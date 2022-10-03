Read full article on original website
The Ultimate Guide to Bonn!
Bonn doesn’t get much love from the tourist community. It seems to always be passed over for the larger Cologne, about thirty minutes north by train. Well, that’s a shame. Bonn, while smaller than Cologne, has a lot going for it, and the price differential between staying here versus in Cologne itself makes it – for me – a no-brainer to use Bonn as a base when exploring this region of Germany.
Bonn and West Germany
On May 7, 1945, Nazi Germany surrendered unconditionally to the allied forces. As the war in Europe ended, Germany was divided into four spheres of control, each region “belonging” to one of the allied powers: the US, the USSR, Britain, and France. Berlin was divided into quarters, although it was surrounded by the Soviet region. Much of the pre-war German territory in the east was given to Poland.
