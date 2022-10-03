ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 2

Fox17

Troopers find missing 81-year-old Portage man with dementia

PORTAGE, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) says an 81-year-old man who went missing in Portage Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. We’re told he was operating a red Corvette when he went missing and had not returned home until Thursday afternoon. The man received a dementia diagnosis...
PORTAGE, MI
#Marquaress#Silent Observer
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox17

Parents charged after toddler dies of overdose in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two Kentwood parents are facing charges after their baby son, Kaiden Wood, died in June of an accidental overdose. Hope Marshall and Kyle Wood were both charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to court documents. On June 23, police said they were called to house on Prince...
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMTCw

Two Grand Rapids teenagers under investigation for stolen firearms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies took a couple of Grand Rapids teenagers into custody Monday for carrying a concealed weapon, according to the sheriff's office. Both teens, 17 and 19, were in possession of firearms, after deputies searched the vehicle during a traffic stop, deputies said. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

