There's nothing quite like a cup of freshly brewed tea — whatever kind of tea it may be — to warm you right up. Sure, it's easy enough to pop a prepackaged tea bag into a mug and pour hot water from an electric kettle right on top, but there's something extra nice about preparing your beverage in a thoughtfully designed teapot that has your refill ready when you want it. Steeping loose tea leaves with an infuser just makes everything all the more special. It's about more than self-care; a good teapot also gives additional room for the tea leaves to move around and release their flavor, resulting in a tastier brew.

LIFESTYLE ・ 20 HOURS AGO