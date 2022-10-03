Read full article on original website
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
wtoc.com
71st annual Savannah Greek Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After three years of modifications due to COVID, the Savannah Greek Festival returns in-person and in-full Thursday. There will be crowds at the Hellenic Community Center enjoying Greek food and culture over the next three days.
wtoc.com
Beaufort Shrimp Festival returns this weekend
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A popular annual event returns to the Lowcountry this weekend. The 28th annual Beaufort Shrimp Festival will take place Friday and Saturday at the city’s Waterfront Park. “We have such amazing things planned, such amazing restaurants so we are ready to go. Let’s do...
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fall has found its way to Savannah and there’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate. Savannah Greek Festival When: Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 Where: Hellenic Community Center Price: No price is listed on the event page. More information is available through the link here. Sulfur Street Fair […]
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GA
We had an unconventional Thanksgiving this year, as we had just been up north visiting with family and celebrating the marriage of our cousin, so it just didn’t feel right to fly back a few weeks later. We started to think about local mini-treks that were on our list and we landed on a hands-down choice: Savannah! Located only 2.5 hours away was a gem of a historical city that we had not explored in over a dozen years. And so, for Thanksgiving this year, we ate our way through Savannah, GA.
wtoc.com
Deal for the sale of Savannah Mall is closed
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A deal for the sale of the Savannah mall is now closed. That’s according to the real estate company selling the property. However, they say the buyer information is not yet available to the public. WTOC saw the number go over $8 million dollars before...
wtoc.com
Restaurant owning, power lifting, Elizabeth Aldridge
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Owning a business is not something for the weak. Out in Effingham County we found maybe one of the strongest restaurant owners in state, if not the world. “I own a restaurant in Rincon, which is a lot of work. I’m there every day. I...
Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
wtoc.com
Eat It & Like It
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - From food, coffee, to desserts, the Coastal Empire has an array of favorites and more restaurants starting up. We want to tell you about all the great places your should try and Eat it & Like it’s Jesse Blanco joined WTOC on Morning Break to highlight a unique coffee business that you may be familiar with.
allongeorgia.com
Feed the Boro’s Next Food Drop is October 8
Feed the Boro’s next Food Drop event will be held Saturday, October 8 at Statesboro High School, located at 10 Lester Road/10 Coach Lee Street. Food distribution begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 11:00 a.m. or when all food has been distributed. This event is in partnership with...
wtoc.com
Taking a trip to Poppell Farms
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a great time to get outside and enjoy the cooler weather. And a great place to take the family is Poppell Farms in Wayne County. There’s hayrides, pumpkin picking, a corn maze and more. We decided to take the trip and check it out for ourselves.
wtoc.com
Pirate Fest returning to Tybee Island
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 put a pause on countless traditions and events. Now a staple event on Tybee Island is able to make a return. For the first time since 2019, Pirate Fest is back on Tybee Island. And though the celebration is going to be a little bit scaled back this year, there’ll still be plenty of things to look forward to like the parade on Saturday and the Buccaneer’s Ball on Thursday night.
wtoc.com
Faith and Blue event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is national Faith and Blue weekend and the Effingham county Sheriff’s office is coming together with several organization to continue bringing the community together and you are invited to join. Sammy Mcduffie is from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and is also the...
wtoc.com
Making stuffed pork chop with Chef Darin
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Now that it’s fall, there’s a lot of produce in season. One of the most popular: apples. We went to Chef Darin’s kitchen to see how to make an elegant yet simple meal using apples.
abccolumbia.com
Hardee Greens expanding to Jasper County, investing $1.3 million
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WOLO)— Jasper County is expected to gain 58 new jobs following Hardee Greens LLC’s expansion announcement. The vertical farm startup will invest $1.3 million towards the new operation and will begin producing the first quarter of 2023. Hardee Greens says it is partnering with Local Grown...
wtoc.com
Debate around alumni fundraiser, delayed project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a controversy sparked by delays and a lack of transparency. We’re talking about a proposed brick display to honor alumni at the new Herschel V. Jenkins High School. The school opened last year. The Jenkins Alumni Association collected thousands of dollars for the...
Rabid bat bites Savannah resident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
wtoc.com
Discussion for new southside community center happening Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday the City of Savannah is getting one step closer to opening a community center on the southside. Thursday is about getting to speak with the community about what you want to see at the community center and what would be important for you to have.
eatitandlikeit.com
Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon coming to Savannah
When you think of drinking events this time of year, it’s not surprising to think of Oktoberfest, but there’s a new festival coming to the Hostess City that will have you singing the blues (in a good way) with Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon on October 22. Smith...
wtoc.com
Savannah Garden Tours benefitting One Love Animal Rescue this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you’re looking for some gardening tips, inspiration, or just want a peek at what others are growing in their backyard, a tour is coming up this weekend to give you a taste of it all. Savannah Garden Tours showcases Savannah area gardens in the...
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Rusty Pig BBQ
Family Recipes, Casual Dining. Cindy and Neal Anderson started Rusty Pig more than 13 years ago to share the best barbeque with friends and family, quickly growing into two restaurants and they’re not done yet. With a passion for bringing quality food to the neighborhood, they look forward to...
