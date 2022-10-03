Read full article on original website
The 7 Best Teapots of 2022
There's nothing quite like a cup of freshly brewed tea — whatever kind of tea it may be — to warm you right up. Sure, it's easy enough to pop a prepackaged tea bag into a mug and pour hot water from an electric kettle right on top, but there's something extra nice about preparing your beverage in a thoughtfully designed teapot that has your refill ready when you want it. Steeping loose tea leaves with an infuser just makes everything all the more special. It's about more than self-care; a good teapot also gives additional room for the tea leaves to move around and release their flavor, resulting in a tastier brew.
The 15 Best Table Runners of 2022
There are many ways to add festivity to your kitchen, and a table runner is one of the simplest. Just a single piece of fabric can change the look and feel of a dining area, showcasing everything from your favorite holiday dinner side dishes to platters of decorated cookies. They're an integral part of table decor, and they even make a great gift for anyone who loves seasonal styles.
Lipton Is the Latest Soft Drink to Get Boozy with Hard Iced Teas
At a time when people are supposedly drinking less and non- and low-alcohol alternatives are seeing a boom, the opposite is true, too, as soft drinks are going the boozy route. Hard Mtn Dew, Fresca canned cocktails, even Coca-Cola teaming up with Jack Daniel's for the first official packaged Jack & Coke: Alcohol partnerships are starting to feel like not an "if," but a "when."
Do Restaurant Spaces Exist for Art or Instagram?
Arsalun Tafazoli gets a kick out of restaurant and bar bathrooms. "Bathrooms are the only place in public where your pants are down, so I just really like to mess with you in that moment of vulnerability," says the co-founder of Consortium Holdings, which operates some of San Diego's most immersive bar and restaurant concepts.
How Aleem Syed Returned to the Kitchen After a Life-Changing Tragedy
At the age of 27, Aleem Syed was holding down two cooking jobs: one at an Italian restaurant and another at a golf course. He'd already worked at Canoe, arguably one of the best restaurants in the country, and had his sights set on big things. Then, on one of the last warm nights as summer turned to fall, and just a month before his birthday, Aleem was shot, and his life changed forever.
Italian Beef and Deep Dish Pizza Combine in This Ultimate Chicago Food Mashup
The success of The Bear has put a renewed focus on the chaos of kitchen culture. But the TV show has also generated increased interest in the food its fictional restaurant serves, namely Chicago-style Italian beef. Of course, as one of America's top culinary destinations, Chicago has plenty of other local specialities — and now, two of the city's most iconic names have teamed up to create a dish combining two iconic Chicago menu items: a Lou Malnati's x Portillo's Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza.
Amarone — A Guide to the Basics
Amarone has a well-earned reputation for power. After all, it's not uncommon to find bottles that clear 15.5% ABV and approach 16% or more. But the best examples are about much more than sheer strength: They are layered, deeply complex reds that are inextricably tied to the land in which their constituent grapes are grown. Because of the unusual technique employed in their production, these wines have the ability to showcase an entirely different aspect of both the varieties in the blend and the terroir in which their roots are sunk.
The World's Largest Cast Iron Skillet Is Finally on Display
If you're a regular reader — or perhaps just have a Google alert set up for "World's Largest Cast Iron Skillet" — you may remember that, indeed, the World's Largest Cast Iron Skillet made headlines back in January when it was seen being hauled down Interstate 59. At...
A Witch's Tips for the Best Halloween Party Ever
In the October 1979 issue of Food & Wine, Sybil Leek, the bestselling author of Diary of a Witch, shared her expertise in an article called "Merry Meet, Merry Part: The Foremost Witch of the Western World Gives Tips on Halloween Entertaining". It is only in recent times that Halloween...
The World's Oldest Whisky Sold at Auction for $340,000
What gives whiskey its value? Clearly things like quality and scarcity play a role — but with the world's most expensive Scotches, the answer can be hard to pin down. The world's most expensive standard-size bottle — a Macallan 1926 60-Year-Old — sold for around $1.9 million in 2019. That's actually more than the largest bottle of Scotch ever sold which was filled with 444 bottles' worth of 32-year-old Macallan and was purchased for a mere $1.4 million.
A Small Canadian Town Is Now the Home of a 17-foot-tall Cheeto Statue
Cheadle, a town of around 100 people, sits about 30 miles east of Calgary in south-central Alberta, Canada. Nearby Langdon has a Tim Hortons and a KFC, and Strathmore has a McDonald's and a brewery, but tiny Cheadle has something that's possibly even more exciting: a 17-foot tall statue of a set of Cheeto-dusted fingertips, reaching out of the earth to grab a single orange Cheeto Puff.
This New Beer Is Made to Pair Perfectly with White Castle Burgers
White Castle hangs its hat on being "America's first fast-food hamburger chain" with their original location dating all the way back to 1921, but it's not just their history that sets them apart: 101 years later, the brand still has one of the most distinctively flavored burgers out there. The thin patty overloaded with onions, the soft steamed bun, and the bite-size slider shape: It's unique, even compared to its copycats.
The Best Way to Travel Through Scotch Country? By Canoe
I love Scotch. In fact, it's probably my favorite liquid on earth. As a token of my appreciation, I embark on a pilgrimage to its fertile breeding grounds at least once in any normal year. This could land me in one of several malt-producing regions across the country: the loch-pocked meadows of the Lowlands; the peat-filled fields of Islay (also known as "Whisky Island"); the idyllic village of Campbeltown, caressing the slopes of the Kintyre Peninsula.
