Washington, DC

Citrus County Chronicle

Commanders' Robinson practices for 1st time since shooting

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The moment doctors told Brian Robinson Jr. he would be able to play football again after being shot in an attempted robbery, his thoughts shifted to what it would take to get back on the field. Then he followed through on that path. Robinson recovered...
NFL
Citrus County Chronicle

Patriots place Hoyer on injured reserve with concussion

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots placed quarterback Brian Hoyer on injured reserve Thursday because of a concussion, the latest blow to New England's depth. The veteran was knocked out in the second quarter of the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to Green Bay last week following a blind side hit by Rashan Gary.
NFL
Citrus County Chronicle

Saints aim for cleaner game against explosive Seahawks

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara is having trouble recognizing his own team lately. New Orleans (1-3) has fumbled, stumbled and fouled its way through a three-game losing streak. The Saints — who haven't had a losing season since drafting Kamara in 2017 — are trying to clean up their act before hosting Seattle (2-2) on Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Citrus County Chronicle

QB Pickett dismisses Steelers being underdogs against Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — In preparing to make his first NFL career start, Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett understandably dismisses the narrative of Pittsburgh having little chance of beating the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. “You guys and everyone else think we’re underdogs,” Pickett said. “But we don’t.”...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Wilson shoulders blame as Broncos fall 12-9 to Colts in OT

DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson had a chance to put the game away late. He threw an interception in the end zone. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
DENVER, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

Rockies turn in 4th straight losing year after losing Bryant

DENVER (AP) — Fifteen years ago, “Rocktober” was in full swing, with Todd Helton, Troy Tulowitzki and the rest of the Colorado Rockies marching toward their one and only World Series appearance. Since then, Colorado's made only three postseason appearances, and none over the last four years....
DENVER, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

William Byron wins NASCAR appeal and regains playoff points

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — An appeals panel on Thursday reinstated the 25 points William Byron had been docked by NASCAR for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin, a critical decision that helps his playoff hopes. The three-person panel found that Byron did break a NASCAR rule for spinning Hamlin...
MOTORSPORTS

