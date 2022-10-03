Read full article on original website
Related
18-year-old found found fatally shot at Butler County hotel, death ruled homicide
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Butler County hotel, our news partners at WCPO reported. Police responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Fairfield Business Center Drive around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, WCPO reported. When they arrived,...
Man accused of setting fire at gas station facing charges
KETTERING — A Dayton man is facing charges after police say he set a fire at a local gas station. Dale Smith, 21, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on one count of arson, aggravated arson, possession of criminal tools and two counts of vandalism, according to court records.
WANE-TV
Traffic stop in Ohio leads to arrests for fentanyl possession
CELINA, Ohio (WANE) Police arrested two Celina, Ohio men following a traffic stop after what appears to be fentanyl was discovered in their vehicle. Tuesday just before 7 p.m. a Mercer County Sheriff’s Department deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Fort Recovery Minster Road and U.S. 127. The deputy called for a K-9 unit and saw the passenger, identified as Dustin Kitchen, 27, try to hide something according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
Ohio inmate killed while picking up litter
A deputy with the Solid Waste Litter Program was in a marked Sheriff's Office transport van behind a group of inmates who had volunteered to pick up trash from the side of I-75 southbound. Just after 11 a.m., a box truck veered off the lane and struck the rear of the transport van, pushing it into the inmates. The van then struck a concrete barrier and hit two other vehicles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton mom wants justice for son, left injured after confronting man caught peeping at their home
DAYTON — A Dayton mother who believes she knows who hit and injured her son in late September is upset that police have not detained or arrested anyone. Robin Tucker is not sure how her son Kyle was injured, but she thinks the suspect who hit and dragged him several blocks Sept. 22 is the same person recorded on her security camera peeping at their home.
dayton247now.com
8-year-old and a 5-year-old hit by van after exiting school bus
UPDATE: Captain Flagg with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office told Dayton 24/7 Now's Bryn Caswell that an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old were struck by a van after getting off of their school bus on Tuesday afternoon. "We were dispatched out here just before 4 o'clock this afternoon on the report...
4-vehicle crash on Ohio interstate kills inmate; others hurt
MORAINE, Ohio — A four-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate claimed the life of a jail inmate and injured others who were assigned to a highway litter cleanup detail, authorities said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash on I-75 south of the exit for the University of...
WLWT 5
Inmate dead, others injured after crash along Ohio interstate
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — An inmate has died after several inmates and a sheriff's deputy were hit by a car along Interstate 75 on Monday. It happened around 11:03 a.m. when a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy assigned to the Montgomery County Solid Waste Litter Program said he and several inmates were hit by another vehicle along I-75 near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
peakofohio.com
Wellness check leads to arrest of wanted man
Bellefontaine Police were called out for a wellness check Tuesday night which led to an arrest. Officers went to a house on Walker Street to check the well-being of a resident. When they arrived, the man who came to the door was identified by officers as Randall Lowrance, Jr. of...
An Ohio man sentenced to prison for fraud; How the victims realized they were being scammed
An Ohio man was convicted of wire fraud and sentenced to prison for selling fake hunting leases on properties where he had no authority, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Nathan L. Know, 30, of Mechanicsburg, was found guilty on Sept. 8 by the U.S. District Court...
peakofohio.com
New Bremen couple arrested after traffic stop at Indian Lake
Washington Township Police made a felony drug bust last week during a traffic stop. Tollie Hicks, 52, of New Bremen was stopped for speed on State Route 235 near County Road 91. As officers approached the vehicle a white substance was seen being thrown out of the car. Hicks was...
WLWT 5
High-end Challenger stolen from Monroe man at gunpoint after Facebook Marketplace listing
CINCINNATI — A Monroe man was held at gunpoint after he listed his high-end Dodge Challenger on Facebook Marketplace and the meeting took a surprising twist. “I’ve sold a motorcycle, my truck, a couple other things like PlayStation and stuff, but yeah, I felt comfortable,” said Nicholas Suiter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Tri-State family discovers healthcare aid allegedly stealing from aging mother
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman faces charges after investigators say she stole from a patient in her care 12 times. She allegedly did so while caring for the woman at the woman’s Silverton home. A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted 30-year-old Lashawnjaree Bryant on charges of theft.
peakofohio.com
Springfield teen arrest on felony charge
A Springfield teen was charged with a felony Tuesday afternoon just before 4 o’clock in West Liberty. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle with only one working brake light and a traffic stop was initiated. Authorities detected an overwhelming odor of both burnt and...
peakofohio.com
Columbus woman picked up on statewide warrant; charged with two felonies
A wanted Ohio woman was arrested at the Hyland Hills Plaza Sunday evening around 7 o’clock. Bellefontaine Police received a tip that a female named Toshia Jones, 32, entered the city limits on State Route 540. Jones was known to have a statewide warrant through Ashland County for felony...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injury on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
18-year-old fatally shot in Fairfield hotel identified, death ruled homicide
Police responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Fairfield Business Center Drive around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Ohio woman allegedly ordered dog to attack girl, 6, after argument with neighbor
LEBANON, Ohio — A southwest Ohio woman has been charged with felonious assault and endangering children after prosecutors say she ordered her dog to attack a 6-year-old girl, seriously injuring the child. WXIX Channel 19 reports the incident occurred on Aug. 25 at a home in Lebanon. Cassie Thierauf,...
sciotopost.com
Mechanicsburg Man Convicted of Fraud Around Selling Illegal Hunting Leases
COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio man was convicted of wire fraud and sentenced to prison for his role in an illegal scheme to solicit payments and sell hunting leases on properties where he had no authority, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The...
Ohio man arrested after $75k worth of drugs found in Portsmouth home
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say they seized large amounts of drugs from a home in Portsmouth. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and Portsmouth PD, officers executed a search warrant on the 1200 block of 14th St. in Portsmouth on Monday. They say they found 511 grams of suspected […]
Comments / 0