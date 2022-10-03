Read full article on original website
Man pleads no contest to murder of woman near Battle Creek
A man pleaded no contest to the murder of a woman in Bedford Township in January.
Former pastor jailed for abusing teen girl
A former pastor at a church near Walker is serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, one of several similar complaints against him, records show.
Troopers find missing 81-year-old Portage man with dementia
PORTAGE, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) says an 81-year-old man who went missing in Portage Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. We’re told he was operating a red Corvette when he went missing and had not returned home until Thursday afternoon. The man received a dementia diagnosis...
Young mother has vehicle and important documents stolen in armed carjacking
A 22-year-old mother lost a trove of important personal documents after she was carjacked early Thursday morning.
RIP: Grand Traverse Pie Co. in Kentwood Officially Closing After Crash
All good things come to an end. And sometimes that end is caused by a car crashing through the front windows of your business. That's the story of what happened earlier this year in April when a car crashed through the front of the Grand Traverse Pie Company location in Kentwood on 28th Street in Grand Rapids.
Deadly double stabbing suspect's self-defense claim to be tested at trial
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A judge decided Thursday that a man accused of stabbing two men to death in Portage will stand trial for manslaughter charges. Nathaniel Doyle, 27, faces two counts of manslaughter for the killings of Maurice Pearson, 49, and his son, Xavier Pearson, 21, on Jan. 10.
Knoxville investigation for overdose deaths lead to Michigan man’s arrest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Michigan man was arrested and charged after an ongoing investigation into the overdose deaths of three people in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. Donjae Bell, 29, of Detroit, Mich., was arrested after police say he was a fugitive from justice...
Muskegon woman shot, killed in alleged family dispute
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Marsh Field neighborhood of Muskegon on Thursday evening, according to Muskegon County dispatch.
Deputies seek suspect after boy assaulted at Millennium Park
Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a boy at Millennium Park this summer.
Mom almost tosses North Carolina lottery ticket — then wins big with a second look
"I went back and looked at it again and that’s when I discovered it,” the mom said.
Grand Rapids based Bissell Pet Foundation saves 200+ homeless pets after hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian swept through South West Florida late last month, leaving destruction and record deaths in its wake. We've heard countless stories and seen hundreds of videos of people doing everything they can to literally stay afloat while their lives washed away. And while we always think first of the...
Police looking for suspect after boy, 11, touched inappropriately at Millennium Park
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating after a boy was 'touched inappropriately' at a Kent County park, the Sheriff's Office says. The incident happened in the afternoon hours of June 28 in a restroom at Millennium Park in Walker. Investigators began searching the park and screening visitors that...
Parents charged after toddler dies of overdose in Kentwood
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two Kentwood parents are facing charges after their baby son, Kaiden Wood, died in June of an accidental overdose. Hope Marshall and Kyle Wood were both charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to court documents. On June 23, police said they were called to house on Prince...
1 taken to hospital after reports of stabbing in Grand Rapids
One person is in the hospital, says the Grand Rapids Police Department, after an incident in the southeast side of the city on Wednesday.
10-Year-Old Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Ottawa County (Ottawa County, MI)
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff Deputies, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Ottawa County on Wednesday. The crash happened at 20th Avenue at Caroline street at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Grand Rapids firehouse turned into hip housing, and yes, they kept the fire pole
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- A unique property recently hit the market on the westside of Grand Rapids. The multi-unit property originally housed the GRFD Engine No. 8 back in the early 1900s. The home, located at 40 Lexington Ave. NW and listed for $899,999, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes...
Man charged with making dog torture videos
A man has been accused of filming a dog being abused.
Lottery player called mom crying after winning NC prize. Now she plans to buy a house
The woman bought her winning ticket from the store she works at.
Two Grand Rapids teenagers under investigation for stolen firearms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies took a couple of Grand Rapids teenagers into custody Monday for carrying a concealed weapon, according to the sheriff's office. Both teens, 17 and 19, were in possession of firearms, after deputies searched the vehicle during a traffic stop, deputies said. The...
Michigan FedEx driver accused of stealing $96K worth of Foot Locker merchandise
EASTPOINTE, MI – A Michigan FedEx driver has been charged after police found $96,000 worth of stolen Foot Locker merchandise in his home. Morris Jones, 40, of Eastpointe was arraigned in the 38th District Court in Eastpointe on charges of embezzlement and receiving and concealing stolen property this week.
