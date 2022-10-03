ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

fox5dc.com

Fairfax Co. parents upset over new grading scale

ARLINGTON, Va. - Parents in Fairfax County are upset about a new grading scale. According to some parents, it started as a pilot program at schools like West Potomac High School. But now, they are seeing changes at other schools in the Commonwealth. The new changes they say make it...
fox5dc.com

Ballou High School staffer puts student in a chokehold

WASHINGTON - Video of an altercation between a Ballou High School staff member and a student is circulating on the internet. FOX 5 has learned the incident happened Tuesday in a classroom at the Southeast-based school. The two can be seen arguing before the staffer puts the student in a...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Prince George’s County To Develop Racial Equity Framework For Policymaking

On Tuesday, the Prince George’s County Board approved a resolution for creating a “racial equity framework” for policymaking. Prince George’s County will start the process of developing a racial equity framework for lawmaking and policymaking. On Tuesday, the county council adopted a resolution stating their intention to analyze disparities in the county and to create a plan for how to address them.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out

WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC bill could provide free Master of Social Work degrees for residents

Washington, DC — A DC Council Member is hoping to increase the number of mental health workers in the District. CM Robert White has introduced a bill, The Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022. The proposed bill would provide a Master of Social Work degree, free of charge through the University of the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Here’s Where To Get Your Child Caught Up On Vaccines In D.C.

Governor Northam visited a local school vaccination site where the Moderna vaccine was being administered. We are not supposed to give location other than local schools in Northern Virginia. D.C.’s deadline to get elementary school students compliant on vaccines for COVID-19, polio, and other illnesses is fast approaching. Starting Oct....
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

