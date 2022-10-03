CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3 Evening
0-0-1
(zero, zero, one)
Daily 3 Midday
1-1-2
(one, one, two)
Daily 4
0-4-4-1
(zero, four, four, one)
Daily Derby
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:48.24
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 48.24)
Estimated jackpot: $169,000
Fantasy 5
01-02-03-14-35
(one, two, three, fourteen, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $71,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
Powerball
02-16-22-55-63, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(two, sixteen, twenty-two, fifty-five, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $353,000,000
