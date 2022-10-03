ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bcgavel.com

Diatribe: Fall is Finally Here!

The Gavel's Diatribe acts as the satirical medium for short rants over topics ranging from complete triviality to utmost importance. Happy fall, Eagles! Welcome to the brief season deemed so important that there is a whole semester named after it. As a native New Englander, my fall memories are composed of apple orchards, warmly colored forests, and crunching leaves on my walk to school. Now attending a school situated on the outskirts of Boston, my surrounding environment in the fall has noticeably changed.
BOSTON, MA
bcgavel.com

Eagles Shutout 0-3 Against No. 16 Notre Dame

Stop me if this sounds familiar, but Women's Soccer lost another game 0-3 to a ranked opponent, this time No. 16 Notre Dame on Thursday night in Newton. The ACC game was the third annual Pink Card Match for breast cancer awareness. Notre Dame struck first in the 22nd minute,...
NOTRE DAME, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy