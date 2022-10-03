ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody. Gary Cook III, 36, was arrested Thursday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Cook faces several felony charges, including three counts of rape of a child under the age of 13, one count […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after tractor-trailer crash in Fayette County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash near Union Township, Fayette County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 4:36 p.m. along US 62 just north of SR 753. Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, was driving a 2013 GMC […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Accidents
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Moraine, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Montgomery County, OH
Accidents
Dayton, OH
Cars
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio inmate killed while picking up litter

A deputy with the Solid Waste Litter Program was in a marked Sheriff's Office transport van behind a group of inmates who had volunteered to pick up trash from the side of I-75 southbound. Just after 11 a.m., a box truck veered off the lane and struck the rear of the transport van, pushing it into the inmates. The van then struck a concrete barrier and hit two other vehicles.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fatal crash shuts down highway in Fayette Co.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred along Route 62 in Fayette County. According to initial reports, a vehicle and a commercial truck were involved in the crash. The call came in shortly before 5 p.m. Route 62 between Route 38...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews responds to a barn fire in Miami County

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — Several fire crews responded to a barn fire in Miami County early Thursday morning, according to initial scanner traffic. Crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Walnut Grove-Clark County Road around 12:14 a.m. Miami County Sheriff’s dispatch confirmed crews were called to extinguish the fire...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Counseling#The Inmate#Traffic Accident#The University Of Dayton#The Dayton Daily News
whbc.com

Springfield Man Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Springfield Township man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday. Springfield Township police in a release say they had gone to 38-year-old Jerry McCracken’s home on East Waterloo Road near Springfield Lake on a zoning issue when they were shot at.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin woman found guilty in husband’s death

Watch as the verdict is read in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jury has found a woman guilty of murdering her husband in the couple’s Dublin home. The verdict was reached Thursday in the trial of Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty, who was found guilty on two counts […]
DUBLIN, OH
wktn.com

Drivers Treated at Scene of Crash Monday Afternoon

Two drivers escaped with minor injuries after a crash that occurred this past Monday afternoon in the 15,000 block of U.S. 68 south of Kenton. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Wildermuth, of Lewistown, attempted to pass a truck pulling farm equipment and being operated by Seth Creamer, of Kenton, at the same time that vehicle was turning left.
KENTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WFMJ.com

Burning truck blocks interstate ramp in Mercer County

First responders rushed to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that shut down an interstate highway ramp in Mercer County. The truck fire, reported shortly after 6 a.m. Friday in Shenango Township has closed the ramp at the 4A exit from Interstate 80 westbound to I-376 southbound. 21 News is...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
peakofohio.com

Wellness check leads to arrest of wanted man

Bellefontaine Police were called out for a wellness check Tuesday night which led to an arrest. Officers went to a house on Walker Street to check the well-being of a resident. When they arrived, the man who came to the door was identified by officers as Randall Lowrance, Jr. of...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Springfield teen arrest on felony charge

A Springfield teen was charged with a felony Tuesday afternoon just before 4 o’clock in West Liberty. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle with only one working brake light and a traffic stop was initiated. Authorities detected an overwhelming odor of both burnt and...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Search underway for missing Beavercreek teen

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to be on the lookout for a missing teen in the Beavercreek area. According to a release by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Danasia Johnson-Dennis ran away from her home in Beavercreek Township. Authorities believe that Danasia may be staying with […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy