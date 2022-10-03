4-vehicle crash on Ohio interstate kills inmate; others hurt

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A four-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate claimed the life of a jail inmate and injured others who were assigned to a highway litter cleanup detail, authorities said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash on I-75 south of the exit for the University of Dayton was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.

A box truck struck the sheriff’s office transport van, which crossed the roadway, struck a concrete barrier and then was hit by two other vehicles, said Lt. Geoffrey Freeman, the Dayton Daily News reported. One inmate was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said in a statement that three inmate workers and a sheriff’s deputy were treated at local hospitals and released. Two uninjured inmate workers were returned to the jail “where they received mental health counseling,” the statement said.

The name of the inmate killed in the crash wasn’t immediately released pending notification of relatives. The highway patrol’s Dayton post is investigating the crash.