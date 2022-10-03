Read full article on original website
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
kjas.com
Edna Mae Davis
( February 15, 1937 - October 02, 2022 ) Mrs. Edna Mae Davis went home to her earthly Father in Heaven Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the age of 85. A visitation for Mrs. Davis will be Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00A.M. prior to the graveside service at 11:00 A.M. at the Young Blood Cemetery located at County Road 3006 in Newton, Texas.
kjas.com
Nancy Wilkerson
Nancy Lee Wilkerson, age 85, native and resident of Newton County, Texas, transitioned on September 23, 2022. Graveside Services will be Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Pinehill Cemetery, CR 4062 in the Jamestown Community. Visitation will begin at Noon prior to the service, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
A New Restaurant Is Coming To Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas
If you love Italian food, you are about to get a new option in the oldest town. Local favorite, Roma's Italian Bistro, is coming to downtown Nacogdoches. It will be located on the corner of East Main Street and South Pecan and could include the adjoining pocket park at 104 South Pecan. There is so much history in that part of downtown, and the building is already getting a makeover to become a restaurant.
Don’t Miss Draggin’ & Pullin’ In The Pines Near Lufkin, Texas
October 21-22, Draggin' & Pullin' in the Pines is back at Pine Valley Raceway near Diboll, Texas at 3427 FM 2497. It's two full days and nights of tractor pulls, semi drag races, car and truck shows, live music, and much more. This year's event is presented by Kelly's Truck...
Your Ice Cream Dreams Will Soon Come True in Downtown Lufkin, Texas
If you want the scoop on what is happening to the old storefront for Confections located at 117 West Shepherd Avenue in downtown Lufkin, you have come to the right place. There is something cool coming to the most quirky address in the city's center. The Downtown Scoop will be...
kjas.com
Cleve James Sharp, Sr.
Cleve James Sharp Sr. of Silsbee passed away early in the morning on October 1, 2022, at the age of 69. The oldest of seven children, Cleve was born to Clifford Harmon & Mildred Inez Sharp on April 20, 1953. He was preceded in death by both parents; two younger...
Utility discounts available for senior citizens living in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont wants to remind senior citizens they have garbage, water and sewer utility discounts available to them. A form must be filled out to see if you are qualified to receive these discounted services through the City of Beaumont. Applicants 65 years or...
12newsnow.com
'DogtoberFest' taking place in downtown Beaumont Saturday
Southeast Texas can expect a parade, games, contests, and arts and crafts. Parking is free and so is admission.
kjas.com
Local Halloween & Fall Activities
If you would like to have your Halloween or Fall event listed, email a brief description to press@kjas.com.
therecordlive.com
Area motorcyclists lose leader Van Jordan, known for kindness
Anyone who talked to Van Jordan for a while went away feeling like they had been life-long friends, that's the kind of man he was, said J.W. Dalton. Jordan was a Christian minister, military veteran, and led the area motorcycle HOG, Harley-Davidson Owners Group. Jordan died last week at his Port Arthur home at the age of 56. In addition to being a motorcycle enthusiast, he owned a construction company in Port Arthur and was a minister.
KWTX
Amber Alert issued for newborn abducted by non-custodial mother in Texas
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Polk County Sheriff’s office is looking for Sonni Ray Melike, a two week old infant allegedly abducted by her non-custodial parent. The baby has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and diaper. The suspect police are looking...
Teen indicted, accused of threatening to shoot Colmesneil ISD students
COLMESNEIL, Texas — A Colmesneil teenager may soon face trial on a felony charge for allegedly threatening to shoot students at an East Texas school. A Tyler County grand jury indicted Chassin Tausch, 17, on a felony terroristic threat charge on September 29, 2022, according to a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office release. Justice of Peace Ken Jobe set Tausch’s bond at $50,000.00.
KTRE
More East Texas counties under burn bans due to dry, windy conditions
EAST, Texas (KLTV) - Parts of East Texas are in desperate need of rain. Dry, low humidity and windy conditions are causing wildfires to increased. And as a result, more burn bans have been issued. “They’ve (fires) increased as a product of the lifting of the burn bans which happened...
kjas.com
Fire destroys barn and storage building west of town
The quick response and immediate action of local firemen saved a home and at least two other nearby structures on Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out in a large barn located west of Jasper. The volunteers of both the Japer and Beech Grove Fire Departments were dispatched to the...
'It's a tragedy' : 7 horses die, 2 survive after barn fire near Tyrrell Park in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several horses are dead following a barn fire in the south end of Beaumont Tuesday night. Beaumont Fire Department responded to a barn fire Tuesday, October 4, 2022 around 11 p.m. near Tyrrell Park, according to Captain Wheat from the Beaumont Fire Department. It happened at...
kjas.com
Fiery incident claims life of Newton woman
A fiery Tuesday evening incident claimed the life of a Newton woman. It occurred shortly before 6:00 on County Road 4001, about 3 miles southeast of Newton. Both the Newton and Bon Wier Fire Departments responded to the scene, and it was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Victim’s boyfriend arrested in connection to Nacogdoches stabbing death
UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — Police made an arrest Tuesday afternoon, in connection to a Nacogdoches homicide investigation. Officials said the suspect was the victim’s boyfriend. 60-year-old James Edward Harris was arrested in Longview and will be taken to the Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Center. NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A suspect is at large after a woman […]
kjas.com
Ducks Unlimited Jasper Chapter to host Annual Banquet on Sat, Oct 8th
The Jasper Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will hold their Annual Banquet on Saturday, October 8th at The Connection Center (the old VFW Hall) on Farm to Market Road 2799 in the Dixie Community. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. In addition to several guns that can be won in a raffle,...
kjas.com
Burn ban in place in Jasper County
Jasper County Judge Mark Allen has signed paperwork initiating a burn ban in Jasper County. He did so early Wednesday morning. Burn bans are also in place in Sabine and Tyler Counties and across the river in Beauregard Parish. The measure sets the way for officers to write citations resulting...
