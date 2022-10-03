Read full article on original website
Related
venicegov.com
Tarps available for Venice residents
Operation Blue Roof provides no-cost temporary repairs for roofs damaged by Hurricane Ian in Sarasota County, including Venice. A temporary blue covering with fiber-reinforced sheeting will be installed to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. The free service for homeowners is being offered to those who live in Sarasota County.
wengradio.com
Unlicensed Construction Work is a Felony
A Message From the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. State of Emergency was declared by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sept. 23, 2022, as a result of Hurricane Ian. Any person who does work without the correct licensure during a state of emergency may be charged with a felony. Per Florida...
Sanibel Causeway expected to be operational by month's end
Completing immediate repairs will allow first responders access to the island in order to conduct their ongoing life and safety missions.
Operation Blue Roof coming to Sarasota County for those left with damages from Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. — Homeowners and residents in Sarasota County who were left with damages to their roofs after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida may now be eligible for repairs. As a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Operation Blue Roof is a free federal program...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane Ian causes extreme damage at Palm Harbor Marina
PLACIDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction in its path, ripping up and tearing down more than just houses and trees. The damage at Palm Harbor Marina in Placida had drivers turning heads Tuesday. Metal roofs curved inward are visibly crushing boats worth millions of dollars.
FDOT emergency repairs to restore road access to Pine Island
Right now the island is only reachable by boat. But that soon could change as FDOT is expected to get started on restoring road access to Pine Island.
Airport may not reopen to public until next weekend
Airport officials said in a Twitter post that "Notice to Air Missions" filings with the FAA indicated an estimated reopening date of October 7.
fox13news.com
Rescues continue in North Port as floodwater levels remain after Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - In North Port – one of the most hard hit cities in the Tampa Bay area – about 33% of residents still don't have power after Hurricane Ian. Many areas are impossible to reach as floodwaters haven't come down enough yet to make them more accessible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian: Lee County Officials Reveal How Long It’ll Take to Get Power Back
Hurricane Ian ravaged through Cuba and Florida for most of last week. Lee County officials finally shared how long it will take for residents to have power again. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais spoke about hurricane recovery on Monday, October 3. While addressing the power outages, Desjarlais stated that it will take time, at least “30 days minimum” for power to be fully back following the hurricane.
wuft.org
Drivers are struggling to get through Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Coastal hurricane evacuees who live north of Ian’s wrath are eager to get back to their unscathed homes, their jobs and the lives they left behind. But there’s a problem, the Peace River has crested making their journey home difficult. The river crested two days after Hurricane Ian...
Mysuncoast.com
Flooding shuts down State Road 70 in Arcadia
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, the Florida Highway Patrol says. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. Troopers in DeSoto County advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
fox29.com
Linemen from Kansas, Illinois, Pennsylvania restore power to 1.8 million after Hurricane Ian, so far
BRADENTON, Fla. - Five days after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast, close to 700,000 residents were still without power. Governor Ron DeSantis said an army of 42,000 utility workers responded to the call for help to restore outages. They answered, from Pennsylvania to Kansas and beyond.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian: Photos show completely empty shelves at Publix in Venice
Photos show shelves at a Venice Publix store completely wiped out after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage to the area.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port man rescues parents from rising waters
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian forces millions out of their homes, residents are faced with having to live in hotels until water subsides from their houses and the power turns back on. High waters turning roads into rivers have left some North Port neighborhoods unrecognizable. Evacuees like...
Mysuncoast.com
CoolToday Park cancels October events due to storm damage
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Managers at CoolToday Park have canceled events through the end of October because of “substantial damage” to the stadium caused by Hurricane Ian. The stadium, the spring training home to the Atlanta Braves, was also a staging area for Florida Power & Light...
Hurricane Ian Death Toll Rises to More Than 100
The growing death toll from Hurricane Ian rose to 104 on Monday, days after the storm ravaged Florida from coast to coast. The tragic toll shot up after officials in Lee County, where Ian made landfall, and Charlotte County provided updated figures on Monday. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno reported a confirmed 54 deaths in the county, which includes hard-hit Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach. Officials in Charlotte County raised their death toll from 12 to 24 on Monday. Elsewhere in Florida, there were eight deaths in Collier County, five in Volusia County, three in Sarasota County, and two in Manatee County. Polk, Lake, Hendry and Hillsborough counties all recorded a single death each, officials said. And in North Carolina, Ian killed four people over the weekend after it made landfall there as a Category 1 storm, officials said.Read it at The Arcadian
42 reported dead from Ian in Lee County; sheriff says looters will be ‘carried out’
More deaths from Hurricane Ian were reported Sunday during a press conference held by the Lee County sheriff, along with other sheriffs from across the state.
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian
The Englewood community on the border of Charlotte and Sarasota counties was hit hard by Hurricane Ian as the eye of the category four storm swept through last week. Many people in the community are now without homes after the devastating winds tore them apart. WINK News was given a...
cltampa.com
Photos: It’ll take months, if not years, to rebuild Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian
Last weekend, volunteers from Mutual Aid Disaster Relief (MADR) went to the areas of Southwest Florida that were hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Over the course of two days, they brought several truckloads of supplies to the hard hit areas of Englewood, North Port and Fort Myers. The common theme...
10NEWS
How one Sarasota community is coming together after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has passed, but its impact remains strong. Fortunately, not stronger than the heart of one Sarasota County community.
Comments / 0