFMJ.com
Burning truck blocks interstate ramp in Mercer County
First responders rushed to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that shut down an interstate highway ramp in Mercer County. The truck fire, reported shortly after 6 a.m. Friday in Shenango Township has closed the ramp at the 4A exit from Interstate 80 westbound to I-376 southbound. 21 News is...
peakofohio.com
Columbus woman picked up on statewide warrant; charged with two felonies
A wanted Ohio woman was arrested at the Hyland Hills Plaza Sunday evening around 7 o’clock. Bellefontaine Police received a tip that a female named Toshia Jones, 32, entered the city limits on State Route 540. Jones was known to have a statewide warrant through Ashland County for felony...
wnewsj.com
Dayton OSHP: Multiple-vehicle crash with pedestrians, deputy injured; one fatality in I-75 crash
MORAINE, Ohio – The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving four vehicles and multiple pedestrians that occurred at approximately 11:03 a.m. Monday on Interstate 75 southbound near the exit for State Route 741. The preliminary investigation showed a box truck was...
peakofohio.com
Wellness check leads to arrest of wanted man
Bellefontaine Police were called out for a wellness check Tuesday night which led to an arrest. Officers went to a house on Walker Street to check the well-being of a resident. When they arrived, the man who came to the door was identified by officers as Randall Lowrance, Jr. of...
peakofohio.com
Springfield teen arrest on felony charge
A Springfield teen was charged with a felony Tuesday afternoon just before 4 o’clock in West Liberty. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle with only one working brake light and a traffic stop was initiated. Authorities detected an overwhelming odor of both burnt and...
Search underway for missing Beavercreek teen
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to be on the lookout for a missing teen in the Beavercreek area. According to a release by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Danasia Johnson-Dennis ran away from her home in Beavercreek Township. Authorities believe that Danasia may be staying with […]
Comments / 2