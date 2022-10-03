Read full article on original website
milehighcre.com
Taylor Kohrs Completes Construction of Dry Gulch Commons in Lakewood
Taylor Kohrs, a Colorado-based general contractor for nearly 40 years, recently completed construction of a 24-unit, market-rate apartment complex in Lakewood: Dry Gulch Commons. Each 1,000-square-foot unit is equipped with two bedrooms, 1-2 bathrooms, a balcony or patio, vaulted ceilings, in-unit laundry, dedicated storage and fiber internet. “These beautiful apartment...
milehighcre.com
Apartment Property in Denver Opportunity Zone Sells for $10.5M
Denver-based Tekton Group, a real estate private equity firm with a deep investment history in Colorado, has purchased The Mile Apartments — located in an opportunity zone at 1598 Hooker Street near Sloan’s Lake Park and Mile High Stadium — for $10.5 million. The 24-unit building is...
milehighcre.com
Office Property in Greenwood Village Sells for $15.7M
5500 Greenwood, a 69,855-square-foot office building in Greenwood Village, has sold to a private investor for $15.7 million. Patrick Devereaux, James Brady, Campbell Davis and Chad Flynn with CBRE Capital Markets in Denver represented the seller, Focus Property Group. Built in 1974, the two-story building is fully leased to seven...
Port Colorado in Aurora will bustle with industry, entertainment
Aurora soon may boast what a developer calls the west's only inland port -- an industrial center served by rail, air, and truck. The development, called Port Colorado, caught Mayor Mike Coffman’s attention this week at the Site Selector’s Conference hosted by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. The conference, at Empower Field, showcased development opportunities.
milehighcre.com
CFC Construction, Inc. Acquired by Utah-Based Construction Firm
Following more than four decades working in the Centennial state, Golden-based CFC Construction Inc. has been acquired by Salt Lake City, Utah-Big-D Construction. Serving Colorado and neighboring states for 45 years, CFC Construction will continue to be locally managed and operate under the same name. Chairman and Founder, EJ Olbright, will continue in his role with CFC, along with CFC President Pat Smith.
Greeley purchased land to keep as open space for public use
As more people move to Northern Colorado, there's a plot of land that's remained untouched by developers. Now, because of a land acquisition by a nearby city, it'll stay that way for much longer. The 1,000-acre Shurview Property is located near Highway 34 business and County Road 257 in Weld County. It's also home to Missile Site Park, a Cold War Era Minuteman missile silo, which will remain under Weld County's Control. In conjunction with the Trust for Public Land (TPL) and with the endorsement of Windsor and Weld County, the City of Greeley purchased the property from the previous...
milehighcre.com
Apartment Building in West Wash Park to be Repositioned
Cedar Creek Apartments, a 39-unit property located at 223, 227, 237-257 N. Pearl Street in Denver — and two adjacent single-family homes — sold on September 29 for a contract price of $11 million; $268,293 per unit, and $319.89 per square foot. The legacy asset 39-unit apartment building,...
milehighcre.com
Koelbel to Renovate Former Kohl’s Building for Growing Life Sciences Company
Biodesix, Inc., a leading data-driven diagnostic testing solutions company dedicated to improving medical care for patients with lung disease, will be the sole tenant of a former Kohl’s building in Louisville located at 919 West Dillion. Koelbel and Company will conduct an extensive renovation of the building in conjunction with tenant improvements. Biodesix will lease the 80,000-square-foot building on 13 acres in the heart of the Centennial Valley — one of the hubs for life sciences in the country.
milehighcre.com
Denver-Based Stonebridge Cos. Expands into Las Vegas
Stonebridge Cos., a privately owned, nationally recognized, innovative hotel owner, operator and developer headquartered in Denver, acquired the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Las Vegas Airport, marking Stonebridge’s expansion into the Las Vegas market. “We are excited to continue our growth with the recent acquisition of the DoubleTree Las Vegas...
303magazine.com
Denver Hotel Entrepreneur Puts Down Roots in Del Norte with New Roadside Motel
Lauren Coleman, a former local Denverite, has planted new roots in southern Colorado with a roadside motel but continues to dream big with her first project in Lakewood. The hotel entrepreneur is behind the real estate development company The Sursy (a southern term that means souvenir), whose focus is on creating shoppable motel concepts. Coleman, who was responsible for revamping the White Swan Motel on west Colfax, is now just as excited for her latest investment in a revitalized roadside motel in Del Norte, the Mellow Moon Lodge.
Donation marks momentum for bike path along notorious highway in Colorado
Boulder County is one step closer to realizing a long-envisioned bike path along a popular, notorious roadway. Nonprofit Cyclists 4 Community recently announced a $30,000 donation to the county to help pay for a feasibility study that could pave the way for a bike lane along the North Foothills Highway. That's the stretch of U.S. 36 between Boulder and Lyons, where cyclists have long braved the slim shoulders while drivers have maneuvered for space.
Denver neighborhood getting $10-million infrastructure upgrade
Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood is getting a massive overhaul of its infrastructure. The city council approved a bill last night to funnel more than $10 million in a tax agreement to fix up the neighborhood. Sun Valley stretches from Federal Boulevard to the South Platte River. The Empower Field at Mile High Stadium sits on the north end and its southern border is Sixth Avenue. The $10 million comes from an agreement between the city and county of Denver and the Denver Urban Renewal Authority. It'll mean property taxes will go up but only in certain areas.The money will pay to replace Sun Valley's streets and create a grid that's better suited for traditional housing.
1310kfka.com
Greeley pharmacist named among top 10 in nation
A Greeley pharmacist has been named one of the best in the nation. Michael Ortega, Jr. of King Soopers on 10th Street in Greeley was listed among the top 10 pharmacists in the country and awarded the 2022 Best Pharmacist for Education” award by SingleCare. SingleCare’s awards recognize pharmacy staff who go above and beyond to serve their communities.
New Xcel Energy rate increases start in October
Xcel Energy customers will likely notice an increase in their bills starting this month.
Live Like Royalty in Denver’s Historic Osage Castle For Sale
Someone will have the chance to bring new life into a prominent and historical Colorado property, as Denver's exquisite Osage Street Castle is currently listed for sale. Peek Inside Denver's Luxurious Osage Street Castle. An opportunity like this doesn't come around very often!. Take a Peek inside Denver's Elegant Casa...
Interstate 25 and Dry Creek intersection project expands median, on-ramp lanes
(Colorado Department of Transportation) (Arapahoe County, Colo.) Work began this week on a collaborative project by the Colorado Department of Transportation, Arapahoe County and the City of Centennial to add southbound I-25 on-ramp lanes and improve the Dry Creek Road intersection.
The Least Expensive Home In Larimer County Is A Mountain Paradise
How cool would it to be to live in a place that feels like you're on a vacation? I know I know, a place like that is going to be ridiculously expensive but in this particular case, that's not the case at all. I am not including manufactured homes, over...
CSU trades 5 acres with church to create affordable housing
Colorado State University has broken ground on a new apartment complex off-campus that will help address concerns about affordable housing for staff. The new apartments were made possible by a partnership with Timberline Church and Tetrad Real Estate. "We want these apartments to go to the people who need it the most," said Brett Anderson, Special Assistant to the Chancellor at CSU. The decision to build the apartment complex, which will offer 180 new units, came after a survey of CSU staff showed many had insecurities when it came to obtaining affordable housing. In an effort to retain talent, and...
pagosadailypost.com
‘Save The Poudre’ Promotes Nature-Based Solution To End Poudre River Dam Battle
After nearly 20 years of intense battle that has paralyzed water supply planning in Northern Colorado, ‘Save The Poudre’ has adopted a new United Nations-based model that could both restore the Cache la Poudre River and allow city agencies to meet their water needs. Called “Nature-Based Solutions”, the...
oilcity.news
Study exploring new southern Wyoming–northern Colorado public transit options as region grows
CASPER, Wyo. — A new study involving multiple transportation agencies is looking into the possibility of creating a new public transit connection between the Cheyenne, Wyoming, area and the north Front Range in Colorado. “As northern Colorado and southern Wyoming continue to grow, a regional transit system connecting the...
