College football team reportedly to have several players sit out rest of season to preserve eligibility for transfer

Multiple SMU Players to Sit Out Rest of Season and Transfer
Multiple Southern Methodist University (SMU) football players will sit out the rest of the season so that they can enter the transfer portal, according to an On3 report. Sophomore wide receiver Roderick Daniels Jr. and senior safety Chace Cromartie will be leaving the team, multiple SMU staff members confirmed to The Dallas Morning News.
John Rhys Plumlee, former Ole Miss QB, throws dazzling TD to extend UCF lead over SMU
John Rhys Plumlee has looked good for UCF in the second half of a rare, but welcome Wednesday night matchup between the Knights and SMU. The game was rescheduled following the impact of Hurricane Ian. Plumlee, a former Ole Miss quarterback and Ole Miss baseball outfielder, transferred to UCF at...
The plot thickens: Lewisville's run game, Plano's road to the playoffs, and more as 6-6A play heats up
As someone who covers high school football, district play has a way of putting things in perspective. For the first month of the season, teams soldier through their preseason schedules trying to fortify their identities before the games take on extra meaning. But with the start of district play, the playing field is finally leveled.
Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 6
As we pass the midway point of the Texas high school football regular season, the top-ranked teams from the DFW area continue to show why they are highly ranked. Once again, all ranked teams from the DFW area won their Week 6 district matchup except for one, who lost to another ranked team. In 5A Div. II, Colleyville Heritage was ranked No.5 before falling to No.8 Grapevine, now the new No.5 team in the classification’s rankings.
Duncanville ISD Remembers Tiffany Jackson, a Former Pantherette and WNBA Player Lost to Cancer
For people who knew her, Tiffany Jackson is remembered as a bright personality. "I mean, her smile would light up a room,” said Duncanville Assistant Athletic Director Kenya Larkin-Landers. “I think that's a visual of just the amazing person that she was." Larkin-Landers knew Jackson as a middle...
TCU Loss Showed Oklahoma May Be Still 'Afraid to Make Mistakes' Going Into Texas Showdown
The Sooners' coach said the team played with hesitancy in a loss to Kansas State, so it stands to reason that TCU was able to compound that fear of failure last week.
4 to Watch: The top North Texas high school football games for Week 7
Welcome to 4 to Watch, where each week we preview four of the top high school football games in DFW. Keller (5-0) vs. Southlake Carroll (5-0) A matchup of two undefeated teams in 6A District 4. Keller has seen huge improvement from last fall's 6-5 finish. The Dragons have lost 5 games total over the last four seasons. A win for the Indians would be one of the biggest in school history.
7th Grade “B” Football Game Has Been Cancelled
The 7th grade “B” football game @ Crowley Summer Creek has been cancelled. The 7th grade “A” football game time has been changed to 5:30.
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces Retirement
Former Dallas Cowboys star Cole Beasley has announced his retirement from the NFL.Adrian Curiel/Unsplash. Former Dallas Cowboys and SMU star wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. WFAA reports that Beasley made the announcement to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley was just signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice two weeks ago and was called up to the active roster. He ended up playing just two games for the Buccaneers against Green Bay and Kansas City Chiefs, collecting four catches for 17 yards.
Richardson, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Richardson. The Pearce High School football team will have a game with Richardson High School on October 05, 2022, 15:30:00. The Richardson High School football team will have a game with Pearce High School on October 05, 2022, 15:30:00.
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports Complex
Former NBA player sues DFW Airport over lack of development around sports complex.RK/Unsplash. Former NBA player Jermaine O'Neal said he spent millions to build a sports complex on a property at DFW Airport because the airport promised him development around him. Fox 4 reports that O'Neal had built the Drive Nation Sports Facility at the southern end of the airport.
Duncanville grad, former Longhorn and WNBA standout Tiffany Jackson dies from cancer at age 37
Duncanville High School grad Tiffany Jackson – also a former Longhorn and WNBA standout – has died from cancer at the age of 37.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The latest $1 million Texas Two Step prize winner bought their ticket at an Albertsons in Fort Worth. The winner, who's from Watauga, claimed the ticket from the Sept. 26 drawing. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (10-14-25-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
