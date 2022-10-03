The growing death toll from Hurricane Ian rose to 104 on Monday, days after the storm ravaged Florida from coast to coast. The tragic toll shot up after officials in Lee County, where Ian made landfall, and Charlotte County provided updated figures on Monday. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno reported a confirmed 54 deaths in the county, which includes hard-hit Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach. Officials in Charlotte County raised their death toll from 12 to 24 on Monday. Elsewhere in Florida, there were eight deaths in Collier County, five in Volusia County, three in Sarasota County, and two in Manatee County. Polk, Lake, Hendry and Hillsborough counties all recorded a single death each, officials said. And in North Carolina, Ian killed four people over the weekend after it made landfall there as a Category 1 storm, officials said.Read it at The Arcadian

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO