WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina supporting Florida in long recovery from Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina is supporting the State of Florida after Hurricane Ian. “Although we mourn five deaths and incurred some damage, it’s clear North Carolina missed the worst of this storm,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “Now that some of our emergency resources are no longer needed at home, we are sending additional assistance to our Florida neighbors, who have a long road of recovery ahead.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC man scratches lottery ticket in store, wins $100,000
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An avid North Carolina fisher recently reeled in a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket. Michael Montgomery is a landscaper from Autryville who bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade. He says he scratched...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
$20 million in grants awarded to projects across North Carolina
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program has awarded more than $20 million in grants to local and state transportation initiatives that will help make North Carolina roads safer, including several in the Cape Fear. The Governor’s Highway Safety Program will administer 106 community-based grants...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NOAA awards aquaculture grants to NC Aquariums for saltwater fish breeding
FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Aquariums are receiving funding over the next three years to build capacity to sustainably breed saltwater fish species and to raise awareness of aquaculture through public engagement. The funding is part of a $750,000 grant awarded to a group of seven...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Planned Parenthood pours $5M into vital North Carolina races
RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Planned Parenthood’s political arm announced a $5 million investment Thursday in North Carolina’s battleground races as Democrats fight to preserve the governor’s veto power in one of the last abortion access points in the Southeast. Just 32 days from Election Day, with...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Habitat restoration grants awarded for Battery Island protection
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Land and Water Fund has awarded two grants totaling more than $400,000 to Audubon North Carolina for habitat restoration projects, including one in the Cape Fear. The projects will protect and improve important bird habitat while also providing storm protection and water...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper proclaims NC Manufacturing Week
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed October 2nd through 8th North Carolina Manufacturing Week. Boasting the fifth-largest manufacturing economy in the United States, which grew 14% last year, and the largest manufacturing workforce in the southeast, manufacturing remains essential to the success of every sector of North Carolina’s economy, according to a press release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Wildlife Commission announces annual photo competition
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — All amateur and professional photographers are invited to take part in the 18th annual NC Wildlife Resources Commission photo contest. Submissions are now being accepted for the Wildlife in North Carolina photo competition and are welcomed until January 31, 2023 at 5:00 pm. Adult competition...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
United Way of the Cape Fear receives $603,000 grant, providing training for lower-income residents
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — United Way of the Cape Fear Area has been awarded a $603,568 workforce inclusion grant from the Center for Workforce Inclusion, Inc. Almost 90 percent of this grant – originally from the U.S. Department of Labor – will provide on-the-job training to at least 101 low-income older North Carolinians living in Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Onslow, and Pender counties, according to a press release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCPIRG releases report expressing concerns about water pollution
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – NCPIRG Education Fund held a press conference on Tuesday, about its “Wasting Our Waterways” report. The nonprofit is speaking out, just one day after the U.S. Supreme Court heard a case that could impact the Clean Water Act, that will be 50 years old this month.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
List of new foods announced for NC State Fair
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the North Carolina State Fair is back this month with tons of new foods to try. The annual Raleigh event kicks off October 13th and runs through the 23rd, giving you plenty of chances to take the drive up I-40 to check out what’s new this year.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
State Board of Education approves policy aimed to boost opportunities for students pursuing college
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The State Board of Education has approved a new policy aimed at boosting opportunities for high school students to enroll and succeed in community college courses under the state’s decade-old Career and College Promise program. That program has allowed high school students who meet...
