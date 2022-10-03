Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall Newsletter
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on Camera
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's Place
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace's Open Source 2022
Bristol Press
Special guests, activities coming to Bristol Farmer's Market
BRISTOL – The city has announced a schedule of special guests and activities for the remaining month of the Bristol Farmer’s Market as well as a fall Festival on Nov. 19. The Bristol Farmer’s Market is held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 29. It is held in the Bristol Health Medical Care Center parking lot in Centre Square.
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
NBC Connecticut
Avelo Airlines Celebrates Milestone by Rewarding Travelers
Since they began serving Southern Connecticut last November, Avelo Airlines has seen a tremendous growth in travelers. On Thursday, the airline counted their 10,000th flight since its very first departure nationally. The flight came from Chicago and arrived in New Haven. Everyone on board the flight got a free round-trip...
connect-bridgeport.com
Family Hopes Community Can Help Locate their Cat
Ollie has been missing since the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 4, from Dunkin Avenue in Bridgeport. He has a red collar with his name and the family's phone number on it. If you have seen the cat, happen to have it, or have any information, you are asked to contact one of these two numbers: 304-677-6623 or 304-669-1951.
darientimes.com
Calendar Close-up: STAR has helped people with disabilities in Westport area for 70 years
Seventy years ago, parents of children with disabilities like Down Syndrome had two choices. Their children could be kept at home, without access to school and peers. Or they could be sent to a “training center” – essentially, warehouses for those who were different. Jeanne Howes –...
Register Citizen
Mixed-use complex with river views planned in downtown Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — The firm chosen to develop a three-parcel plot behind Main Street has laid out a preliminary concept for a multi-level housing and retail complex on three-and-a-half acres of downtown land that eventually would connect to the riverfront. The Village at Riverside would be situated on a 228,000-square-foot...
Register Citizen
Shelton resident creates new plant-based 'Beastie Burger': 'I want to feed the world'
SHELTON — For Lisa Nicholas, what started as a culinary experiment has exploded into a beast of hobby. The longtime Shelton resident follows a plant-based only diet, with seitan as her primary protein source. It was when she bought a meat grinder that this simple seitan, popular in vegan cooking, was transformed into a burger.
Waterbury business drops off 10K propane tanks in southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury business has stepped up to help relief efforts following Hurricane Ian’s destruction in southwest Florida. “The pictures didn’t do it justice,” said Chris Duncan, the transport manager of Pareco Gas. “A lot of devastation, heartaches. It’s an eerie feeling to go down streets that should be dark.” The company’s […]
Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.
Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
darientimes.com
Woog's World: Performances by The Doors, Animals part of Staples High's history
Staples High School’s move in 1958 from Riverside Avenue to North Avenue did more than shift over 1,000 students from a very old (1884) wooden structure, and a crowded newer (1936) one to a sparkling new campus with six buildings connected by open-air walkways (and Staples’ first-ever auditorium). It also marked the clear beginning of the modern Staples era. Westport’s high school soon became a national leader in a wide variety of areas, from curriculum and student government to music, drama and soccer.
iheart.com
The Meriden Humane Society Adoption Event
Come on down on Saturday 10/8/2022 -12-4 pm for the Subaru Loves Pets Adoption Event. Featuring adoptable cats and dogs from the Meriden Humane Society!. There will be an adoption bus with adoptable cats and some of the MHS pups will be making a special appearance. MHS is offering special adoption rates for any cats adopted during the event.
NewsTimes
Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects
A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
darientimes.com
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Oct. 7 - Oct. 9
Performances from famous faces like Demi Lovato and food festivals like the Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival give Nutmeggers of all tastes something to do this weekend. Here are a few things to do this weekend in Connecticut. Demi Lovato. Wallingford. Demi Lovato, known for songs like "Sorry Not Sorry"...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Creepy Connecticut: Haunting Snapshots of Newtown’s Abandoned Asylum Fairfield Hills
Halloween is approaching fast and I'm ready for it. It's amazing, we have an entire holiday that is based around fear and our attraction to it. We strip away our insulation from macabre, disturbing or gruesome thoughts. Instead, we lean in and intentionally give ourselves a good scare. If you live in the Greater Danbury area, you already know which place conjures the scariest thoughts, it's infamous here. Fairfield Hills in Newtown, CT is easily one of the scariest places around.
Norwalk issues water emergency starting Friday
The City of Norwalk has declared a water emergency due to record-low levels of rain.
Register Citizen
Counseling center could open in former Shelton church space
SHELTON — Christian Counseling and Family Life Center, now in its 41st year operating in the city, is one step closer to moving into a new home. Officials with the nonprofit agency, now located in temporary space on Ripton Road, are seeking to purchase property at 183 Howe Ave., formerly Trinity Lutheran Church, which held its final service Sept. 26.
norwalkplus.com
Connecticut Manufacturing Day Trade Show, Job Fair, and Maker Faire on October 7
BRIDGEPORT, CT – Friday, October 7, 2022, is National Manufacturing Day, and Connecticut is celebrating makers large and small with an exciting, free event open to all those pursuing careers in modern manufacturing. Come to Connecticut Manufacturing Day at Housatonic Community College (HCC) from 11am – 3pm to meet...
Eyewitness News
Hartford goes Bananas: popular baseball circus coming to Dunkin Donuts Park
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Savannah Bananas are taking their traveling baseball circus on the road to Dunkin Donuts Park to play the Hartford Yard Goats next Summer. “Banana ball” will arrive in Hartford on August 14th, the heart of next baseball season. This is the first time the...
Eyewitness News
Couple runs Hartford half marathon in honor of son
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A couple is running the Hartford Half Marathon to honor their son who died six days after childbirth. Haleigh and Mike Guerrera are on the Inspiration Team to honor their son Rory. The couple says they began running while Haleigh was pregnant but stopped shortly after...
