NBA

Yardbarker

Ken Griffey Jr. Says He And His Father Will Be Present When LeBron James And Bronny James Play Together In The NBA: "As Soon As They Get There, I'm Taking My Father To The Game."

LeBron James has already expressed his intention to make more history in the NBA, achieving one feat that nobody else in league history has been able to. The King has shown his desire to at least for one season team up with his firstborn, Bronny James, once the latter makes it to the league.
NBA
Yardbarker

Derrick Rose’s Insane 14-Year, $185 Million Deal With Adidas Has Unbelievable Perks: $6.25 Million In Annual Royalties, $250K-300K A Year To His Brother

Derrick Rose turned 34 years old yesterday, and he was showered with a lot of praise of NBA fans all around the globe. After struggling for a few years in the league, Rose recently signed a 3-year $43 million contract with the New York Knicks. It seems like Rose will play for the Knicks for the rest of his career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

LeBron James Lights NBA World On Fire After Dominant Performance Against Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't The Year Y'all See The Downfall"

The opening night of the Lakers' preseason campaign didn't end up going well as the team fell to a 30-point loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. The starting lineup looked good together in the first half, but LeBron James was having an absolutely nightmarish performance. He ended that game with 4 points, going 0-7 from the field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Pascal Siakam
Person
Demetris Nichols
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks The League Needs To "Get Ready" For Victor Wembanyama: "He Has The Chance To Be One Of The Best To Ever Play This Game"

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the NBA's resident freak for the last few seasons, as the 'Greek Freak' has proven to be one of the most unique players in league history. He went from being a skinny and lanky developmental prospect to one of the greatest power forwards of all time. A prospect coming into the league who has been compared to him in 2023 Draft sensation Victor Wembanyama.
NBA
Yardbarker

Watch: Warriors' Draymond Green punches teammate Jordan Poole during practice

The Golden State Warriors are two days away from their preseason opener and will tip off their 2022-2023 regular season on Oct. 18. Not all is sunshine and rainbows for the defending NBA champions though, as it was reported Wednesday that the team was considering disciplining four-time All-Star Draymond Green for his role in a "physical altercation" with teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Report reveals identity of Celtics staffer who had affair with Ime Udoka

One media outlet on Thursday published a story that revealed the identify of the Boston Celtics employee who had an affair with Ime Udoka. According to a report from the Daily Mail, a 34-year-old woman who held the role as team services manager for the Celtics was having an affair with Udoka. The report says the affair was “consensual, short lived, and had ended by the time investigators got involved.”
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Victor Wembanyama Spotted Sitting With LeBron James And Anthony Davis At Lakers Preseason Game

Victor Wembanyama is a basketball sensation and one of the most sought-after prospects in years. People are already calling Wembanyama the greatest prospect in NBA history, something we have never heard while talking about a player in a draft class, since probably LeBron James. Even LeBron had more question marks as an 18-year-old transitioning into the NBA without a jump shot than the 7'4" Wembanyama that can dribble, pass, and shoot like a guard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Crazy photo of Victor Wembanyama standing next to Rudy Gobert goes viral

Victor Wembanyama even makes fellow giants look small in comparison. A mind-melting photo went viral on Thursday of the French basketball phenom Wembanyama standing next to countryman Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gobert stands 7-foot-1, but Wenbayama was clearly taller side-by-side. Here is the photo, per Dan Woike of...
NBA
Toronto Raptors
Malaysia
Boston College
Basketball
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Loved How Jalen Brunson Played For The Knicks In His First Game: "The Knicks Are About To Surprise People This Season"

Jalen Brunson may just have been one of the good players around Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks last season, but he's in a different situation now. Choosing to leave in free agency, Brunson signed a massive deal for the New York Knicks. The contract was one of the biggest a non-All-Star player has received in the NBA's history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mavericks Fans Are Satisfied With A Newcomer’s Debut

When the Dallas Mavericks acquired Christian Wood, many felt that the big man could be the missing piece that the surging Western Conference team needed. Then came word that head coach Jason Kidd planned to not start Wood and rather have him as a bench player. This surprised the faithful...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Former Kings, Warriors And Raptors Player Retires

View the original article to see embedded media. Jason Thompson was the 12th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings after an extremely impressive college career for the Rider Broncos. During his senior season, he averaged 20.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per contest. He most recently...
NBA
Yardbarker

Bradley Beal Says Stephen Curry Changed The NBA But Hurt Youth Basketball: "He Messed Up The Game In A Good Way. I Think He Hurt The Youth Because The Youth Just Loves Threes."

Bradley Beal is one of the finest scorers of his generation. Unfortunately, Beal has been in a situation with the Washington Wizards where the team hasn't enjoyed any postseason success with Beal as the leader of the team. Individual success has come for Beal as he has been an All-Star and a multiple-time runner-up for scoring champion. He will continue hooping with the Wizards for the foreseeable future given the contract extension he signed.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays should forfeit Wednesday’s meaningless doubleheader

Realistically, neither team has anything to play for. The Blue Jays have locked up home-field advantage for the wild-card game. As for the Orioles, the trash birds are just playing to regain some of the dignity they had lost for tanking all those years. That begs the question, why should...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Bradley Beal Defends Russell Westbrook, Fires Back At Russ' Critics: "He's The Complete Opposite Of The Picture Everybody Kind Of Paints Him To Be"

Russell Westbrook has been heavily criticized this past season thanks to his struggles with the Los Angeles Lakers. The point guard failed to make an impact on the Californian team, where the injuries were ruthless with their other two stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Westbrook alone couldn't do the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

