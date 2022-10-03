ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Tarps available for Venice residents

Operation Blue Roof provides no-cost temporary repairs for roofs damaged by Hurricane Ian in Sarasota County, including Venice. A temporary blue covering with fiber-reinforced sheeting will be installed to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. The free service for homeowners is being offered to those who live in Sarasota County.
Unlicensed Construction Work is a Felony

A Message From the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. State of Emergency was declared by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sept. 23, 2022, as a result of Hurricane Ian. Any person who does work without the correct licensure during a state of emergency may be charged with a felony. Per Florida...
Hurricane Ian causes extreme damage at Palm Harbor Marina

PLACIDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction in its path, ripping up and tearing down more than just houses and trees. The damage at Palm Harbor Marina in Placida had drivers turning heads Tuesday. Metal roofs curved inward are visibly crushing boats worth millions of dollars.
Hurricane Ian: Lee County Officials Reveal How Long It’ll Take to Get Power Back

Hurricane Ian ravaged through Cuba and Florida for most of last week. Lee County officials finally shared how long it will take for residents to have power again. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais spoke about hurricane recovery on Monday, October 3. While addressing the power outages, Desjarlais stated that it will take time, at least “30 days minimum” for power to be fully back following the hurricane.
Flooding shuts down State Road 70 in Arcadia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, the Florida Highway Patrol says. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. Troopers in DeSoto County advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
North Port man rescues parents from rising waters

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian forces millions out of their homes, residents are faced with having to live in hotels until water subsides from their houses and the power turns back on. High waters turning roads into rivers have left some North Port neighborhoods unrecognizable. Evacuees like...
CoolToday Park cancels October events due to storm damage

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Managers at CoolToday Park have canceled events through the end of October because of “substantial damage” to the stadium caused by Hurricane Ian. The stadium, the spring training home to the Atlanta Braves, was also a staging area for Florida Power & Light...
Hurricane Ian Death Toll Rises to More Than 100

The growing death toll from Hurricane Ian rose to 104 on Monday, days after the storm ravaged Florida from coast to coast. The tragic toll shot up after officials in Lee County, where Ian made landfall, and Charlotte County provided updated figures on Monday. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno reported a confirmed 54 deaths in the county, which includes hard-hit Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach. Officials in Charlotte County raised their death toll from 12 to 24 on Monday. Elsewhere in Florida, there were eight deaths in Collier County, five in Volusia County, three in Sarasota County, and two in Manatee County. Polk, Lake, Hendry and Hillsborough counties all recorded a single death each, officials said. And in North Carolina, Ian killed four people over the weekend after it made landfall there as a Category 1 storm, officials said.Read it at The Arcadian
Englewood homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian

The Englewood community on the border of Charlotte and Sarasota counties was hit hard by Hurricane Ian as the eye of the category four storm swept through last week. Many people in the community are now without homes after the devastating winds tore them apart. WINK News was given a...
