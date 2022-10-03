ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodville, TX

Classic Rock 96.1

This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas

Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Edna Mae Davis

( February 15, 1937 - October 02, 2022 ) Mrs. Edna Mae Davis went home to her earthly Father in Heaven Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the age of 85. A visitation for Mrs. Davis will be Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00A.M. prior to the graveside service at 11:00 A.M. at the Young Blood Cemetery located at County Road 3006 in Newton, Texas.
NEWTON, TX
kjas.com

Nancy Wilkerson

Nancy Lee Wilkerson, age 85, native and resident of Newton County, Texas, transitioned on September 23, 2022. Graveside Services will be Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Pinehill Cemetery, CR 4062 in the Jamestown Community. Visitation will begin at Noon prior to the service, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

A New Restaurant Is Coming To Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas

If you love Italian food, you are about to get a new option in the oldest town. Local favorite, Roma's Italian Bistro, is coming to downtown Nacogdoches. It will be located on the corner of East Main Street and South Pecan and could include the adjoining pocket park at 104 South Pecan. There is so much history in that part of downtown, and the building is already getting a makeover to become a restaurant.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
kjas.com

Cleve James Sharp, Sr.

Cleve James Sharp Sr. of Silsbee passed away early in the morning on October 1, 2022, at the age of 69. The oldest of seven children, Cleve was born to Clifford Harmon & Mildred Inez Sharp on April 20, 1953. He was preceded in death by both parents; two younger...
SILSBEE, TX
therecordlive.com

Area motorcyclists lose leader Van Jordan, known for kindness

Anyone who talked to Van Jordan for a while went away feeling like they had been life-long friends, that's the kind of man he was, said J.W. Dalton. Jordan was a Christian minister, military veteran, and led the area motorcycle HOG, Harley-Davidson Owners Group. Jordan died last week at his Port Arthur home at the age of 56. In addition to being a motorcycle enthusiast, he owned a construction company in Port Arthur and was a minister.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KWTX

Amber Alert issued for newborn abducted by non-custodial mother in Texas

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Polk County Sheriff’s office is looking for Sonni Ray Melike, a two week old infant allegedly abducted by her non-custodial parent. The baby has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and diaper. The suspect police are looking...
12NewsNow

Teen indicted, accused of threatening to shoot Colmesneil ISD students

COLMESNEIL, Texas — A Colmesneil teenager may soon face trial on a felony charge for allegedly threatening to shoot students at an East Texas school. A Tyler County grand jury indicted Chassin Tausch, 17, on a felony terroristic threat charge on September 29, 2022, according to a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office release. Justice of Peace Ken Jobe set Tausch’s bond at $50,000.00.
COLMESNEIL, TX
kjas.com

Fire destroys barn and storage building west of town

The quick response and immediate action of local firemen saved a home and at least two other nearby structures on Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out in a large barn located west of Jasper. The volunteers of both the Japer and Beech Grove Fire Departments were dispatched to the...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Fiery incident claims life of Newton woman

A fiery Tuesday evening incident claimed the life of a Newton woman. It occurred shortly before 6:00 on County Road 4001, about 3 miles southeast of Newton. Both the Newton and Bon Wier Fire Departments responded to the scene, and it was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
NEWTON, TX
kjas.com

Burn ban in place in Jasper County

Jasper County Judge Mark Allen has signed paperwork initiating a burn ban in Jasper County. He did so early Wednesday morning. Burn bans are also in place in Sabine and Tyler Counties and across the river in Beauregard Parish. The measure sets the way for officers to write citations resulting...
JASPER COUNTY, TX

