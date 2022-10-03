ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

2-4-7 Primer: Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Top-ranked Alabama will play host to Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct 8, for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The game between the Crimson Tide and Aggies will air on CBS with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell on the call. Check out this 2-4-7 preview to get you ready for the sixth game on Alabama’s 2022 football schedule.
Ole Miss Soccer can't muster enough at No. 4 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – (Wire Reports) In a top-25 matchup, No. 20 Ole Miss was unable to withstand a tough test at No. 4 Alabama, falling 4-1 to the Crimson Tide. The Rebels took the lead early but allowed four unanswered goals. In an action-packed first half, the Ole Miss (9-2-2) offense started on the attack right as the whistle blew. From the opening kickoff, Ole Miss kept the ball in the attacking third, taking its first shot on Alabama (12-1-1) in the 3rd minute.
