Radio Rewind: Nick Saban goes in-depth on Bryce Young, rat poison
Alabama head coach Nick Saban participated in his sixth weekly radio show of the 2022 season Thursday night at Baumhower’s Victory Grille. Below are some of the most noteworthy things Saban said ahead of the Crimson Tide’s home game against the Texas A&M Aggies. THE VERY LATEST ON...
2-4-7 Primer: Alabama vs. Texas A&M
Top-ranked Alabama will play host to Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct 8, for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The game between the Crimson Tide and Aggies will air on CBS with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell on the call. Check out this 2-4-7 preview to get you ready for the sixth game on Alabama’s 2022 football schedule.
Ole Miss Soccer can't muster enough at No. 4 Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – (Wire Reports) In a top-25 matchup, No. 20 Ole Miss was unable to withstand a tough test at No. 4 Alabama, falling 4-1 to the Crimson Tide. The Rebels took the lead early but allowed four unanswered goals. In an action-packed first half, the Ole Miss (9-2-2) offense started on the attack right as the whistle blew. From the opening kickoff, Ole Miss kept the ball in the attacking third, taking its first shot on Alabama (12-1-1) in the 3rd minute.
