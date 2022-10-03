Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
West Ohio Food Bank announces food distribution and resource fair at Allen County Fairgrounds
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Food Bank is preparing for one of their largest resource fair and food distributions of the year. The Allen County Fairgrounds will be the location of the event on Thursday, October 13th. They are currently looking for businesses or agencies that would like to set up for the resource fair. Organizers say it's a great opportunity for people to talk to each other about what services they offer to someone who may be in need of them.
Beacon
43rd Annual Oak Harbor Apple Festival; Paulette Weirich Memorial Grand Parade honors volunteer
Cooler temperatures across Ottawa County and the first glimpses of red in the trees means it is almost time for the 43rd annual Oak Harbor Apple Festival. The festival will be held in downtown Oak Harbor on Saturday and Sunsay, Oct. 8-9 and will offer a wide variety of events and entertainment.
bgindependentmedia.org
Food distribution set for Friday at First United Methodist Church
The next Food Distribution and Senior Food Box Program at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, will be Friday, Oct. 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. There will be a drive-thru set up this month to distribute food. People are asked to remain in their vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Museum of Horror opens later this month in Monroe; grand opening tickets available now
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The opening date for The Michigan Museum of Horror in Monroe has been announced after the project was shared last month. The year-round, two-story museum will open Oct. 20 at 44. S. Monroe St. Skulls, skeletons, dolls, witches, wet specimens, and more will be...
fcnews.org
Ugly pumpkin contest, book club among Oct. SPL programs
The Swanton Public Library has announced its adult programs for the month of October. Keep an eye out through the month of October – the Ugly Pumpkins are invading. Patrons are invited to stop in and guess the weight of the library’s ugly pumpkins to win one of two Scare Packages: One for the whole family, and one just for the adults.
fcnews.org
BOLT, kids clubs meeting at Swanton Public Library
The Board of Library Teens and three clubs for kids will meet this month at Swanton Public Library. The next meeting of Swanton Public Library’s Board of Library Teens (BOLT) of the school year will be on Wednesday, at 4:30 p.m. Anyone interested in joining the group is invited to attend. Attendees can show up anytime between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
fcnews.org
Delta looking for new Council member
The Village of Delta is looking for a new Council member following a resignation. Michael Tanner submitted his resignation, effective Monday, due to a move outside the village. “It has been my honor to serve our community and be part of this Council,” his letter of resignation said. “Regrettably, I...
thevillagereporter.com
Das Essen Haus Café Open For Business In Wauseon
RIBBON CUTTING … Owners Brandon and Becky Rhodes, together with their children, family members, Manager Carrie Krasula, and Wauseon Chamber of Commerce representatives and members stand together for a ribbon cutting in front of the new Das Essen Haus Café in Wauseon. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILlIPS, STAFF) The...
westbendnews.net
New Paulding County Business Receives Support
A new barbershop will be opening in Paulding, OH. Trevor Speice, entrepreneur and owner of Speice’s Barbershop is a recipient of the Small Business Support Loan through the Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) office. This fund was made possible by the Paulding County Area Foundation and was established to help small businesses in Paulding County.
fcnews.org
Super stresses mutual city, district support
Wauseon Schools Superintendent Troy Armstrong, along with newly hired Treasurer John Kahmann addressed the council at the meeting on Monday. Armstrong said he wants to make a public statement to ensure the community that “the City of Wauseon supports the school, and the school supports the City of Wauseon.” Armstrong feels a public showing of unity is necessary after hearing rumors of animosity earlier in the year when Wauseon Schools was trying to pass a levy.
fcnews.org
Wauseon High School announces Student Council
Wauseon High School Class of 2023 Student Council members are, from left, Jack Callan, secretary; Joseph Perez; Zaden Torres, vice president; Alden Leininger; Jack Leatherman, president; Eli Delgado, treasurer; Jillian Colon; and Avery Baldwin. Class of 2024 Student Council members are, from left, Joanne Hite, secretary; Emily Holcomb, vice president;...
fcnews.org
Swanton takes next step for DORA
Swanton Village Council members agreed last week to take the next step toward creating a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in the village. A DORA allows visitors aged 21 and older to consume alcoholic beverages outdoors and in participating businesses within the area’s boundaries, during designated hours, and according to DORA rules.
WANE-TV
Allen County Department of Health approves reopening of Golden Corral after closing restaurant due to cockroaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Department of Health (DOH) reopened the Golden Corral in Fort Wayne off Lima Road after briefly closing the restaurant Tuesday due to finding cockroaches in multiple areas of the restaurant, according to DOH documents. The DOH said it received a complaint...
Crime Victim Services warns of scammers
LIMA — Crime Victim Services, through their Elder Victim Ministry, encourages members of the community to be aware of financial scams. According to the Elder Victim Ministry, scammers often use natural disasters as a way to target individuals. The program warns individuals to research the name of a charity before donating and check the contact information. CVS also recommends checking the way of donation. Legitimate non-profit organizations never request cash, gift cards, wiring money or cryptocurrency.
Pup stuck no more: Dog trapped in Defiance County pipe saved
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple first responders in Defiance County worked together to save a dog stuck in a pipe Tuesday afternoon. The dog, Ozzy, was shown with just its head and neck sticking out of a pipe on the side of a road in a picture posted to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
putnamsentinel.com
"I'm The Commander Again"
OTTAWA – Tom “Duffer’ Rosenbauer is familiar with the duties required as a commissioner on the Putnam County Veterans Service Commission. Last week he was sworn in to serve on the board. “I was on the board once before,” Rosenbauer said. “I’m doing it again because I...
Precautionary evacuation Monday at Ottawa Elementary
OTTAWA — Ottawa Elementary School was evacuated Monday morning as a precaution after a student reported smelling smoke. According to an email from Principal Audrey Beining, “The fire department was then called. The source of the smell was found to be an outlet that shorted out. The fire department investigated and determined that the building was safe for the staff and students to return within a very short period of time.”
Seafood restaurant in Perrysburg's Levis Commons opens doors Monday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Claude's Prime Seafood opened its doors in Perrysburg's Levis Commons to customers on Monday. Owner Claude Harmon hopes the restaurant and bar will help revitalize the area and give area residents a taste for high-quality seafood. Jeff Dinnebeil, the vice president of operations for the Benchmark...
hometownstations.com
Lima home decked out for Halloween catches the eye of entertainment icon Marie Osmond
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It has entertained locals for years but a longtime Halloween house caught the eye of a music legend and has hit Facebook in a big way. She may be a little bit country but on Sunday morning, pop icon Marie Osmond was all Halloween. She made a stop at the house on the corner of Elm and Metcalf streets.
Walbridge, Millbury, Lake Township could soon merge into one city
WALBRIDGE, Ohio — Walbridge and Millbury are both villages that exist inside the larger Lake Township. On paper, all three are technically different municipalities. But in practice, they have been sharing roads and resources for years. With three mayors, three city administrators and three separate police departments, Walbridge Mayor...
