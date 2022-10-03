Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR IN ROSEBURG FRIDAY AFTERNOON
Non-affiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson will be in Roseburg Friday afternoon. The former state senator from Scappoose will continue her series of “Beers with Betsy” events with a stop at North Forty Beer Company on Southeast Jackson Street in downtown. Johnson will speak at the gathering which takes place between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Johnson is also spending time in Grants Pass Friday before heading to Eugene.
kqennewsradio.com
MOOTHART RESIGNS FROM CITY COUNCIL
Sheri Moothart has resigned from the Roseburg City Council. Moothart ran for the position in the fall of 2020 and began her service in January 2021. She has represented Ward One, which is northeast Roseburg. Her ward starts north of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard and includes the Rocky Ridge neighborhood, areas around Joseph Lane Middle School and going to the north boundary of Roseburg near Interstate Five.
KCBY
Gabe Fabrizio-Captain-Coos County Sheriffs Office
Gabe Fabrizio is running for Coos County Sheriff. In this segment, he discusses why he should win the position.
kqennewsradio.com
FREE PRODUCE GIVEAWAY HAPPENING THURSDAY
Feeding Umpqua will have a free produce giveaway Thursday morning. It will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Oregon Department of Human Services building on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg. The produce is available to local residents who are at or below eligible income levels or are participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or similar programs.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 10/6 – Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect Arrested, Oregon Governor Debate Tonight in Medford, Art Along the Rogue Starts Friday!
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The suspect accused of abusing over 30 animals, Joseph LaRue, made his first court appearance Wedneday. Alongside his attorney, LaRue appeared for his arraignment before he was taken into custody by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT CITED FOR LITTERING ONCE AGAIN
A transient was cited for littering once again, by Roseburg Police Wednesday afternoon. An RPD report said at 3:30 p.m. the 54-year old man was contacted on the old trestle, which is now a walkway and path, near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The...
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for an alleged menacing incident on Wednesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 4:10 p.m. 67-year old Kevin Gayle allegedly trespassed onto the victim’s property in the 15000 block of North Myrtle Road near Myrtle Creek, and pointed a crossbow at him. Gayle was contacted and taken into custody. He was charged with menacing, second-degree criminal trespass and unlawful use of a weapon. Gayle was detained without bail.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Crash, Roseburg, Oct. 6
ROSEBURG, Ore. – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, shortly before 9:00 am, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the 2900-block of Highway 99 South near Shady Oaks Motel. Deputies were on scene shortly after the crash occurred and were alerted by witnesses that the driver of the vehicle fled the area on foot. Multiple deputies and officers from neighboring agencies responded to the incident. Deputies located the driver, who had changed his appearance and was trying to flee. The driver was identified as 44-year-old Seth Nathan Blix of Roseburg. Blix was taken into custody without incident. The pedestrian, who suffered fatal injuries, was identified as 50-year-old Samson Elijah Jones of Myrtle Creek. Blix was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Manslaughter II, Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver to an Injured Person, Recklessly Endangering Another Person. A section of Highway 99 near the crash scene was closed to the public for approximately 3.5 hours. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Roseburg Police Department, Winston Police Department, Oregon State Police, Douglas County Public Works, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Douglas County Fire District #2.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER JAILED, PEDESTRIAN DECEASED FOLLOWING TUESDAY CRASH
The driver is in jail and a pedestrian is deceased following a crash Tuesday morning. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 9:00 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 2900 block of Highway 99 South near the Shady Oaks Motel.
KVAL
LCSO: Search warrant leads to recovery of stolen property
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Last month, the Lane County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at a residence in the Veneta area. According to deputies, during the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate.
kqennewsradio.com
CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR TO MAKE ROSEBURG APPEARANCE
Non-affiliated candidate for governor, Betsy Johnson will be in Roseburg on Friday. A campaign announcement said Johnson will bring her series of “Beers with Betsy” appearances to North Forty Beer Company on Southeast Jackson Street in downtown, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Johnson will speak at the informal gathering and those attending will have an opportunity to meet and talk with her.
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILE CITED FOR ALLEGED THEFT AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A juvenile was cited following an alleged theft at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:00 p.m. the 14-year old male allegedly took an unattended backpack and a Chromebook from outside of the school lunchroom. The stolen items were recovered and returned to the owner.
kqennewsradio.com
COMMISSIONERS HONOR FIREFIGHTERS WITH CEREMONY AND PROCLAMATION
On Wednesday morning, Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress held a special ceremony on the front steps of the courthouse, in honor of all firefighters, fire personnel and fire agencies past and present to thank them for their courage, dedication and selfless acts of heroism. The...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 10/5 – Warrant for Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect After No Show for Arraignment, FEMA Housing Issues in Phoenix
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Warrant for Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect After No Show for Arraignment. One of the suspects accused of abusing animals at his business,...
KTVL
Medford changes yellow light timings following appealed ticket
MEDFORD — Correction: a previous version of this article noted that Glen Gumaer's appeal had been dismissed, meaning he still had to pay his ticket. News10 clarified with the city of Medford that Gumaer's entire case has been dismissed, meaning he does not have to pay his ticket. Back...
oregontoday.net
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Oct. 6
OHA report, Oct. 5, 2022 – Cases: 4,300 new, 899,013 total; Deaths: 29 new, 8,590 total; Hospitalized: 272, four more than last week (9/28). OHA report, Oct. 5, 2022 – New cases: 62; Total cases: 13,465; New deaths: 1, 176 total; Hospitalized: 272, In ICU beds: 28.
kqennewsradio.com
AMACHER COUNTY PARK AND CAMPGROUND TO CLOSE MONDAY AND TUESDAY
The Douglas County Parks Department will temporarily close access to Amacher County Park next Monday and Tuesday. A release said the closure is necessary in order to complete the paving portion of an improvement project that started in August. Once completed, the project will include the repaving of the parking lot, installation of new curbs, new stormwater catch-basins and striping of parking spots near the boat ramp area. The release said as with any construction or road project, unforeseen delays due to weather, equipment and material availability could possibly extend the anticipated project timeline.
kezi.com
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run arrested after leaving on foot, DCSO says
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run that left one person dead, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. The DCSO said they responded to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 99 South near Shady Oaks Motel just before 9 a.m. on October 4. Once deputies were on the scene, they said they were told by witnesses that the driver of the vehicle ran from the scene on foot. The DCSO said multiple law enforcement officers from nearby agencies responded to the incident, and the driver was soon located. Deputies said the suspect had changed his appearance in his attempt to escape.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR (October 6, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 3:56 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 2. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver BMW 135I, operated by...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR LITTERING WEDNESDAY NIGHT
A Roseburg man was jailed and charged with depositing trash within 100 yards of a waterway, Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report just after 9:00 p.m. the 66-year old was found sleeping in a heap of trash near Newton Creek, in the 100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The trash was found to be submerged in the water and spread along the creek.
