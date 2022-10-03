The Gavel's Diatribe acts as the satirical medium for short rants over topics ranging from complete triviality to utmost importance. Happy fall, Eagles! Welcome to the brief season deemed so important that there is a whole semester named after it. As a native New Englander, my fall memories are composed of apple orchards, warmly colored forests, and crunching leaves on my walk to school. Now attending a school situated on the outskirts of Boston, my surrounding environment in the fall has noticeably changed.

