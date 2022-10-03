ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

2 teenage boys killed in Oakland shooting were brothers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JHoCd_0iKUIJpk00
1 of 4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two Berkeley High School students who were killed over the weekend at a birthday party in Oakland were brothers who “never caused any trouble,” their aunt said.

Police have not yet released their names but their aunt, Erika Galavis, told the San Francisco Chronicle on Sunday that they were Jazy Soleto, 17 and Angel Soleto, 15.

A masked shooter stormed the home in Oakland where a birthday party for one of their classmates was being held Saturday and opened fire, killing them, Galavis told the newspaper.

“They never made it to the hospital,” she said.

Police from Oakland and neighboring Emeryville responded to reports of gunfire Saturday around 10 p.m. in Oakland’s Longfellow neighborhood and found two young victims dead and two others wounded, police said.

The wounded victims were taken to a hospital where they are in stable condition, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said Monday the shooting appeared tied to a previous conflict that happened at Berkeley High School and was not gang-related.

“We do believe that three individuals came in a vehicle, entered the home, two of which began to fire rounds,” he said, adding that both handguns and rifles were used in the shooting.

He said the home had been rented by an adult to host a birthday party for a 17-year-old.

About 30 minutes before the shooting, Jazy sent his mother a text message asking to be picked up from the party, Galavis said. She said the boys were the two oldest in a family of six children being raised by a single mother.

The boys’ 13-year-old younger brother also was at the party and was not injured.

“Now he is the oldest brother,” Galavis said.

The family does not know what motivated the shooting or whether Angel and Jazy were targeted, she said.

Galavis described 17-year-old Jazy as “a funny and smart young man” who “tended to naturally assume the role of protector.” He wanted to move to Los Angeles to work in the fashion industry, she said.

Angel, 15, wanted to be an architect and loved to draw, his aunt said.

“They spent their childhood playing soccer — that was their hobby,” Galavis said. “They were good boys. Their mother let them go out because they never caused any trouble.”

The shooting comes days after at least two gunmen opened fire inside a high school in Oakland, wounding six people, including two students. Oakland police are still searching for suspects in the shooting at Rudsdale High School, which investigators believe was a targeted attack connected to gangs.

Jenette Yarnal, who lives nearby, said she was watching TV when she heard a barrage of shots and saw kids running outside her apartment window.

“I thought they were just kids playing around,” she told the San Francisco Chronicle. “This neighborhood is pretty quiet.”

The high school planned to offer “comprehensive counseling services” for students at Berkeley High on Monday, the superintendent said.

Comments / 30

Dorrit Sherman
3d ago

We are having a war in our nation, our president open the border, open the jails, and have these criminals terrorists roaming our nation killing innocents Americans.

Reply(2)
13
Chianta Young
3d ago

My Lord Give this Mother the Strength, and Will to be strong. RIP Young Men I pray the Suspects are caught quickly.

Reply
11
Elmo 123
3d ago

with that paint job on the house I don't even have to read the article

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Suspected killer arrested for San Jose homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 74-year-old man was arrested on homicide charges in connection to a September 30 homicide in San Jose, police said Wednesday. Sital Singh Dosanjh, 74, is accused of fatally shooting a woman who was later found dead inside a car on Almaden Expressway. On the evening of the homicide, “Officers […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland slaying linked to Stockton serial killer; surveillance video released

STOCKTON — Ballistics tests have linked the fatal shootings of six men and the wounding of one woman in California — all potentially at the hands of a serial killer — in crimes going back more than a year, police said.On Tuesday, Stockton police released a surveillance video of a person of interest in the case. Police Chief Stanley McFadden said at a press conference that while the view is from behind, he wanted the public to note the person's distinctive gait.The woman who survived an attack in April 2021 described the suspect as a male of unknown race, 5'10"...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Serial Killer: Homeless population staying vigilant and defiant

STOCKTON - With a serial killer on the loose in Stockton, people living on the streets are the most vulnerable. Community advocates are concerned for the safety of homeless people after a series of killings that included victims who were homeless.Nancy Veal, a homeless woman, says she's not afraid. "If he wants to come out here, he's more than welcome. We'll be waiting for him," Veal said.Veal lives in a small encampment in south Stockton. She says she and her neighbors are staying vigilant by traveling in groups, especially at night."If he thinks he's going to come around here and mess...
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emeryville, CA
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Stockton serial killings: Police release information on sole survivor

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police have been investigating a “series of killings” throughout the city and in Oakland after all the killings were matched through ballistic evidence. In the six shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland, there has only been one survivor. On April 16, 2021, a 46-year-old Black woman was shot near […]
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area link to possible serial killer

The search for a serial killer in the Central Valley has now come to the Bay Area. Investigators say they believe a person behind a series of deadly shootings in Stockton targeted a man in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Oakland Police#Street Gang#Good Boys#The Boys#Violent Crime#Berkeley High School
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead, 1 Arrested After Shooting in Hayward

A man was arrested Monday for allegedly killing another man in Hayward earlier in the day, police said. Zechariah Fisher, 24, of Hayward, was arrested for a shooting near the 25000 block of Carlos Bee Boulevard, which is near Mission Boulevard. Officers arrived at 5:54 a.m. following reports that a...
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area has been site of notorious serial killers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News that a fatal shooting in Oakland might be linked to a serial killer in Stockton brings back painful memories of serial killers with links to the Bay Area in the past. KRON4 News remembers five of the most brutal killers who left their mark on the region. The Zodiac killer […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Stockton residents asked to remain vigilant as police search for possible serial killer

STOCKTON - As investigators in Stockton continue searching for a serial killer, loved ones are demanding answers. "I've been kind of sad," said Greta Bogrow, Paul Yaw's mother. Paul was killed on Kermit Ave."That's why I'm doing these interviews -- because I want more publicity to catch this person," said Bogrow.The suspect claimed five lives across the city. Investigators determined that ballistic evidence and similarities, including when the victims were killed and how, connected the crimes."This is the fingerprint of a serial killer," said retired homicide detective John Cabrera.Cabrera's worked on high-profile serial killer cases, including the East Area Rapist....
STOCKTON, CA
NBC News

Two more shootings are linked to series of Stockton, California, killings

Federal authorities have joined an expanding investigation after Stockton, California, police linked two more shootings to a series of killings that have shaken the city. The enhanced probe now includes the help of the FBI, local sheriff's deputies, and other law enforcement, police said. It increasingly looks as if a serial killer could be on the loose in the midsize city.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland school shooters caught on camera in video released by OPD

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Video released by the Oakland Police Department on Monday shows two gunmen running into Rusdale Newcomer High School before committing a shooting that left six people injured. The shooting happened Sept. 28 at the King Estate campus, which houses several Oakland schools. The new video showed two armed subjects running towards […]
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

2 Berkeley brothers killed in Oakland house party shooting

Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were killed in a shooting Saturday night during a house party in North Oakland. Angel, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings, according to an online donation page put up by family members. Angel was a gentle soul “who was always ready for a fun time, constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went,” the page says. His older brother was “funny and smart,” a natural protector who was curious and excited about his future education plans.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Names released of all 5 victims linked to possible serial killer in Stockton

STOCKTON – Authorities have now released the names of all five victims linked to a possible serial killer in Stockton. On Monday, the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office released the names of the five victims. All were Stockton residents ranging in age from their early-20s to mid-50s. The victims, and the day they were killed, are as follows: Paul Yaw, 35, killed on July 8; Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, killed on Aug. 11; Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, killed on Aug. 30; Juan Cruz, 52, killed on Sept. 21; and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, killed on Sept. 27. Stockton police have announced they have a person of interest, but detectives still aren't sure if more than one person is responsible. Detectives believe the killings are related because, in each case, the victim was alone and then ambushed in a poorly lit area.A total of $95,000 in rewards is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. On Monday, a local construction company donated $10,000 to the $85,000 reward.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect photo released, $85,000 reward in Stockton serial killings

STOCKTON — Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered and a suspect photo released in an effort to obtain information leading to an arrest in five fatal shootings since July in Stockton.After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives have located an unidentified "person of interest" in the killings, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden wrote on the department's Facebook page Saturday. Police released a grainy still image of a person filmed from behind, dressed all in black and wearing a black cap."I know there are many sources out there that are talking about this investigation," McFadden wrote in the Facebook post. "With that, misinformation has been...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for Saturday morning Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. At 9:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue. At the scene, officers provided medical treatment to an injured victim until they were sent to a local hospital. The […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo police officer terminated for ‘use of deadly force’

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo Police Department officer has been fired for multiple policy violations including unreasonable use of deadly force , according to VPD. On Monday, Police Chief Shawny Williams issued a Notice of Discipline for termination on one of VPD’s officers. The name of the officer is being withheld from the public […]
VALLEJO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy