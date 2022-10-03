Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan On Which Player He'd Pay $5 To See Play: "I Would Pay To See Scottie Pippen Play. I Think He Is The Ultimate Team Player."
Over the course of the league's history, many iconic duos have been formed. Among them, the Chicago Bulls' duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen is regarded as one of the best ever. Prior to Pippen's arrival to the Bulls, MJ may already be a great individual player, but he...
Yardbarker
Ken Griffey Jr. Says He And His Father Will Be Present When LeBron James And Bronny James Play Together In The NBA: "As Soon As They Get There, I'm Taking My Father To The Game."
LeBron James has already expressed his intention to make more history in the NBA, achieving one feat that nobody else in league history has been able to. The King has shown his desire to at least for one season team up with his firstborn, Bronny James, once the latter makes it to the league.
Yardbarker
Derrick Rose’s Insane 14-Year, $185 Million Deal With Adidas Has Unbelievable Perks: $6.25 Million In Annual Royalties, $250K-300K A Year To His Brother
Derrick Rose turned 34 years old yesterday, and he was showered with a lot of praise of NBA fans all around the globe. After struggling for a few years in the league, Rose recently signed a 3-year $43 million contract with the New York Knicks. It seems like Rose will play for the Knicks for the rest of his career.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Lights NBA World On Fire After Dominant Performance Against Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't The Year Y'all See The Downfall"
The opening night of the Lakers' preseason campaign didn't end up going well as the team fell to a 30-point loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. The starting lineup looked good together in the first half, but LeBron James was having an absolutely nightmarish performance. He ended that game with 4 points, going 0-7 from the field.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React After Jimmy Butler 'Got Rid Of His Dreadlocks': "Pat Riley Told Him He Will Be Traded If He Doesn't Change It"
Jimmy Butler has become the heart and soul of the Miami Heat franchise. In the 3 seasons since he joined them in 2019, Butler has led the team to the NBA Finals once, and he very nearly took them back there once again this past season, as they were eliminated in the Conference Finals in 7 games by the Celtics.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks The League Needs To "Get Ready" For Victor Wembanyama: "He Has The Chance To Be One Of The Best To Ever Play This Game"
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the NBA's resident freak for the last few seasons, as the 'Greek Freak' has proven to be one of the most unique players in league history. He went from being a skinny and lanky developmental prospect to one of the greatest power forwards of all time. A prospect coming into the league who has been compared to him in 2023 Draft sensation Victor Wembanyama.
Watch: Warriors' Draymond Green punches teammate Jordan Poole during practice
The Golden State Warriors are two days away from their preseason opener and will tip off their 2022-2023 regular season on Oct. 18. Not all is sunshine and rainbows for the defending NBA champions though, as it was reported Wednesday that the team was considering disciplining four-time All-Star Draymond Green for his role in a "physical altercation" with teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice.
Yardbarker
Suns Owner Robert Sarver Will Reportedly Sell The Team At A Record-High Price: "It'll Be The Highest Ever Paid For An NBA Team."
Fresh after ending last season with the NBA's best record, the Phoenix Suns are undergoing a change at the top that could have major implications on the future of the franchise. According to various sources, team owner Robert Sarver has started the process of selling his stake and it is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals What Skills He Would Take From NBA Legends: "Let Me Take MJ's Mid-Range, From Kobe, His Footwork..."
Every NBA fan dreams of having at least one skill that's enough for them to make it to the league. We've seen many talented players over 75 years, and some of them have really stood out against their competition, becoming the favorite players of the new stars and the blueprint for many people that came after them.
Yardbarker
Report reveals identity of Celtics staffer who had affair with Ime Udoka
One media outlet on Thursday published a story that revealed the identify of the Boston Celtics employee who had an affair with Ime Udoka. According to a report from the Daily Mail, a 34-year-old woman who held the role as team services manager for the Celtics was having an affair with Udoka. The report says the affair was “consensual, short lived, and had ended by the time investigators got involved.”
Yardbarker
Victor Wembanyama Spotted Sitting With LeBron James And Anthony Davis At Lakers Preseason Game
Victor Wembanyama is a basketball sensation and one of the most sought-after prospects in years. People are already calling Wembanyama the greatest prospect in NBA history, something we have never heard while talking about a player in a draft class, since probably LeBron James. Even LeBron had more question marks as an 18-year-old transitioning into the NBA without a jump shot than the 7'4" Wembanyama that can dribble, pass, and shoot like a guard.
Yardbarker
Crazy photo of Victor Wembanyama standing next to Rudy Gobert goes viral
Victor Wembanyama even makes fellow giants look small in comparison. A mind-melting photo went viral on Thursday of the French basketball phenom Wembanyama standing next to countryman Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gobert stands 7-foot-1, but Wenbayama was clearly taller side-by-side. Here is the photo, per Dan Woike of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Loved How Jalen Brunson Played For The Knicks In His First Game: "The Knicks Are About To Surprise People This Season"
Jalen Brunson may just have been one of the good players around Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks last season, but he's in a different situation now. Choosing to leave in free agency, Brunson signed a massive deal for the New York Knicks. The contract was one of the biggest a non-All-Star player has received in the NBA's history.
Yardbarker
Mavericks Fans Are Satisfied With A Newcomer’s Debut
When the Dallas Mavericks acquired Christian Wood, many felt that the big man could be the missing piece that the surging Western Conference team needed. Then came word that head coach Jason Kidd planned to not start Wood and rather have him as a bench player. This surprised the faithful...
Yardbarker
Former Kings, Warriors And Raptors Player Retires
View the original article to see embedded media. Jason Thompson was the 12th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings after an extremely impressive college career for the Rider Broncos. During his senior season, he averaged 20.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per contest. He most recently...
Yardbarker
Bradley Beal Says Stephen Curry Changed The NBA But Hurt Youth Basketball: "He Messed Up The Game In A Good Way. I Think He Hurt The Youth Because The Youth Just Loves Threes."
Bradley Beal is one of the finest scorers of his generation. Unfortunately, Beal has been in a situation with the Washington Wizards where the team hasn't enjoyed any postseason success with Beal as the leader of the team. Individual success has come for Beal as he has been an All-Star and a multiple-time runner-up for scoring champion. He will continue hooping with the Wizards for the foreseeable future given the contract extension he signed.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title
In order to win games in the NBA, trusting your teammates is arguably one of the biggest skills required. If there is no trust and chemistry between teammates, they are doomed to fail at one point or another. But the value of trust is not just important among the players...
Yardbarker
The Blue Jays should forfeit Wednesday’s meaningless doubleheader
Realistically, neither team has anything to play for. The Blue Jays have locked up home-field advantage for the wild-card game. As for the Orioles, the trash birds are just playing to regain some of the dignity they had lost for tanking all those years. That begs the question, why should...
Yardbarker
Lonzo Ball update: Point guard back in Chicago and will now rehab with the team
After undergoing surgery on his left knee for the second time this year, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is back in the Windy City and will start rehabilitation, taking the first step of what many hopes will be a full and speedy recovery. Long road back. Ball underwent arthroscopic surgery...
Yardbarker
Bradley Beal Defends Russell Westbrook, Fires Back At Russ' Critics: "He's The Complete Opposite Of The Picture Everybody Kind Of Paints Him To Be"
Russell Westbrook has been heavily criticized this past season thanks to his struggles with the Los Angeles Lakers. The point guard failed to make an impact on the Californian team, where the injuries were ruthless with their other two stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Westbrook alone couldn't do the...
Comments / 0