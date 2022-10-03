ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

1049 The Edge

Is Sip N Shop Returning to Kalamazoo for A Third Time?

Kalamazoo has started a new trend and it doesn't seem to be leaving anytime soon. Earlier this year, during the summer months the first Sip N Shop occurred and the community came in support. Vendors lined the walls and sold plenty of merchandise as customers milled around, drank, and spent their hard-earned dollars.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

Old Panera On Westnedge In Portage Becoming McAlister's Deli

There's a franchise deli that already has footprints in Michigan that is making its way to the Kalamazoo area, taking over the old Panera location on Westnedge St. McAlister's Deli is a chain of fast casual restaurants that was founded in 1989 in Oxford, Mississippi, by a retired dentist, Dr. Don Newcomb and already has locations throughout Michigan in Adrian, Flint, Lansing, Owasso & Wyoming, and soon their new location in Portage will be open. A passer-by noticed signage going up on the building, and people seemed to be excited about the new addition:
PORTAGE, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

What's Happening in Ada?

Whether it’s because they work at Amway or travel down M-21 to Grand Rapids, area residents have undoubtedly noticed a significant change in Ada. In recent years, Lowell’s neighbor to the west has completely transformed its commercial district. To learn more about how it all happened and what...
LOWELL, MI
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
1049 The Edge

Young Kalamazoo Homeowner Goes Viral with 70s Chic Décor

This young Kalamazoo woman has turned Facebook Marketplace into her personal gold mine. Emma is a recent college graduate and a new homeowner in Kalamazoo. She started showing off her thrifting skills on TikTok and the world was here for it. Emma a.k.a. @amodernrobin on TikTok currently has 28.3 thousand followers and 2.6 million total video likes on the popular social media app. In fact, her fashion sense got the attention of Insider.com as they featured her home makeover on their website about 6 months ago.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

5 Haunted Hayrides Around Michigan For People of All Ages

If you're looking for fun, spooky things to do this Halloween season, haunted hayrides seem like a no-brainer. Personally, I've never been on a haunted hayride mostly due to my extreme allergies to hay and subsequent asthma. But, I must admit, they look like a blast. In Michigan, there are tons of local farms that offer haunted hayrides both scary and not-so-scary for the kids.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Here's When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo

According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
