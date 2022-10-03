Read full article on original website
Related
Is Sip N Shop Returning to Kalamazoo for A Third Time?
Kalamazoo has started a new trend and it doesn't seem to be leaving anytime soon. Earlier this year, during the summer months the first Sip N Shop occurred and the community came in support. Vendors lined the walls and sold plenty of merchandise as customers milled around, drank, and spent their hard-earned dollars.
West Michigan Residents Lose Their Minds Over Walgreens Pharmacy Closure
People are absolutely losing their minds and for a good reason. Many Grand Rapids residents have been forced to get their prescriptions filled by other locations for almost two weeks. Why you may ask?. The Walgreens pharmacy on Plainfield Avenue NE near 4 Mile Road NE has been closed since...
Are The Best Nachos In West Michigan From A Gas Station? That’s What One Person Says
I don't trust a person who doesn't love nachos. Who doesn't love some fresh and warm fried tortillas covered in melty cheese and dipped into delicious Salsa, Queso, or my all-time favorite Guacamole?. Experience Grand Rapids asked Grand Rapid locals "What are your favorite places to get nachos" and nobody...
Milk, pickles and a pipeline: W. MI’s $65M opportunity
A decade after fairlife launched its specialized milk product line, the company has grown to include hundreds of people in Coopersville, according to plant director Phil LaMothe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Old Panera On Westnedge In Portage Becoming McAlister’s Deli
There's a franchise deli that already has footprints in Michigan that is making its way to the Kalamazoo area, taking over the old Panera location on Westnedge St. McAlister's Deli is a chain of fast casual restaurants that was founded in 1989 in Oxford, Mississippi, by a retired dentist, Dr. Don Newcomb and already has locations throughout Michigan in Adrian, Flint, Lansing, Owasso & Wyoming, and soon their new location in Portage will be open. A passer-by noticed signage going up on the building, and people seemed to be excited about the new addition:
lowellsfirstlook.com
What’s Happening in Ada?
Whether it’s because they work at Amway or travel down M-21 to Grand Rapids, area residents have undoubtedly noticed a significant change in Ada. In recent years, Lowell’s neighbor to the west has completely transformed its commercial district. To learn more about how it all happened and what...
Where Three Ghost Towns Can Be Found in Southwest Michigan
Back in the day, these three Michigan towns were full of people and buildings. Now, they're gone and buried. It's amazing to me how a town can thrive one minute only to be buried under sand dunes the next. The storied history of these three Southwest Michigan ghost towns is surprising.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo, Allegan counties start property fraud alert system to protect homeowners
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A scam is on the rise, putting property owners in Michigan at risk of having their homes or land stolen without their knowledge, according to the FBI. West Michigan Clerk's offices began to roll out new alert systems to help protect residents from the scam,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
Young Kalamazoo Homeowner Goes Viral with 70s Chic Décor
This young Kalamazoo woman has turned Facebook Marketplace into her personal gold mine. Emma is a recent college graduate and a new homeowner in Kalamazoo. She started showing off her thrifting skills on TikTok and the world was here for it. Emma a.k.a. @amodernrobin on TikTok currently has 28.3 thousand followers and 2.6 million total video likes on the popular social media app. In fact, her fashion sense got the attention of Insider.com as they featured her home makeover on their website about 6 months ago.
West Michigan couple combing through destroyed Florida home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Steve and Sue Lesky of Holland finally finished their vacation home in Englewood, Florida in April. After waiting years for a place to open for sale in Sue's brother's mobile home park, they scooped it up and spent two years renovating it. "Just always it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
5 Haunted Hayrides Around Michigan For People of All Ages
If you're looking for fun, spooky things to do this Halloween season, haunted hayrides seem like a no-brainer. Personally, I've never been on a haunted hayride mostly due to my extreme allergies to hay and subsequent asthma. But, I must admit, they look like a blast. In Michigan, there are tons of local farms that offer haunted hayrides both scary and not-so-scary for the kids.
$60M grant for new sewer main expected to trigger $187 million growth in West Michigan agribusiness
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A $60 million state grant has been approved for a new Muskegon County sewer main to Coopersville that is expected to generate $187 million in agricultural investments and 145 new jobs. The grant to Muskegon County that was approved Wednesday, Oct. 5, by the Michigan...
Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo
According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
Fox17
'You have to keep going': Spring Lake mom persists despite fire, looting
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A fire in Spring Lake Friday left a single mom with nothing after working for years to build a life and a home on her own for her five children. Now, she's at her sister's house, not sure where to go. "I smelled that fire,"...
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Semi-truck hits wires, causes power outage
About 1,100 Consumers Energy customers in northern Grand Rapids and Plainfield Township lost power Tuesday morning after a semi-truck hit some power lines, authorities say.
1049 The Edge
Battle Creek, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT
1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1049theedge.com
Comments / 0