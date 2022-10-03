ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

WANE-TV

Traffic stop in Ohio leads to arrests for fentanyl possession

CELINA, Ohio (WANE) Police arrested two Celina, Ohio men following a traffic stop after what appears to be fentanyl was discovered in their vehicle. Tuesday just before 7 p.m. a Mercer County Sheriff’s Department deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Fort Recovery Minster Road and U.S. 127. The deputy called for a K-9 unit and saw the passenger, identified as Dustin Kitchen, 27, try to hide something according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
CELINA, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio inmate killed while picking up litter

A deputy with the Solid Waste Litter Program was in a marked Sheriff's Office transport van behind a group of inmates who had volunteered to pick up trash from the side of I-75 southbound. Just after 11 a.m., a box truck veered off the lane and struck the rear of the transport van, pushing it into the inmates. The van then struck a concrete barrier and hit two other vehicles.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

8-year-old and a 5-year-old hit by van after exiting school bus

UPDATE: Captain Flagg with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office told Dayton 24/7 Now's Bryn Caswell that an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old were struck by a van after getting off of their school bus on Tuesday afternoon. "We were dispatched out here just before 4 o'clock this afternoon on the report...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
10TV

4-vehicle crash on Ohio interstate kills inmate; others hurt

MORAINE, Ohio — A four-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate claimed the life of a jail inmate and injured others who were assigned to a highway litter cleanup detail, authorities said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash on I-75 south of the exit for the University of...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Inmate dead, others injured after crash along Ohio interstate

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — An inmate has died after several inmates and a sheriff's deputy were hit by a car along Interstate 75 on Monday. It happened around 11:03 a.m. when a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy assigned to the Montgomery County Solid Waste Litter Program said he and several inmates were hit by another vehicle along I-75 near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Wellness check leads to arrest of wanted man

Bellefontaine Police were called out for a wellness check Tuesday night which led to an arrest. Officers went to a house on Walker Street to check the well-being of a resident. When they arrived, the man who came to the door was identified by officers as Randall Lowrance, Jr. of...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

New Bremen couple arrested after traffic stop at Indian Lake

Washington Township Police made a felony drug bust last week during a traffic stop. Tollie Hicks, 52, of New Bremen was stopped for speed on State Route 235 near County Road 91. As officers approached the vehicle a white substance was seen being thrown out of the car. Hicks was...
NEW BREMEN, OH
peakofohio.com

Springfield teen arrest on felony charge

A Springfield teen was charged with a felony Tuesday afternoon just before 4 o’clock in West Liberty. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle with only one working brake light and a traffic stop was initiated. Authorities detected an overwhelming odor of both burnt and...
SPRINGFIELD, OH

