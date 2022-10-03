We're still a week away from the official start of the 2022 fall season. However, we can't blame anybody who's already living in an autumn state of mind. Though some parts of the country are still experiencing shorts and T-shirt weather, restaurants like Starbucks, and Chick-fil-A have already rolled out their fall-themed goodies, and many grocery stores have been lining their shelves with seasonal fare for several weeks now, as well. Aldi, for example, ushered in its fall food lineup last month with the debut of the new Benton's Apple Cider Donut Crème Cookies, which fan Instagram account @aldifavoritefinds alerted shoppers to in a post on August 21. "The first fall snack item has been found!" the Instagrammer triumphantly captioned a photo of the never-before-seen treat.

