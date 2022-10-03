Read full article on original website
Related
Is Sip N Shop Returning to Kalamazoo for A Third Time?
Kalamazoo has started a new trend and it doesn't seem to be leaving anytime soon. Earlier this year, during the summer months the first Sip N Shop occurred and the community came in support. Vendors lined the walls and sold plenty of merchandise as customers milled around, drank, and spent their hard-earned dollars.
Milk, pickles and a pipeline: W. MI’s $65M opportunity
A decade after fairlife launched its specialized milk product line, the company has grown to include hundreds of people in Coopersville, according to plant director Phil LaMothe.
West Michigan theaters participating in National Cinema Week
National Cinema Week starts this Friday.
WWMTCw
Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where Three Ghost Towns Can Be Found in Southwest Michigan
Back in the day, these three Michigan towns were full of people and buildings. Now, they're gone and buried. It's amazing to me how a town can thrive one minute only to be buried under sand dunes the next. The storied history of these three Southwest Michigan ghost towns is surprising.
‘We’re gonna save millions of lives,’ says Grand Rapids company offering advanced cancer treatment
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Four years after launching, BAMF Health has opened its global headquarters on Grand Rapids’ Medical Mile, and it’s now diagnosing and treating prostate cancer patients with what officials say is the “world’s most advanced technology.”. Speaking Wednesday, the company’s founder and...
Plainwell Runs On Dunkin’! Popular Coffee Chain Adding New Location in Allegan County
Plainwell residents will soon have another option when it comes to fueling their mornings. After plenty of hard work behind the scenes, Dunkin' district manager Michael McMurray announced the news on social media saying,. Plainwell Guess who’s going to be running on Dunkin in 2023?. YOU!!!...Dunkin coming to Allegan...
Major Chains Aside, Here Are 3 Things Battle Creek’s Dining Scene is Missing
Despite the constant ebbs and flows of the local dining scene, there is no shortage of restaurants when it comes to dining in southwest Michigan. Battle Creek in particular has everything covered from fantastic Mexican food at Torti Taco to monstrous American cuisine at Arlene's Truck Stop, you're sure to find something for every palatte.
RELATED PEOPLE
5 Haunted Hayrides Around Michigan For People of All Ages
If you're looking for fun, spooky things to do this Halloween season, haunted hayrides seem like a no-brainer. Personally, I've never been on a haunted hayride mostly due to my extreme allergies to hay and subsequent asthma. But, I must admit, they look like a blast. In Michigan, there are tons of local farms that offer haunted hayrides both scary and not-so-scary for the kids.
Old Panera On Westnedge In Portage Becoming McAlister’s Deli
There's a franchise deli that already has footprints in Michigan that is making its way to the Kalamazoo area, taking over the old Panera location on Westnedge St. McAlister's Deli is a chain of fast casual restaurants that was founded in 1989 in Oxford, Mississippi, by a retired dentist, Dr. Don Newcomb and already has locations throughout Michigan in Adrian, Flint, Lansing, Owasso & Wyoming, and soon their new location in Portage will be open. A passer-by noticed signage going up on the building, and people seemed to be excited about the new addition:
West Michigan couple combing through destroyed Florida home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Steve and Sue Lesky of Holland finally finished their vacation home in Englewood, Florida in April. After waiting years for a place to open for sale in Sue's brother's mobile home park, they scooped it up and spent two years renovating it. "Just always it...
UpNorthLive.com
Grand Rapids native to be on Jeopardy!
A Grand Rapids woman is putting her brain to work to answer clues on Jeopardy! Wednesday. Tory Martin of Grand Rapids is hoping to utilize her knowledge of the globe, as she’s visited 23 countries. Martin is the Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships at Dorothy A. Johnson Center...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Poopy Produce: If You Got Food From This Michigan Farm It Could Make You Sick
Food recalls are nothing new in America. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA FSIS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported 270 food and beverage recalls in 2021, a 27% decrease from 2020. State officials are saying to toss out the produce from a...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo, Allegan counties start property fraud alert system to protect homeowners
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A scam is on the rise, putting property owners in Michigan at risk of having their homes or land stolen without their knowledge, according to the FBI. West Michigan Clerk's offices began to roll out new alert systems to help protect residents from the scam,...
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
WWMT
$100 million apartment project proposed for downtown Kalamazoo along Arcadia Creek
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A prominent Kalamazoo commercial real estate developer has plans to build 400 apartment units in downtown Kalamazoo, in a long-vacant plot of land adjacent to the proposed location of an event center. PlazaCorp LLC. said it's proposing to build a $100 million apartment complex on four...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bizarre, But True: Police & Fire Rescue Parrot From Tree in Portage Park
You can't make this stuff up! In a strange turn of events, the Portage, Michigan police and fire rescue recently shared their story of a daring rescue on social media. Quite often you hear of cats that need rescuing from high-up treetops, but this time emergency services were rescuing none other than a bird.
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
WWMT
City of Kalamazoo takes rare action to padlock home connected to mobile nuisance parties
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo took legal action to lock out owners of a northside home, considered the primary stop for mobile nuisance parties that have caused problems for police and the general public over the years. The City of Kalamazoo attorney filed a complaint to declare...
1049 The Edge
Battle Creek, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT
1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1049theedge.com
Comments / 0