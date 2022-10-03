Read full article on original website
Former Dare Planning Director Creef becomes OBAR Government Affairs Director
(Outer Banks Association of Realtors) The Outer Banks Association of Realtors (OBAR) has announced that Donna Creef has joined OBAR as our Government Affairs Director (GAD). Donna, owner of Creef Consulting LLC, had an extensive career with the Dare County Planning Department, having worked there from 1988 until early this year. The last 12 years of her service with Dare County was as Planning Director.
Ribbon on the Ridge
Outer Banks Hotline will again host Ribbon on the Ridge on Purple Thursday, October 20, at 10am on Jockey’s Ridge in Nags Head to increase awareness about domestic violence right here on the Outer Banks. Ribbon on the Ridge began in 2014 but the event was paused during the...
Nags Head moves for development halt in C-2 Zone
Move comes amid concerns over essential housing project. In response to opposition by nearby residents to a possible affordable housing project at U.S. 158 and Hollowell Street, as well as some homeowner concerns about a local pizza shop, the Nags Head Commissioners on Oct. 5 unanimously moved to enact a 150-day moratorium on development in the municipality’s Commercial-2 Zone from Danube Street to Hollowell Street.
Learn ‘The Basics of Bird Migration’ with Park Ranger Amy Thompson on Oct. 7
Fall migration is in full swing, but how do birds know what to do?. Park Ranger Amy Thompson, Lead Biological Science Technician on Ocracoke Island, will be presenting on The Basics of Bird Migration. If you’re a beginner to intermediate birder or a bird enthusiast who wants to better understand the biology of bird migration, this Dare County Library Adult Speaker Series class is for you!
Marcia S. Harrell of Camden, October 4
Marcia Stallings Harrell, age 83, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home. Born in Gates County, NC on December 10, 1938 to the late Talmadge Julian Stallings and Selma Rogerson Stallings, she was the wife of Ernest Ray Harrell. Marcia worked with the local telephone company as an outside engineer for thirty-five years until her retirement. She was a faithful member of Sawyers Creek Baptist Church where she was very involved in church activities. Miss Marcia loved life and her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a fashionista with the greatest smile and had that rare ability to make all people feel that they were important. She enjoyed flowers and birds and liked to travel. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
Dan Fiul of Southern Shores, October 4
Dan Fiul, 54, of Southern Shores, NC died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Powells Point, NC. Born in Romania on October 22, 1967, he was the son of Didina Suchava and Cerbu Fiul. Dan earned his bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and continued his education at George Mason University – School of Law graduating with his Juris Doctor degree. He practiced as a patent attorney.
Dare County Land Transfers
Weese Jarred Roy from Cartwright John E/028535000—Lts 16&17 Sec Z Col Harbour/$670,000/Improved Residential. Beck Richard B from Colington Pointe LLC/018697050—Unit 202A Colington Pointe/$495,000/Condo. Duck. HP Investments 142 LLC from West William Ashley/009988000—Lot 5 Blk B Sec 1 Duck Ridge Shrs/$2,300,000/Improved Residential. Amirshahi Maryann Elizabeth from McPhillip Sarah...
SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites Opens in Elizabeth City, North Carolina
The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites has opened its doors in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers' comfort and value while away from home.
William C. Schmidt of Kill Devil Hills, September 30
LCDR, USN (Ret.) William “Bill” C. Schmidt, 85, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away Friday, September 30, 2022. Born as a first-generation German/American in Akron, OH on October 10, 1936, he was the son of the late John and Teresia Schmidt. Bill enlisted in the Navy, at...
Fosters needed: Outer Banks animal shelter nearing capacity
DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Shelters across the country are at or nearing capacity. The Outer Banks SPCA says that it has seen an increase in cats and kittens this summer, as well as owner surrenders of dogs. Now the organization is looking to the community for help. Lead animal...
The Great Art Heist opens this Friday
Dare Arts’ benefit art auction, The Great Art Heist, will open at their Gallery in downtown Manteo this Friday, October 7, at 6pm. Registration to bid is now open online at DareArts.org/artauction. The Great Art Heist will be open for bidding October 7 through October 28. The opening reception...
Police: Elizabeth City murder suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'
Police in Elizabeth City said Timothy Laster Jr. is accused in the death of 38-year-old Erin Gibbs on September 23. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Man arrested in connection to fatal White St. shooting in Elizabeth City
38-year-old James Darnell Felton Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Flood gauge at Duck reached major flood stage, one of top 15 highets crests ever there
While North Carolina and Virginia were braced for a multi-day coastal flooding event, and officials in areas from Long Island to the Outer Banks were concerned about extreme tidal flooding, forecasters’ worst fears did not come to pass and the waters are starting to recede. Still, flooding in the...
Dog owner, officials have conflicting stories after officer shoots animal
KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of a dog is remembering the animal’s final moments after she was shot and killed by a police officer on the Outer Banks this weekend. Town officials say the officer shot the dog because she was acting aggressively and bit him. Jonathan...
Four Actors Sought for Southern-Fried Revenge Comedy
Open auditions for ‘Exit, Pursued by a Bear’ October 11 & 12. Four meaty roles, an actor duct taped to a chair… and karaoke! It’s all part of Theatre of Dare’s upcoming play Exit, Pursued by a Bear, which will be holding open auditions at the theater in Kitty Hawk Oct. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. Two men and two women will be cast for the production slated to run in late January.
Kitty Hawk police officer on leave after shooting, killing dog
KITTY HAWK, N.C. — A police officer in the Outer Banks is on administrative leave after officials said he shot and killed a dog. According to the Town of Kitty Hawk, on Saturday, Oct. 1, the officer responded to a 911 call about a loose dog running and being aggressive toward children in the 4000 block of Smith Street.
Elizabeth City man arrested for homicide after being on the run for weeks
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — On Wednesday, authorities in Elizabeth City arrested a man for an August homicide. James Darnell Felton Jr., 38, is charged with the death of 29-year-old Marcus Lee Moore. On August 27, officers found Moore dead in the roadway in the 500 block of White Street.
After fatal Outer Banks crash, glider washes up on shore in Kitty Hawk
NORFOLK, Va. — In September, an ultralight glider crashed into the sea in the Southern Shores area of the Outer Banks. One person was killed in the crash and another was hurt. The glider involved in the crash washed up on the beach in Kitty Hawk, police said Wednesday.
